The Vert.x stack : Vert.x + the endorsed modules

Maven

This project provides pre-configured Maven poms for using in your projects, allowing you to consume the Vert.x stack easily.

Dependency chain (Maven depchain)

This artifact io.vertx:stack-depchain is a POM projects can import to get the dependencies it needs for running the base stack:

< dependency > < groupId > io.vertx </ groupId > < artifactId > vertx-stack-depchain </ artifactId > < version > 3.5.1 </ version > < type > pom </ type > </ dependency >

Bills of Materials (Maven BOM)

A BOM is a also a POM you can import in your project. It will not add dependencies to your POM, instead it will set the correct versions to use. Therefore it should be used with explicit dependencies:

< dependencyManagement > < dependencies > < dependency > < groupId > io.vertx </ groupId > < artifactId > vertx-stack-depchain </ artifactId > < version > 3.5.1 </ version > < type > pom </ type > < scope > import </ scope > </ dependency > </ dependencies > </ dependencyManagement > < dependencies > < dependency > < groupId > io.vertx </ groupId > < artifactId > vertx-core </ artifactId > </ dependency > ... </ dependencies >

Docker

To build docker images, you need docker1.3+ and run mvn clean install -Pdocker It builds the 2 main images :

vert.x3 base - the base image provisionning the vert.x stack ( vertx/vertx3 )

) vert.x3 executable - an image providing the vert.x command ( vertx/vertx3-executable )

All images have a readme file containing their documentation and build instructions.

Examples of docker image usages are in https://github.com/vert-x3/vertx-examples/tree/master/docker-examples

Pushing Docker image to Docker Hub

The images can be pushed to Docker Hub. Before, be sure you are in the vertx organisation on docker hub (https://hub.docker.com/u/vertx/). Then, add your credentials into ~/.m2/settings.xml :

< server > < id > docker-hub </ id > < username > username </ username > < password > password </ password > < configuration > < email > email </ email > </ configuration > </ server >

Once done, in the vertx-docker-base-image and vertx-docker-executable project just launch:

mvn docker :push

WARNING: This is going to take a while.....

Adding a new module to the stack

Add it to vertx-dependencies (open the project, add it to the pom.xml , install, commit and push) Add it to stack-depchain/pom.xml (open the project, add the dependency, without the version (inherited from vertx-dependencies)) Add it in the stack manager:

Open ./stack-manager/src/main/descriptor/vertx-stack.json

Add the dependency. If the dependency must be embedded in the min distribution, set included to true . So forget to use the \${version} .

to . So forget to use the . Open ./stack-manager/src/main/descriptor/vertx-stack-full.json

Add the dependency. If the dependency must be embedded in the full distribution, set included to true . So forget to use the \${version} .

Add it to the doc distribution:

Open ./stack-docs/pom.xml

Add the docs dependency (the using <classifier>docs</classifier> and <type>zip</type> )

dependency (the using and ) Add the source dependency (the <classifier>sources</classifier> )

dependency (the ) Add the copy instruction for the ant execution:

< copy todir = "${project.build.directory}/docs/vertx-hawkular-metrics/" > < fileset dir = "${project.build.directory}/work/vertx-hawkular-metrics-docs-zip" /> </ copy >

Save the pom.xml file

Build ( mvn clean install from the root). Make it polyglot (unless the module is not polyglot, e.g. a cluster manager)

Kotlin: in vertx-lang-kotlin , edit vertx-lang-kotlin/pom.xml Add an optional dependency to the POM Update the list in the maven-dependency-plugin config

, edit Groovy (only in Vert.x 3): in vertx-lang-groovy , edit pom.xml Add an optional dependency to the POM Update the list in the maven-dependency-plugin config

, edit RxJava3 (only in Vert.x 4): in vertx-rx , edit rx-java3/pom.xml Add an optional dependency to the POM Update the list in the maven-dependency-plugin config

, edit RxJava2: in vertx-rx , edit rx-java2/pom.xml Add an optional dependency to the POM Update the list in the maven-dependency-plugin config

, edit RxJava: in vertx-rx , edit rx-java/pom.xml Add an optional dependency to the POM Update the list in the maven-dependency-plugin config

, edit

Add it to the website in vertx-web-site :

Edit the docs summary page src/site/docs/index.html , use Tech Preview label

Add it to the starter website in vertx-starter :