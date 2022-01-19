The Vert.x stack : Vert.x + the endorsed modules
This project provides pre-configured Maven poms for using in your projects, allowing you to consume the Vert.x stack easily.
This artifact
io.vertx:stack-depchain is a POM projects can import to get the dependencies it needs for running
the base stack:
<dependency>
<groupId>io.vertx</groupId>
<artifactId>vertx-stack-depchain</artifactId>
<version>3.5.1</version>
<type>pom</type>
</dependency>
A BOM is a also a POM you can import in your project. It will not add dependencies to your POM, instead it will set the correct versions to use. Therefore it should be used with explicit dependencies:
<dependencyManagement>
<dependencies>
<dependency>
<groupId>io.vertx</groupId>
<artifactId>vertx-stack-depchain</artifactId>
<version>3.5.1</version>
<type>pom</type>
<scope>import</scope>
</dependency>
</dependencies>
</dependencyManagement>
<dependencies>
<dependency>
<groupId>io.vertx</groupId>
<artifactId>vertx-core</artifactId>
</dependency>
...
</dependencies>
To build docker images, you need docker1.3+ and run
mvn clean install -Pdocker
It builds the 2 main images :
vertx/vertx3)
vertx/vertx3-executable)
All images have a readme file containing their documentation and build instructions.
Examples of docker image usages are in https://github.com/vert-x3/vertx-examples/tree/master/docker-examples
The images can be pushed to Docker Hub. Before, be sure you are in the vertx organisation on docker hub (https://hub.docker.com/u/vertx/). Then, add your credentials into
~/.m2/settings.xml:
<server>
<id>docker-hub</id>
<username>username</username>
<password>password</password>
<configuration>
<email>email</email>
</configuration>
</server>
Once done, in the
vertx-docker-base-image and
vertx-docker-executable project just launch:
mvn docker:push
WARNING: This is going to take a while.....
vertx-dependencies (open the project, add it to the
pom.xml, install, commit and push)
stack-depchain/pom.xml (open the project, add the dependency, without the version (inherited from
vertx-dependencies))
./stack-manager/src/main/descriptor/vertx-stack.json
included to
true. So forget to use the
\${version}.
./stack-manager/src/main/descriptor/vertx-stack-full.json
included to
true. So forget to use the
\${version}.
./stack-docs/pom.xml
docs dependency (the using
<classifier>docs</classifier> and
<type>zip</type>)
source dependency (the
<classifier>sources</classifier>)
<copy todir="${project.build.directory}/docs/vertx-hawkular-metrics/">
<fileset dir="${project.build.directory}/work/vertx-hawkular-metrics-docs-zip"/>
</copy>
pom.xml file
mvn clean install from the root).
vertx-lang-kotlin, edit
vertx-lang-kotlin/pom.xml
optional dependency to the POM
maven-dependency-plugin config
vertx-lang-groovy, edit
pom.xml
optional dependency to the POM
maven-dependency-plugin config
vertx-rx, edit
rx-java3/pom.xml
optional dependency to the POM
maven-dependency-plugin config
vertx-rx, edit
rx-java2/pom.xml
optional dependency to the POM
maven-dependency-plugin config
vertx-rx, edit
rx-java/pom.xml
optional dependency to the POM
maven-dependency-plugin config
vertx-web-site:
src/site/docs/index.html, use
Tech Preview label
vertx-starter:
src/main/resources/starter.json
exclusions)