WARNING: this library is not maintained.
A pure javascript library to connect to a Vertica database. Except that it is written in CoffeeScript.
npm install vertica
Call the
connect method with a connection options object. The following connection
options are supported.
host: the host to connect to (default:
"localhost")
port: the remote port to connect to (default:
5433)
user: the username to use for authentication
password: the password to use for authentication
database: the database to connect to. If your Vertica server only has a single
database, you can leave this blank.
ssl: whether to encrypt the connection using SSL. The following values are supported:
false: no SSL
"optional": use SSL if the server supports it, but fall back to no SSL if not (default).
"required": use SSL, throw an error if the server doesn't support it.
"verified": use SSL, throw an error if the server doesn't support it or its SSL
certificate could not be verified.
role: Runs a
SET ROLE query to activate a role for the user immediately after connecting.
searchPath: Runs a
SET SEARCH_PATH TO query to set the search path after connecting.
timezone: Runs a
SET TIMEZONE TO query to set the connection's time zone after connecting.
initializer: a callback function that gets called after connection but before any query
gets executed.
decoders: an object containing custom buffer decoders for query result field deserialization, see usage in custom decoders test.
keepAlive: Enable/disable tcp keep-alive functionality (default: false).
Vertica = require 'vertica'
connection = Vertica.connect host: 'localhost', user: "me", password: 'secret', (err) ->
throw err if err
Note: the
connect will establish a single connection. A connection can only execute
one query at the time. Due to the evented nature of node.js, it is possible to start a new
query while another query is still running. This library implements a simple queueing
system that will run queries serially.
If you want parallelism, you will need multiple connections to your server. You can set up
connection pooling fairly easily using the
generic-pool library. Note that transactions
cannot be shared between multiple connections; you need to use the same connection for all
queries in the transaction and run them in serial.
generic-pool
pool = genericPool.Pool(
create: (callback) ->
vertica.connect {}, (err, conn) ->
callback err, conn
)
Running a buffered query will assemble the result in memory and call the callback function when it is completed.
connection = Vertica.connect(...)
connection.query "SELECT * FROM table", (err, resultset) ->
console.log err, resultset.fields, resultset.rows, resultset.status
# or, identically:
query = Vertica.connect(...).query "SELECT * FROM table"
query.callback = (err, resultset) -> ...
Running an unbuffered query will immediately emit incoming data as events and will not store the result in memory. Recommended for handling huge resultsets.
connection = Vertica.connect(...)
query = connection.query "SELECT * FROM table"
# 'fields' is emitted once.
query.on 'fields', (fields) -> console.log("Fields:", fields)
# 'row' is emitted 0..* times, once for every row in the resultset.
query.on 'row', (row) -> console.log(row)
# 'end' is emitted once.
query.on 'end', (status) -> console.log("Finished!", status)
# If 'error' is emitted, no more events will follow.
# If no event handler is implemented, an exceptions gets thrown instead.
query.on 'error', (err) -> console.log("Uh oh!", err)
