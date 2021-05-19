WARNING: this library is not maintained.

A pure javascript library to connect to a Vertica database. Except that it is written in CoffeeScript.

Installation

npm install vertica

Getting started

Connecting

Call the connect method with a connection options object. The following connection options are supported.

host : the host to connect to (default: "localhost" )

: the host to connect to (default: ) port : the remote port to connect to (default: 5433 )

: the remote port to connect to (default: ) user : the username to use for authentication

: the username to use for authentication password : the password to use for authentication

: the password to use for authentication database : the database to connect to. If your Vertica server only has a single database, you can leave this blank.

: the database to connect to. If your Vertica server only has a single database, you can leave this blank. ssl : whether to encrypt the connection using SSL. The following values are supported: false : no SSL "optional" : use SSL if the server supports it, but fall back to no SSL if not (default). "required" : use SSL, throw an error if the server doesn't support it. "verified" : use SSL, throw an error if the server doesn't support it or its SSL certificate could not be verified.

: whether to encrypt the connection using SSL. The following values are supported: role : Runs a SET ROLE query to activate a role for the user immediately after connecting.

: Runs a query to activate a role for the user immediately after connecting. searchPath : Runs a SET SEARCH_PATH TO query to set the search path after connecting.

: Runs a query to set the search path after connecting. timezone : Runs a SET TIMEZONE TO query to set the connection's time zone after connecting.

: Runs a query to set the connection's time zone after connecting. initializer : a callback function that gets called after connection but before any query gets executed.

: a callback function that gets called after connection but before any query gets executed. decoders : an object containing custom buffer decoders for query result field deserialization, see usage in custom decoders test.

: an object containing custom buffer decoders for query result field deserialization, see usage in custom decoders test. keepAlive : Enable/disable tcp keep-alive functionality (default: false).

Vertica = require 'vertica' connection = Vertica.connect host: 'localhost' , user: "me" , password: 'secret' , (err) -> throw err if err

Note: the connect will establish a single connection. A connection can only execute one query at the time. Due to the evented nature of node.js, it is possible to start a new query while another query is still running. This library implements a simple queueing system that will run queries serially.

If you want parallelism, you will need multiple connections to your server. You can set up connection pooling fairly easily using the generic-pool library. Note that transactions cannot be shared between multiple connections; you need to use the same connection for all queries in the transaction and run them in serial.

Example Create Function for generic-pool

pool = genericPool.Pool( create: (callback) -> vertica.connect {}, (err, conn) -> callback err, conn )

Querying (buffered)

Running a buffered query will assemble the result in memory and call the callback function when it is completed.

connection = Vertica.connect(...) connection.query "SELECT * FROM table" , (err, resultset) -> console .log err, resultset.fields, resultset.rows, resultset.status query = Vertica.connect(...).query "SELECT * FROM table" query.callback = (err, resultset) -> ...

Querying (unbuffered)

Running an unbuffered query will immediately emit incoming data as events and will not store the result in memory. Recommended for handling huge resultsets.

connection = Vertica.connect(...) query = connection.query "SELECT * FROM table" query. on 'fields' , (fields) -> console .log( "Fields:" , fields) query. on 'row' , (row) -> console .log(row) query. on 'end' , (status) -> console .log( "Finished!" , status) query. on 'error' , (err) -> console .log( "Uh oh!" , err)

About