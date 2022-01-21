Versionist

Flexible CHANGELOG generation toolkit that adapts to your commit conventions.

Versionist is non-opinionated. It adapts to your commit practices and generates a CHANGELOG file that suits your taste.

Versionist is in a very early stage, and it's still being heavily worked on. Let us know what you think!

Example

Install Versionist

npm install -g versionist

Clone the Versionist repository, as an example

git clone https://github.com/balena-io/versionist cd versionist git checkout example

Run Versionist

versionist

The CHANGELOG.md will have a new 2.0.0 entry with the latest changes, and the package.json version will be updated to 2.0.0 .

Installation

Install versionist from NPM by running:

$ npm install -g versionist

Notice that while this tool is hosted on a JavaScript package registry, it can be used on any project, independently of the programming language.

Usage

Usage : versionist [COMMAND] [OPTIONS] Command s: versionist get <target> get latest documented version or reference Option s: -- help , -h show help -- version , -v show version number --title, -t set changelog title --config, - c configuration file --current, - u current version --dry, -d Dry run Example s: versionist --current 1.1 . 0 versionist get version

This command line option is used to tell Versionist the current semver version of your project.

If you are making use of getIncrementLevelFromCommit , you'll want to pass the version number before the release, so it gets incremented automatically.

If omitted, --current will be produced by getCurrentBaseVersion , this defaults to the greater version from the versions returned by the getChangelogDocumentedVersions hook, but can be configured for advanced behaviour.

You can use this option to pass a custom location to versionist.conf.js .

Custom title information can be passed. It will then be accessible in the template through versionist.conf.js .

You can use this option to perform a dry run to see what changes would be made by versionist, without actually changing any files.

get <target>

You can use this command to return the latest documented version (according to getChangelogDocumentedVersions ) or a git reference, which is produced by applying getGitReferenceFromVersion to the latest documented version. The only valid values for target are version and reference . This command will only accept the --config and --help options, any other option will be ignored; running this command will not cause any changes.

How it works

Versionist parses the git commit history between two references of your choice. You can customise how the parser works to retrieve the data you like, and how you like. The resulting history is then interpolated in a Handlebars template to generate the CHANGELOG entry.

Understanding how all the available options fit together can be hard at first. The following description aims to alleviate that and make it easier for the average user to get the bigger picture:

Versionist uses the getChangelogDocumentedVersions option to determine which is the latest documented version. If no version is found, it defaults to the version set in defaultInitialVersion .

The getGitReferenceFromVersion option is then used on the latest documented version to transform the version string to a valid git reference.

The resulting git reference is used to fetch the commits from the range <version>..HEAD . If no valid git reference was found in the previous step, Versionist fetches the commit range from the beginning of the project to HEAD .

The commits found in the previous step are parsed by subjectParser , bodyParser , parseFooterTags , or any other commit-parsing option.

getCurrentBaseVersion can be used to set the base version for the increment. It defaults to the latest documented version. You only need to overwrite this if you need to skip certain versions or modify it in a way that is independent of the increment level.

Once all commits have been parsed, the getIncrementLevelFromCommit option is used to determine the semver increment level that should be applied to the current version. The current version with the corresponding increment level represents the final version that will be set in the module. The increment level is applied to the version by using the incrementVersion option.

The project's template is interpolated with the commit data, which could have been modified by the transformTemplateData or includeCommitWhen option.

The resulting changelog entry is added to the changelog file specified in changelogFile using the addEntryToChangelog option, unless the editChangelog option has been set to false .

The project's version is updated using the updateVersion option, unless the editVersion option has been set to false .

Configuration

Versionist attempts to read a configuration file called versionist.conf.js present on the current working directory by default. Notice that the configuration file is not in a serializable format, like JSON or YAML given that we'll define functions in there.

A basic configuration file looks like this:

module .exports = { template : [ '## v{{version}} - {{moment date "Y-MM-DD"}}' , '' , '{{#each commits}}' , '- {{capitalize this.subject}}' , '{{/each}}' ].join( '

' ) };

You may define the following options:

template (String)

Defaults to a simple demonstrational template.

This option takes a Handlebars template. The following data is passed to it:

(Object[]) commits : All the commits that were not filtered out by includeCommitWhen .

(Date) date : The current date at the time you ran Versionist.

(String) version : The version you specified when running Versionist, which might have been incremented depending on your getIncrementLevelFromCommit setting.

For your convenience, we include all Handlebars helpers from the handlebars-helpers project, which should be more than enough for you to generate the CHANGELOG of your dreams.

Notice that this option doesn't support passing a path to a template file yet, but you can workaround this limitation by importing the NodeJS fs module and manually reading the file, like this:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); module .exports = { template : fs.readFileSync( 'path/to/template.hbs' , { encoding : 'utf8' }) };

If you need further manipulation to the data passed to the template that is not possible by using template helpers, consider declaring the transformTemplateData hook.

changelogFile (String)

Defaults to CHANGELOG.md .

This option specifies the desired location of your CHANGELOG file, relative to the root of your project.

defaultInitialVersion (String)

Defaults to 0.0.1 .

This option specifies the desired default initial version, in case the getChangelogDocumentedVersions hook doesn't find any.

editChangelog (Boolean)

Defaults to true .

When this option is enabled, your project's CHANGELOG file, as specified in changelogFile , it automatically edited as configured in addEntryToChangelog .

If this option is disabled, the generated entry is printed to stdout .

editVersion (Boolean)

Defaults to true .

When this option is enabled, the project's version will be edited as specified in the updateVersion hook.

Defaults to true .

When this option is enabled, Versionist will pre-emptively add a lowercased footer tag key for every one it finds in a commit that is not naturally lowercase (it will not lowercase their values). This allows versionist.conf.js files to disregard case should it wish to (ie. checking only for lowercase version of tags).

ie. The commit:

My random-case commit. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet. Closes: foo: bar

Will produce:

{ "subject" : "My random-case commit." , "body" : "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet." , "footer" : { "Closes" : "#1" , "closes" : "#1" , "foo" : "bar" } }

Should strict casing be required, then either set the value of this option to false in the Versionist configuration file, or check only for strict case in its functions.

Defaults to true .

When this option is enabled, Versionist will attempt to parse tags in the commit body, and append a footer object property on the commit object.

For example, consider the following commit:

My first commit Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet. Closes: Foo: bar

Given parseFooterTags: true :

{ "subject" : "My first commit" , "body" : "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet" , "hash" : "fd9f9cbb8bb27486339e15886159e1d145b17550" , "footer" : { "Closes" : "#1" , "closes" : "#1" , "Foo" : "bar" , "foo" : "bar" } }

Given parseFooterTags: false :

{ "subject" : "My first commit" , "body" : "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet



Closes: #1

Foo: bar" , "hash" : "fd9f9cbb8bb27486339e15886159e1d145b17550" }

Tags are parsed from the bottom of the commit body, until there is an empty line or a non-tag line.

subjectParser (Function|String)

Defaults to the identity function.

You can declare this property to customise how git commit subjects are parsed by Versionist.

For example, you might be following Angular's commit guidelines, and would like a subject like feat($ngInclude): add a feature to be parsed as:

{ "type" : "feat" , "scope" : "$ngInclude" , "title" : "add a feature" }

You can either define a function that takes the subject string as a parameter and returns anything you like (like an object), or import a built-in preset by passing its name.

bodyParser (Function|String)

Defaults to the identity function.

You can declare this property to customise how git commit bodies are parsed by Versionist. If your use case is parsing footer tags, refer to the parseFooterTags option instead. If that option is enabled, only the body (excluding the footer) will be passed to this function.

You can either define a function that takes the body string as a parameter and returns anything you like (like an object), or import a built-in preset by passing its name.

includeCommitWhen (Function|String)

Defaults to a function that always returns true .

You can declare this function to control which commits are going to be included in your CHANGELOG .

For example, if you use Angular's commit conventions, and declared an Angular friendly subjectParser as the example above, you might want to only include commits that have a type of feat , fix or perf :

module .exports = { ... includeCommitWhen: ( commit ) => { return [ 'feat' , 'fix' , 'perf' ].includes(commit.subject.type); } ... };

The whole commit object, after any transformations applied by subjectParser and bodyParser is passed as an argument. You can also import a built-in preset by passing its name.

transformTemplateData (Function)

Defaults to the identity function.

You can declare this function to perform advanced transformations to the data that is passed to template in a more granular way.

module .exports = { ... transformTemplateData (data) => { data.commits = data.version = data.date = data.mynewfield = 'foo' ; return data; } ... };

addEntryToChangelog (Function|String)

Defaults to prepend .

You can declare this function to customise how the generated entry is added to your project's CHANGELOG file.

If defined, the function takes three arguments:

(String) file : The CHANGELOG file path as declared in changelogFile .

: The file path as declared in . (String) entry : The generated CHANGELOG entry.

: The generated entry. (Function) callback : The callback function, which accepts an optional error.

Notice that the callback should be always explicitly called, even if you declare a synchronous function.

If the final version (either as specified in --current or calculated by getIncrementLevelFromCommit ) is already returned by the hooks, then the entry is not added the the CHANGELOG . You can also import a built-in preset by passing its name.

includeMergeCommits (Boolean)

Defaults to false .

When this option is enabled, merge commits will be included in the CHANGELOG .

getChangelogDocumentedVersions (Function|String)

Defaults to changelog-headers .

You can declare this function to customise how Versionist determines which versions were already documented in the CHANGELOG file.

The function takes the CHANGELOG file as set in changelogFile and callback as parameters. The latter should be called with an optional error and an array of semantic version strings. You can also import a built-in preset by passing its name.

getCurrentBaseVersion (Function|String)

Defaults to latest-documented

You can declare this function to overwrite what the base version, before the increment will be. By default this is the latest documented version, the greater version appearing in the array returned by getChangelogDocumentedVersions .

The function takes the array returned by getChangelogDocumentedVersions , the history of commits from the latest git reference, and a callback as parameters. The latter should be called with an optional error and a string representing the current base version.

getIncrementLevelFromCommit (Function)

Defaults to a function that always returns null .

This is an advanced feature that gives Versionist the power to automatically calculate the appropriate next semantic version given that you include some information on your commits to signal the semver increment level they introduce.

For example, we might want to annotate our commits with a Change-Type: <type> footer tag, where type is either major , minor or patch , and declare a getIncrementLevelFromCommit function that retrieves the value of this tag:

module .exports = { ... getIncrementLevelFromCommit: ( commit ) => { return commit.footer[ 'Change-Type' ]; } ... };

Now that this is all setup, the version property exposed to your CHANGELOG template will contain the appropriate new version, depending on the commit range your included.

This function takes the whole commit object as an argument (after all parsing has been made), and should return either major , minor or patch .

If the increment level returned from this function is not defined, the commit will not alter the final version.

incrementVersion (Function|String)

Defaults to semver .

Declare this function to customise how an increment level is used to increment the current version.

This function takes the current version and the increment level as arguments. You can also import a built-in preset by passing its name.

getGitReferenceFromVersion (Function|String)

Defaults to the identity function.

Declare this function to resolve a git reference from a semantic version. If you add x.y.z annotated git tags you should not need to specify this hooks, however it can be handy if you have other conventions, like prefixing the version with v , etc. You can also import a built-in preset by passing its name.

Defaults to npm .

Declare this function or array of functions to specify how Versionist should update your project's version.

The function takes three arguments:

(String) cwd : The current working directory.

: The current working directory. (String) version : The new version.

: The new version. (Function) callback : The callback.

You can also import a built-in preset by passing its name.

path (String)

Defaults to $CWD .

The path to the git repository.

gitDirectory (String)

Defaults to .git .

The name of the git database directory in the repository. You'll very rarely need to define this yourself.

Presets

You can specify a preset for a function hook in the following formats:

String value

module . exports = { ... addEntryToChangelog: 'prepend' ... };

Object value

module . exports = { ... addEntryToChangelog: { preset: 'prepend' , optionSupportedByPrepend1: 'value' , optionSupportedByPrepend2: 'value' } ... };

The preset list is currently very small. Please let us know if you have any ideas that could benefit your project and are generic enough to be included in Versionist by default.

subjectParser

angular

This preset parses the subject according to Angular's commit guidelines. It outputs an object containing the following properties: type , scope and title .

getChangelogDocumentedVersions

changelog-headers

This preset parses the CHANGELOG file specified in changelogFile , and extracts any valid semantic versions from the headers.

Options

(Boolean|RegExp) clean : Defaults to true. If true semver.clean will be used to sanitise the versions, if a regular expression is supplied, every match will be replaced by the empty string. If false no sanitisation is applied to the versions.

includeCommitWhen

angular

This preset only includes commits whose commit.subject.type is either feat , fix or perf . It should be used in conjunction with subjectParser 's angular preset.

addEntryToChangelog

prepend

This preset prepends the entry to the CHANGELOG file specified in changelogFile , taking care of not adding unnecessary blank lines between the current content and the new entry.

Options

(Number) fromLine : Prepend from a certain line.

getGitReferenceFromVersion

v-prefix

This preset simply prepends v to the version.

npm

This preset updates the version property of $CWD/package.json .

Options

(Boolean|RegExp) clean : Defaults to true. If true semver.clean will be used to sanitise the version, if a regular expression is supplied every match will be replaced by the empty string. If false no sanitisation is applied to the version.

cargo

This preset updates the version property of $CWD/Cargo.toml (and also $CWD/Cargo.lock if it exists).

Options

(Boolean|RegExp) clean : Defaults to true. If true semver.clean will be used to sanitise the version, if a regular expression is supplied every match will be replaced by the empty string. If false no sanitisation is applied to the version.

initPy

This preset updates the __version__ property of targetFile (which defaults to $CWD/__init__.py ).

Options

(Boolean|RegExp) clean : Defaults to true. If true semver.clean will be used to sanitise the version, if a regular expression is supplied every match will be replaced by the empty string. If false no sanitisation is applied to the version.

quoted

This preset updates the (double-quoted or single-quoted) version string immediately following regex in the given file . For example a file containing project.version = "1.4.2"; could be updated by using the quoted prefix with a regex of /project\.version\s*=\s*/ . You can optionally provide regexFlags to modify the regex 's behaviour (if using the ^ start-of-line character in the regex , don't forget to add m to regexFlags ). You can optionally provide a baseDir to modify where it looks for file (it will update $CWD/$baseDir/$file ).

Options

(String) file : File to modify

: File to modify (String) baseDir Relative directory to append to cwd

Relative directory to append to cwd (String) regex : Regular expression to match the versioning scheme

: Regular expression to match the versioning scheme (String) regexFlags : Additional flags provided to regex

: Additional flags provided to (Boolean|RegExp) clean : Defaults to true. If true semver.clean will be used to sanitise the versions, if a regular expression is supplied every match will be replaced by the empty string. If false no sanitisation is applied to the versions.

incrementVersion

semver

This preset increments the version according to semver rules.

Support

If you're having any problems, please raise an issue on GitHub and the balena team will be happy to help.

You can also get in touch with us in the balena forums.

License

Versionist is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.