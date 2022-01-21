Flexible CHANGELOG generation toolkit that adapts to your commit conventions.
Versionist is non-opinionated. It adapts to your commit practices and generates
a
CHANGELOG file that suits your taste.
Versionist is in a very early stage, and it's still being heavily worked on. Let us know what you think!
$ npm install -g versionist
$ git clone https://github.com/balena-io/versionist
$ cd versionist
$ git checkout example
$ versionist
The
CHANGELOG.md will have a new
2.0.0 entry with the latest changes, and
the
package.json version will be updated to
2.0.0.
Install
versionist from NPM by running:
$ npm install -g versionist
Notice that while this tool is hosted on a JavaScript package registry, it can be used on any project, independently of the programming language.
Usage: versionist [COMMAND] [OPTIONS]
Commands:
versionist get <target> get latest documented version or reference
Options:
--help, -h show help
--version, -v show version number
--title, -t set changelog title
--config, -c configuration file
--current, -u current version
--dry, -d Dry run
Examples:
versionist --current 1.1.0
versionist get version
--current
This command line option is used to tell Versionist the current semver version of your project.
If you are making use of
getIncrementLevelFromCommit, you'll want to pass the
version number before the release, so it gets incremented automatically.
If omitted,
--current will be produced by
getCurrentBaseVersion, this defaults
to the greater version from the versions returned by the
getChangelogDocumentedVersions
hook, but can be configured for advanced behaviour.
--config
You can use this option to pass a custom location to
versionist.conf.js.
--title
Custom title information can be passed. It will then be accessible in the template through
versionist.conf.js.
--dry
You can use this option to perform a dry run to see what changes would be made by versionist, without actually changing any files.
get <target>
You can use this command to return the latest documented version (according to
getChangelogDocumentedVersions) or a git reference, which is produced by
applying
getGitReferenceFromVersion to the latest documented version.
The only valid values for target are
version and
reference. This command
will only accept the
--config and
--help options, any other option will be
ignored; running this command will not cause any changes.
Versionist parses the
git commit history between two references of your
choice. You can customise how the parser works to retrieve the data you like,
and how you like. The resulting history is then interpolated in a Handlebars
template to generate the
CHANGELOG entry.
Understanding how all the available options fit together can be hard at first. The following description aims to alleviate that and make it easier for the average user to get the bigger picture:
Versionist uses the
getChangelogDocumentedVersions option to determine
which is the latest documented version. If no version is found, it defaults
to the version set in
defaultInitialVersion.
The
getGitReferenceFromVersion option is then used on the latest documented
version to transform the version string to a valid
git reference.
The resulting
git reference is used to fetch the commits from the range
<version>..HEAD. If no valid
git reference was found in the previous
step, Versionist fetches the commit range from the beginning of the project
to
HEAD.
The commits found in the previous step are parsed by
subjectParser,
bodyParser,
parseFooterTags, or any other commit-parsing option.
getCurrentBaseVersion can be used to set the base version for the increment.
It defaults to the latest documented version. You only need to overwrite this
if you need to skip certain versions or modify it in a way that is independent
of the increment level.
Once all commits have been parsed, the
getIncrementLevelFromCommit option
is used to determine the semver increment level that should be applied to the
current version. The current version with the
corresponding increment level represents the final version that will be set
in the module. The increment level is applied to the version by using the
incrementVersion option.
The project's
template is interpolated with the commit data, which could
have been modified by the
transformTemplateData or
includeCommitWhen
option.
The resulting changelog entry is added to the changelog file specified in
changelogFile using the
addEntryToChangelog option, unless the
editChangelog option has been set to
false.
The project's version is updated using the
updateVersion option, unless the
editVersion option has been set to
false.
Versionist attempts to read a configuration file called
versionist.conf.js
present on the current working directory by default. Notice that the
configuration file is not in a serializable format, like JSON or YAML given
that we'll define functions in there.
A basic configuration file looks like this:
module.exports = {
template: [
'## v{{version}} - {{moment date "Y-MM-DD"}}',
'',
'{{#each commits}}',
'- {{capitalize this.subject}}',
'{{/each}}'
].join('\n')
};
You may define the following options:
template (String)
Defaults to a simple demonstrational template.
This option takes a Handlebars template. The following data is passed to it:
(Object[]) commits: All the commits that were not filtered out by
includeCommitWhen.
(Date) date: The current date at the time you ran Versionist.
(String) version: The version you specified when running Versionist, which
might have been incremented depending on your
getIncrementLevelFromCommit
setting.
For your convenience, we include all Handlebars helpers from the
handlebars-helpers project,
which should be more than enough for you to generate the
CHANGELOG of your
dreams.
Notice that this option doesn't support passing a path to a template file yet,
but you can workaround this limitation by importing the NodeJS
fs module and
manually reading the file, like this:
const fs = require('fs');
module.exports = {
template: fs.readFileSync('path/to/template.hbs', { encoding: 'utf8' })
};
If you need further manipulation to the data passed to the template that is not
possible by using template helpers, consider declaring the
transformTemplateData hook.
changelogFile (String)
Defaults to
CHANGELOG.md.
This option specifies the desired location of your
CHANGELOG file, relative
to the root of your project.
defaultInitialVersion (String)
Defaults to
0.0.1.
This option specifies the desired default initial version, in case the
getChangelogDocumentedVersions hook doesn't find any.
editChangelog (Boolean)
Defaults to
true.
When this option is enabled, your project's
CHANGELOG file, as specified in
changelogFile, it automatically edited as configured in
addEntryToChangelog.
If this option is disabled, the generated entry is printed to
stdout.
editVersion (Boolean)
Defaults to
true.
When this option is enabled, the project's version will be edited as specified
in the
updateVersion hook.
lowerCaseFooterTags (Boolean)
Defaults to
true.
When this option is enabled, Versionist will pre-emptively add a lowercased footer
tag key for every one it finds in a commit that is not naturally lowercase (it will
not lowercase their values). This allows
versionist.conf.js files to disregard
case should it wish to (ie. checking only for lowercase version of tags).
ie. The commit:
My random-case commit.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.
Closes: #1
foo: bar
Will produce:
{
"subject": "My random-case commit.",
"body": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.",
"footer": {
"Closes": "#1",
"closes": "#1",
"foo": "bar"
}
}
Should strict casing be required, then either set the value of this option to
false
in the Versionist configuration file, or check only for strict case in its functions.
parseFooterTags (Boolean)
Defaults to
true.
When this option is enabled, Versionist will attempt to parse tags in the
commit body, and append a
footer object property on the commit object.
For example, consider the following commit:
My first commit
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet.
Closes: #1
Foo: bar
Given
parseFooterTags: true:
{
"subject": "My first commit",
"body": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet",
"hash": "fd9f9cbb8bb27486339e15886159e1d145b17550",
"footer": {
"Closes": "#1",
"closes": "#1",
"Foo": "bar",
"foo": "bar"
}
}
Given
parseFooterTags: false:
{
"subject": "My first commit",
"body": "Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet\n\nCloses: #1\nFoo: bar",
"hash": "fd9f9cbb8bb27486339e15886159e1d145b17550"
}
Tags are parsed from the bottom of the commit body, until there is an empty line or a non-tag line.
subjectParser (Function|String)
Defaults to the identity function.
You can declare this property to customise how git commit subjects are parsed by Versionist.
For example, you might be following Angular's commit guidelines, and would like
a subject like
feat($ngInclude): add a feature to be parsed as:
{
"type": "feat",
"scope": "$ngInclude",
"title": "add a feature"
}
You can either define a function that takes the subject string as a parameter and returns anything you like (like an object), or import a built-in preset by passing its name.
bodyParser (Function|String)
Defaults to the identity function.
You can declare this property to customise how git commit bodies are parsed by
Versionist. If your use case is parsing footer tags, refer to the
parseFooterTags option instead. If that option is enabled, only the body
(excluding the footer) will be passed to this function.
You can either define a function that takes the body string as a parameter and returns anything you like (like an object), or import a built-in preset by passing its name.
includeCommitWhen (Function|String)
Defaults to a function that always returns
true.
You can declare this function to control which commits are going to be included
in your
CHANGELOG.
For example, if you use Angular's commit conventions, and declared an Angular
friendly
subjectParser as the example above, you might want to only include
commits that have a type of
feat,
fix or
perf:
module.exports = {
...
includeCommitWhen: (commit) => {
return [ 'feat', 'fix', 'perf' ].includes(commit.subject.type);
}
...
};
The whole commit object, after any transformations applied by
subjectParser
and
bodyParser is passed as an argument. You can also import a built-in
preset by passing its name.
transformTemplateData (Function)
Defaults to the identity function.
You can declare this function to perform advanced transformations to the data that is passed to template in a more granular way.
module.exports = {
...
transformTemplateData (data) => {
data.commits = // edit commits;
data.version = // edit version;
data.date = // edit date;
data.mynewfield = 'foo';
return data;
}
...
};
addEntryToChangelog (Function|String)
Defaults to
prepend.
You can declare this function to customise how the generated entry is added to
your project's
CHANGELOG file.
If defined, the function takes three arguments:
(String) file: The
CHANGELOG file path as declared in
changelogFile.
(String) entry: The generated
CHANGELOG entry.
(Function) callback: The callback function, which accepts an optional
error.
Notice that the
callback should be always explicitly called, even if you
declare a synchronous function.
If the final version (either as specified in
--current or calculated by
getIncrementLevelFromCommit) is already returned by the hooks, then the entry
is not added the the
CHANGELOG. You can also import a built-in preset by
passing its name.
includeMergeCommits (Boolean)
Defaults to
false.
When this option is enabled, merge commits will be included in the
CHANGELOG.
getChangelogDocumentedVersions (Function|String)
Defaults to
changelog-headers.
You can declare this function to customise how Versionist determines which
versions were already documented in the
CHANGELOG file.
The function takes the
CHANGELOG file as set in
changelogFile and callback
as parameters. The latter should be called with an optional error and an array
of semantic version strings. You can also import a built-in preset by passing
its name.
getCurrentBaseVersion (Function|String)
Defaults to
latest-documented
You can declare this function to overwrite what the base version, before the
increment will be. By default this is the latest documented version, the
greater version appearing in the array returned by
getChangelogDocumentedVersions.
The function takes the array returned by
getChangelogDocumentedVersions, the
history of commits from the latest git reference, and a callback as parameters.
The latter should be called with an optional error and a string representing the
current base version.
getIncrementLevelFromCommit (Function)
Defaults to a function that always returns
null.
This is an advanced feature that gives Versionist the power to automatically calculate the appropriate next semantic version given that you include some information on your commits to signal the semver increment level they introduce.
For example, we might want to annotate our commits with a
Change-Type: <type>
footer tag, where
type is either
major,
minor or
patch, and declare a
getIncrementLevelFromCommit function that retrieves the value of this tag:
module.exports = {
...
getIncrementLevelFromCommit: (commit) => {
return commit.footer['Change-Type'];
}
...
};
Now that this is all setup, the
version property exposed to your
CHANGELOG
template will contain the appropriate new version, depending on the commit
range your included.
This function takes the whole commit object as an argument (after all parsing
has been made), and should return either
major,
minor or
patch.
If the increment level returned from this function is not defined, the commit will not alter the final version.
incrementVersion (Function|String)
Defaults to
semver.
Declare this function to customise how an increment level is used to increment the current version.
This function takes the current version and the increment level as arguments. You can also import a built-in preset by passing its name.
getGitReferenceFromVersion (Function|String)
Defaults to the identity function.
Declare this function to resolve a git reference from a semantic version. If
you add
x.y.z annotated git tags you should not need to specify this hooks,
however it can be handy if you have other conventions, like prefixing the
version with
v, etc. You can also import a built-in preset by passing its
name.
updateVersion (Function|Function[]|String)
Defaults to
npm.
Declare this function or array of functions to specify how Versionist should update your project's version.
The function takes three arguments:
(String) cwd: The current working directory.
(String) version: The new version.
(Function) callback: The callback.
You can also import a built-in preset by passing its name.
path (String)
Defaults to
$CWD.
The path to the
git repository.
gitDirectory (String)
Defaults to
.git.
The name of the
git database directory in the repository. You'll very rarely
need to define this yourself.
You can specify a preset for a function hook in the following formats:
module.exports = {
...
addEntryToChangelog: 'prepend'
...
};
module.exports = {
...
addEntryToChangelog: {
preset: 'prepend',
optionSupportedByPrepend1: 'value',
optionSupportedByPrepend2: 'value'
}
...
};
The preset list is currently very small. Please let us know if you have any ideas that could benefit your project and are generic enough to be included in Versionist by default.
subjectParser
angular
This preset parses the subject according to Angular's commit guidelines. It
outputs an object containing the following properties:
type,
scope and
title.
getChangelogDocumentedVersions
changelog-headers
This preset parses the
CHANGELOG file specified in
changelogFile, and
extracts any valid semantic versions from the headers.
Options
(Boolean|RegExp) clean: Defaults to true.
If true
semver.clean will be used to sanitise the versions, if a regular expression is supplied,
every match will be replaced by the empty string.
If false no sanitisation is applied to the versions.
includeCommitWhen
angular
This preset only includes commits whose
commit.subject.type is either
feat,
fix or
perf. It should be used in conjunction with
subjectParser's
angular preset.
addEntryToChangelog
prepend
This preset prepends the entry to the CHANGELOG file specified in
changelogFile, taking care of not adding unnecessary blank lines between the
current content and the new entry.
Options
(Number) fromLine: Prepend from a certain line.
getGitReferenceFromVersion
v-prefix
This preset simply prepends
v to the version.
updateVersion
npm
This preset updates the
version property of
$CWD/package.json.
Options
(Boolean|RegExp) clean: Defaults to true.
If true
semver.clean will be used to sanitise the version, if a regular expression is supplied
every match will be replaced by the empty string.
If false no sanitisation is applied to the version.
cargo
This preset updates the
version property of
$CWD/Cargo.toml (and also
$CWD/Cargo.lock if it exists).
Options
(Boolean|RegExp) clean: Defaults to true.
If true
semver.clean will be used to sanitise the version, if a regular expression is supplied
every match will be replaced by the empty string.
If false no sanitisation is applied to the version.
initPy
This preset updates the
__version__ property of
targetFile (which defaults to
$CWD/__init__.py).
Options
(Boolean|RegExp) clean: Defaults to true.
If true
semver.clean will be used to sanitise the version, if a regular expression is supplied
every match will be replaced by the empty string.
If false no sanitisation is applied to the version.
quoted
This preset updates the (double-quoted or single-quoted) version string
immediately following
regex in the given
file. For example a file
containing
project.version = "1.4.2"; could be updated by using the
quoted prefix with a
regex of
/project\.version\s*=\s*/. You can
optionally provide
regexFlags to modify the
regex's behaviour (if using
the
^ start-of-line character in the
regex, don't forget to add
m to
regexFlags). You can optionally provide a
baseDir to modify where it looks
for
file (it will update
$CWD/$baseDir/$file).
Options
(String) file: File to modify
(String) baseDir Relative directory to append to cwd
(String) regex: Regular expression to match the versioning scheme
(String) regexFlags: Additional flags provided to
regex
(Boolean|RegExp) clean: Defaults to true.
If true
semver.clean will be used to sanitise the versions, if a regular expression is supplied
every match will be replaced by the empty string.
If false no sanitisation is applied to the versions.
incrementVersion
semver
This preset increments the version according to semver rules.
If you're having any problems, please raise an issue on GitHub and the balena team will be happy to help.
You can also get in touch with us in the balena forums.
Versionist is free software, and may be redistributed under the terms specified in the license.