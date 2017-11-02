Vers

Effortless data model versioning for Javascript and Node.js

Why do I need model versioning?

Support versioned REST APIs without cluttering your API code with an endpoint for every individual version

Only code against the latest version of your data -- no messy if-statements throughout your codebase to check for earlier versions or properties in different places

Update your backends and your frontends on their own schedules

Roll out new schemas and update your code for the new changes independently, without coordinating a precise rollout, and with no downtime

For the love of all things holy stop trying to update every record in your document store every time you update your data model. Every time you pull a new record from your database, just call toLatest on it. Done. If you save it, it saves as the new version. If you don't, it stays the old version and saves you the bandwidth/request time. Your code only ever deals with the latest version and you never scan through and update your entire database ever again. Doesn't that feel better?

Quick start

const Vers = require ( 'vers' ) const baseUser = { version : 1 , firstName : 'Doug' , lastName : 'Funnie' } const userVers = new Vers() userVers.addConverter( 1 , 2 , obj => { obj.version = 2 obj.initials = obj.firstName[ 0 ] + obj.lastName[ 0 ] }, obj => { obj.version = 1 delete obj.initials }) userVers.addConverter( 2 , 3 , obj => { obj.version = 3 obj.name = obj.firstName + ' ' + obj.lastName delete obj.firstName delete obj.lastName }, obj => { obj.version = 2 const names = obj.name.split( ' ' ) obj.firstName = names[ 0 ] obj.lastName = names.pop() delete obj.name }) userVers.toLatest(baseUser).then( user => { return userVers.to( 1 , user) }).then( user => { })

Installation

Vers requires an environment that supports the Promise/A+ specification as standardized in ES6. Node.js version 0.12.0 and up is great right out of the box (no --harmony flag necessary), as well as the latest versions of many browsers. To support older browsers, just include a Promise library such as Bluebird.

To install, just type:

npm install vers --save

API

new Vers([options])

Function options.getVersion: A function that accepts an object as its only argument, and returns either the current version identifier of the object as a number or string, or a Promise that resolves to the current version identifier. By default, Vers will use the object's version property if it exists, or 1 if it doesn't.

number|string options.latest: The latest version identifier available for this model. If not specified, Vers will detect the latest version by calling Math.max on each version specified in addConverter() . For string-based versions, this option should be specified.

Constructs a new instance of Vers. Each data model should have one instance to define all of its versions. The options object is optional.

number|string fromVer: The version to convert from

number|string toVer: The version to convert to

Function forward: A function that accepts an object to be converted, and moves it from fromVer to toVer .

Function back: An optional function that accepts an object and moves it from toVer to fromVer .

Adds a converter to this instance that knows how to change an object from one version to another, and optionally, how to go back again. If you're using Vers to power a versioned REST API, then telling it how to go back again is essential. If your versioning scheme uses numbers, Vers will use Math.max to determine what your latest version is so you don't have to specify that in the constructor.

Vers is smart: if you need to upgrade from Version 1 to Version 5, it will upgrade from 1 to 2, then from 2 to 3, and so on up to 5, assuming that you've added converters for each of those. However, if you add a converter that shortcuts that in any way to jump over some of those versions, Vers will always find the shortest path possible to the target -- even if that means upgrading from 1 to 6, then downgrading to 5.

Note that the forward and back functions are called with the object to be converted as their only argument. These functions can:

modify the object directly and return nothing

return a new object

return a Promise that resolves with the modified or new object

Any method is fine! But keep in mind: modifying the object directly will also modify the source object. Vers doesn't clone your objects.

Returns a Promise that resolves to an Object

number|string fromVer: The starting version

number|string toVer: The target version

Object obj: The object to be converted

Converts an object from one version to another, using the provided fromVer as the current version instead of trying to detect it. The result is passed on in the form of a Promise that resolves with the object in its target version.

Returns a Promise that resolves to an Object

number|string fromVer: The starting version

Object obj: The object to be converted

Converts an object from its current version to the latest version available, using the provided fromVer as the current version instead of trying to detect it. The result is passed on in the form of a Promise that resolves with the object in its target version.

Returns a Promise that resolves to an Object

number|string toVer: The target version

Object obj: The object to be converted

Converts an object from its auto-detected current version to the toVer version. The result is passed on in the form of a Promise that resolves with the object in its target version.

Returns a Promise that resolves to an Object

Object obj: The object to be converted

Converts an object from its auto-detected current version to the latest version available. The result is passed on in the form of a Promise that resolves with the object in its target version.

License

Vers is licensed under the MIT license. Please see LICENSE.txt for full details.

Credits

Vers was originally created at TechnologyAdvice in Nashville, TN.