Effortless data model versioning for Javascript and Node.js
toLatest on it. Done. If you save it,
it saves as the new version. If you don't, it stays the old version and saves
you the bandwidth/request time. Your code only ever deals with the latest
version and you never scan through and update your entire database ever again.
Doesn't that feel better?
const Vers = require('vers')
const baseUser = {
version: 1,
firstName: 'Doug',
lastName: 'Funnie'
}
const userVers = new Vers()
// Tell Vers how to convert from version 1 to version 2, and back again.
// We could also use "1.0.1" to "2.4.3", 100 to 200, or "cow" to "chicken"
userVers.addConverter(1, 2, obj => {
// Version 2 has user initials
obj.version = 2
obj.initials = obj.firstName[0] + obj.lastName[0]
}, obj => {
// Version 1 does not
obj.version = 1
delete obj.initials
})
// And now to go from version 2 to version 3 and back
userVers.addConverter(2, 3, obj => {
// Version 3 combines the names into a single name field
obj.version = 3
obj.name = obj.firstName + ' ' + obj.lastName
delete obj.firstName
delete obj.lastName
}, obj => {
// To go back to version 2, we'd need to split them up again
obj.version = 2
const names = obj.name.split(' ')
obj.firstName = names[0]
obj.lastName = names.pop()
delete obj.name
})
userVers.toLatest(baseUser).then(user => {
// user is now:
// {
// version: 3,
// initials: 'DF',
// name: 'Doug Funnie'
// }
return userVers.to(1, user)
}).then(user => {
// user is back to the original version defined in baseUser
})
Vers requires an environment that supports the Promise/A+ specification as standardized in ES6. Node.js version 0.12.0 and up is great right out of the box (no --harmony flag necessary), as well as the latest versions of many browsers. To support older browsers, just include a Promise library such as Bluebird.
To install, just type:
npm install vers --save
Function options.getVersion: A function that accepts an object as its only argument, and returns either the current version identifier of the object as a number or string, or a Promise that resolves to the current version identifier. By default, Vers will use the object's
versionproperty if it exists, or
1if it doesn't.
number|string options.latest: The latest version identifier available for this model. If not specified, Vers will detect the latest version by calling
Math.maxon each version specified in
addConverter(). For string-based versions, this option should be specified.
Constructs a new instance of Vers. Each data model should have one instance to define all of its versions. The options object is optional.
number|string fromVer: The version to convert from
number|string toVer: The version to convert to
Function forward: A function that accepts an object to be converted, and moves it from
fromVerto
toVer.
Function back: An optional function that accepts an object and moves it from
toVerto
fromVer.
Adds a converter to this instance that knows how to change an object from one
version to another, and optionally, how to go back again. If you're using Vers
to power a versioned REST API, then telling it how to go back again is
essential. If your versioning scheme uses numbers, Vers will use
Math.max to
determine what your latest version is so you don't have to specify that in the
constructor.
Vers is smart: if you need to upgrade from Version 1 to Version 5, it will upgrade from 1 to 2, then from 2 to 3, and so on up to 5, assuming that you've added converters for each of those. However, if you add a converter that shortcuts that in any way to jump over some of those versions, Vers will always find the shortest path possible to the target -- even if that means upgrading from 1 to 6, then downgrading to 5.
Note that the
forward and
back functions are called with the object to be
converted as their only argument. These functions can:
Any method is fine! But keep in mind: modifying the object directly will also modify the source object. Vers doesn't clone your objects.
Returns a Promise that resolves to an Object
number|string fromVer: The starting version
number|string toVer: The target version
Object obj: The object to be converted
Converts an object from one version to another, using the provided
fromVer as
the current version instead of trying to detect it. The result is passed on
in the form of a Promise that resolves with the object in its target version.
Returns a Promise that resolves to an Object
number|string fromVer: The starting version
Object obj: The object to be converted
Converts an object from its current version to the latest version available,
using the provided
fromVer as the current version instead of trying to detect
it. The result is passed on in the form of a Promise that resolves with the
object in its target version.
Returns a Promise that resolves to an Object
number|string toVer: The target version
Object obj: The object to be converted
Converts an object from its auto-detected current version to the
toVer
version. The result is passed on in the form of a Promise that resolves with
the object in its target version.
Returns a Promise that resolves to an Object
Object obj: The object to be converted
Converts an object from its auto-detected current version to the latest version available. The result is passed on in the form of a Promise that resolves with the object in its target version.
Vers is licensed under the MIT license. Please see
LICENSE.txt for full
details.
Vers was originally created at TechnologyAdvice in Nashville, TN.