verovio-dev

by rism-digital
2.2.0-6 (see all)

🎵 Music notation engraving library for MEI with MusicXML and Humdrum support and various toolkits (JavaScript, Python)

Documentation


15

GitHub Stars

447

Maintenance

Last Commit

9d ago

Contributors

66

Package

Dependencies

0

License

LGPL-3.0-or-later

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
Deprecated!
The verovio-dev package is no longer supported. Please install the verovio package instead

Readme

License: LGPL v3 PyPI PyPI - Wheel AppVeyor status GH Actions status

Verovio is a fast, portable and lightweight library for engraving Music Encoding Initiative (MEI) digital scores into SVG images. Verovio also contains on-the-fly converters to render Plaine & Easie Code, Humdrum, Musedata, MusicXML, EsAC, and ABC digital scores.

Verovio is written in standard 2017 C++ and can be compiled as a standalone command-line tool, used as a compiled music-rendering library for applications (Qt, python), or compiled into Javascript using the Emscripten LLVM-to-JavaScript compiler. Check out the JavaScript toolkit version of verovio running in the MEI Viewer as well as the app or tutorials for web integration and user interaction.

Choice interaction

Verovio uses the Standard Music Font Layout (SMuFL) specification and the font can be changed for personalizing the output.

The project page is https://www.verovio.org. Verovio is available under the LGPL license (see COPYING and COPYING.LESSER).

Building and use instructions by environment

See the Reference book

LibMEI

The code for the attribute classes of Verovio are generated from the MEI schema using a modified version of LibMEI available here. The code generated is included in the Verovio repository and the LibMEI repository does not need to be cloned for building Verovio.

Major releases of Verovio and MEI versions:

  • Verovio 1.x.x ⇔ MEI 3.0
  • Verovio 2.x.x ⇔ MEI 4.0
  • Verovio 3.x.x ⇔ Development of MEI since 4.0

From Verovio 2.x.x, the plan is to have even version numbers for Verovio releases using a stable version of MEI, and odd version numbers for releases using a development version of MEI. It means that once MEI 5.0 will be released, Verovio will move to version 4.x.x. Older versions of MEI are still supported by newer versions of Verovio. MEI files are internally upgraded when loaded into Verovio. This applies only to the features supported by Verovio. We will try to maintain this in the future.

Other libraries

The following libraries are embedded in Verovio:

librarypurpose
humlibHumdrum file import/export
JSON++JSON data parser
MidiFileStandard MIDI file export
pugixmlXML data parser
UTF-CPPUTF character conversions
MINIZ-CPPZIP files reading/writing

Contributing

See the Reference book

Example output

The sample page of music shown below was generated with version 2.4.0-dev-2748fed

Example page

Example resources using verovio

nametypedescription
Verovio Humdrum ViewereditorAn online semi-graphical Humdrum data editor (can also be used to textually edit other digital scores compliant with verovio).
MoVIrepertoryThe digital Mozart digital score VIewer at the Mozarteum
Tasso in Music ProjectrepertoryMusical settings of the poetry of Torquato Tasso
Measuring PolyphonyrepertoryLate medieval music in black mensural and modern notations
Probstücke Digitalrepertoryopen and critical digital edition of Mattheson's test pieces
370 Bach ChoralesrepertoryOnline edition of Bach chorales, including an interactive typesetter page that allows for creating musical examples for online display or use in papers.
Humdrum Notation PlugintoolJavascript interface to verovio for displaying multiple musical examples on a webpage
Music Sheet ViewertoolWordPress plugin for displaying graphical music from MEI data

Digital score repositories on Github

Here is a list of digital score repositories on Github that can be displayed with verovio:

linkencodingdescription
MEI complete examplesMEI86 various works encoded in MEI
Mozart Piano SonatasHumdrum17 Piano sonatas by W.A. Mozart from the Alte Mozart-Ausgabe (in VHV)
Beethoven Piano SonatasHumdrum32 Piano sonatas by L. van Beethoven, edited by Paul Dukas (in VHV)
Josquin Research ProjectHumdrumOver 1000 scores of early Renaissance music in modern editions (website)
Tasso in Music ProjectHumdrumCritical edition of 650 Late Renaissance madrigals using the poetry of Torquato Tasso for lyrics. (website)
Music of Scott JoplinHumdrumDigital scores of most of Scott Joplins music
Chopin mazurkasHumdrumDigital scores of Chopin's mazurkas
Chopin preludesHumdrumDigital scores of Chopin's op. 24 preludes
J.N. Hummel preludes, op. 67Humdrum24 improvisatory prelude examples in every key
370 Bach choralesHumdrumChorales collected by C.P.E. Bach after his father's death (website)
Deutscher LiederschatzHumdrum200 harmonized songs from vol. 1, edited by Ludwig Erk
Beethoven string quartetsHumdrum18 string quartets by Ludwig van Beethoven

