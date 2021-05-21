openbase logo
verminal

by defringe
1.5.1 (see all)

A Hyper theme. 💻

Readme

icon
Verminal


banner

INTRODUCTION

Verminal is a beautiful, fully customizable, theme for the Hyper terminal.


🛠 Install

Installing the Verminal theme for your Hyper terminal couldn't be easier.

Inside Your Hyper Terminal
  1. hyper i verminal
Manually
  1. Open ~/.hyper.js in your favorite editor.
  2. Add verminal to the plugins array.
  3. Enjoy Verminal.


⚙️ Configure

Verminal aims to deliver a beautiful experience out of the box. However, you can override the font-family or font-size specified by Verminal.

  1. Open ~/.hyper.js in your favorite editor.
  2. Add a verminal object to the config object and specify fontFamily and/or fontSize.
Example
verminal: {
  fontFamily: '"My favourite font"',
  fontSize: 16
}


⚡️ Contribute

Verminal is built by developers, for developers. If you are a developer and want to help improve our themes, you're more than welcome to contribute.

  1. Fork this repository to your own GitHub account.
  2. Clone to your local device: git clone git@github.com:<your_github_username>/verminal.git
  3. Install the dependencies: npm install


👭 Friends



🔑 License

MIT © Vernon de Goede

