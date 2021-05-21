Verminal is a beautiful, fully customizable, theme for the Hyper terminal.
Installing the Verminal theme for your Hyper terminal couldn't be easier.
hyper i verminal
~/.hyper.js in your favorite editor.
verminal to the
plugins array.
Verminal aims to deliver a beautiful experience out of the box. However, you can override the font-family or font-size specified by Verminal.
~/.hyper.js in your favorite editor.
verminal object to the
config object and specify
fontFamily and/or
fontSize.
verminal: {
fontFamily: '"My favourite font"',
fontSize: 16
}
Verminal is built by developers, for developers. If you are a developer and want to help improve our themes, you're more than welcome to contribute.
git clone git@github.com:<your_github_username>/verminal.git
npm install