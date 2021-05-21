

Verminal









INTRODUCTION

Verminal is a beautiful, fully customizable, theme for the Hyper terminal.

🛠 Install

Installing the Verminal theme for your Hyper terminal couldn't be easier.

Inside Your Hyper Terminal

hyper i verminal

Manually

Open ~/.hyper.js in your favorite editor. Add verminal to the plugins array. Enjoy Verminal.

⚙️ Configure

Verminal aims to deliver a beautiful experience out of the box. However, you can override the font-family or font-size specified by Verminal.

Open ~/.hyper.js in your favorite editor. Add a verminal object to the config object and specify fontFamily and/or fontSize .

Example

verminal: { fontFamily : '"My favourite font"' , fontSize : 16 }

⚡️ Contribute

Verminal is built by developers, for developers. If you are a developer and want to help improve our themes, you're more than welcome to contribute.

Fork this repository to your own GitHub account. Clone to your local device: git clone git@github.com:<your_github_username>/verminal.git Install the dependencies: npm install

🔑 License

MIT © Vernon de Goede