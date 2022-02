A simple Verlet (pronounced 'ver-ley') physics engine written in javascript.

Particles, distance constraints, and angular constraints are all supported by verlet-js. From these primitives it is possible to construct just about anything you can imagine.

License

You may use verlet-js under the terms of the MIT License (See LICENSE).

Examples

Code Layout

js/verlet-js/vec2.js: 2d vector implementation js/verlet-js/constraint.js: constraint code js/verlet-js/verlet.js: verlet-js engine js/verlet-js/objects.js: shapes and objects (triangles, circles, tires..)

Build for npm