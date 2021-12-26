verge

verge is a compact set of cross-browser viewport utilities written in native JavaScript. It includes the ability to detect if an element is in the current viewport. It works as a standalone module, an ender module, or as a jQuery plugin. (npm: verge)

API

Accuracy

Requires <!DOCTYPE html>

verge 's viewport methods represent the CSS viewport: the @media (width) and @media (height) breakpoints.

's viewport methods represent the CSS viewport: the and breakpoints. At certain zooms the viewport dimensions given by verge may be 1px off the expected @media value due to native rounding. For greater precision (at a slight speed tradeoff) consider actual.

verge.viewportW()

verge.viewportH()

Get both CSS viewport dimensions as an object with width and height properties.

verge.viewportW() === verge.viewport().width verge.viewportH() === verge.viewport().height

The .viewportW() syntax is slightly faster.

Test if any part of an element (or the first element in a matched set) is in the current viewport. Returns boolean.

verge.inViewport(elem) verge.inViewport(elem, 100 ) verge.inViewport(elem, -100 )

Performance tip for sites that only scroll along 1 axis

verge.inViewport(elem) === verge.inX(elem) && verge.inY(elem)

Substitute inViewport with: inY on vertical sites, inX on horizontal ones.

On pages without horizontal scroll, inX is always true .

. On pages without vertical scroll, inY is always true .

. If the viewport width is >= the document width, then inX is always true .

Test if any part of an element (or the first element in a matched set) is in the same x-axis section as the viewport. Returns boolean.

verge.inX(elem) verge.inX(elem, 100 ) verge.inX(elem, -100 )

Test if any part of an element (or the first element in a matched set) is in the same y-axis section as the viewport. Returns boolean.

verge.inY(elem) verge.inY(elem, 100 ) verge.inY(elem, -100 )

Get the horizontal scroll position in pixels. (Like window.scrollX , but cross-browser.)

verge.scrollX()

Get the vertical scroll position in pixels. (Like window.scrollY , but cross-browser.)

verge.scrollY()

Test if a media query is active.

verge.mq( '(min-color:2)' ) verge.mq( 'tv' )

Get an a object containing the properties top , bottom , left , right , width , and height with respect to the top-left corner of the current viewport, and with an optional cushion amount. Its return is like that of the native getBoundingClientRect.

The optional cushion parameter is an amount of pixels to act as a cushion around the element. If none is provided then it defaults to 0 and the rectangle will match the native rectangle. If a cushion is specified, the properties are adjusted according to the cushion amount. If the cushion is positive the rectangle will represent an area that is larger that the actual element. If the cushion is negative then the rectangle will represent an area that is smaller that the actual element.

verge.rectangle(element) verge.rectangle(element, 100 )

Get the aspect ratio of the viewport or of an object with width/height properties.

verge.aspect() verge.aspect(element) verge.aspect(screen) 1 < verge.aspect()

Integrate

jQuery.extend(verge)

ender build verge

Contribute

Contribute by making edits in ./src or reporting issues.