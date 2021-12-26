verge is a compact set of cross-browser viewport utilities written in native JavaScript. It includes the ability to detect if an element is in the current viewport. It works as a standalone module, an ender module, or as a jQuery plugin. (npm: verge)
@media (width) and
@media (height) breakpoints.
@media value due to native rounding. For greater precision (at a slight speed tradeoff) consider actual.
verge.viewportW() // -> viewport width in pixels
verge.viewportH() // -> viewport height in pixels
Get both CSS viewport dimensions as an object with width and height properties.
verge.viewportW() === verge.viewport().width // always true
verge.viewportH() === verge.viewport().height // always true
The
.viewportW() syntax is slightly faster.
Test if any part of an element (or the first element in a matched set) is in the current viewport. Returns boolean.
verge.inViewport(elem) // true if elem is in the current viewport
verge.inViewport(elem, 100) // true if elem is in the current viewport or within 100px of it
verge.inViewport(elem, -100) // true if elem is in the current viewport and not within 99px of the edge
verge.inViewport(elem) === verge.inX(elem) && verge.inY(elem) // always true
Test if any part of an element (or the first element in a matched set) is in the same x-axis section as the viewport. Returns boolean.
verge.inX(elem) // true if elem is in same x-axis as the viewport (exact)
verge.inX(elem, 100) // true if elem is in same x-axis as the viewport or within 100px of it
verge.inX(elem, -100) // true if elem in is the viewport and not within 99px of the edge
Test if any part of an element (or the first element in a matched set) is in the same y-axis section as the viewport. Returns boolean.
verge.inY(elem) // true if elem is in same y-axis as the viewport (exact)
verge.inY(elem, 100) // true if elem is in same y-axis as the viewport or within 100px of it
verge.inY(elem, -100) // true if elem in is the viewport and not within 99px of the edge
Get the horizontal scroll position in pixels. (Like
window.scrollX, but cross-browser.)
verge.scrollX() // -> horizontal pixels scrolled
Get the vertical scroll position in pixels. (Like
window.scrollY, but cross-browser.)
verge.scrollY() // -> vertical pixels scrolled
Test if a media query is active.
verge.mq('(min-color:2)') // -> boolean
verge.mq('tv') // -> boolean
Get an a object containing the properties
top,
bottom,
left,
right,
width, and
height with respect to the top-left corner of the current viewport, and with an optional cushion amount. Its return is like that of the native getBoundingClientRect.
The optional cushion parameter is an amount of pixels to act as a cushion around the element. If none is provided then it defaults to
0 and the rectangle will match the native rectangle. If a cushion is specified, the properties are adjusted according to the cushion amount. If the cushion is positive the rectangle will represent an area that is larger that the actual element. If the cushion is negative then the rectangle will represent an area that is smaller that the actual element.
verge.rectangle(element) // rectangle object
verge.rectangle(element, 100) // rectangle object adjusted by 100 pixels
Get the aspect ratio of the viewport or of an object with width/height properties.
verge.aspect() // -> viewport aspect ratio
verge.aspect(element) // -> element aspect ratio
verge.aspect(screen) // -> device aspect ratio
1 < verge.aspect() // => landscape orientation
jQuery.extend(verge)
ender build verge
Contribute by making edits in
./src or reporting issues.
npm install
npm test