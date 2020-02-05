openbase logo
verdaccio-s3-storage

by Remitly
0.2.1 (see all)

📦 AWS S3 storage plugin for verdaccio

npm
GitHub
CDN

Documentation
Popularity

Downloads/wk

48

GitHub Stars

48

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

10

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate
This package has been migrated into the verdaccio core monorepo. Please use verdaccio-aws-s3-storage instead.

Readme

verdaccio-s3-storage

📦 AWS S3 storage plugin for verdaccio

Deprecated This package has been migrated into the verdaccio core monorepo. Please use verdaccio-aws-s3-storage instead.

Requirements

  • AWS Account
  • Verdaccio server (>3.0) (see below)
npm install -g verdaccio@beta

This plugin is not supported in the version 2.x

Usage

npm install verdaccio-s3-storage

This will pull AWS credentials from your environment.

In your verdaccio config, configure

# necessary (see https://github.com/verdaccio/verdaccio/issues/673)
storage: ./storage

store:
  s3-storage:
    bucket: your-s3-bucket
    keyPrefix: some-prefix # optional, has the effect of nesting all files in a subdirectory
    region: us-west-2 # optional, will use aws s3's default behavior if not specified
    endpoint: https://{service}.{region}.amazonaws.com # optional, will use aws s3's default behavior if not specified
    s3ForcePathStyle: false # optional, will use path style URLs for S3 objects
    accessKeyId: your-access-key-id # optional, aws accessKeyId for private S3 bucket
    secretAccessKey: your-secret-access-key # optional, aws secretAccessKey for private S3 bucket

