📦 AWS S3 storage plugin for verdaccio
Deprecated This package has been migrated into the verdaccio core monorepo. Please use
verdaccio-aws-s3-storage instead.
npm install -g verdaccio@beta
This plugin is not supported in the version
2.x
npm install verdaccio-s3-storage
This will pull AWS credentials from your environment.
In your verdaccio config, configure
# necessary (see https://github.com/verdaccio/verdaccio/issues/673)
storage: ./storage
store:
s3-storage:
bucket: your-s3-bucket
keyPrefix: some-prefix # optional, has the effect of nesting all files in a subdirectory
region: us-west-2 # optional, will use aws s3's default behavior if not specified
endpoint: https://{service}.{region}.amazonaws.com # optional, will use aws s3's default behavior if not specified
s3ForcePathStyle: false # optional, will use path style URLs for S3 objects
accessKeyId: your-access-key-id # optional, aws accessKeyId for private S3 bucket
secretAccessKey: your-secret-access-key # optional, aws secretAccessKey for private S3 bucket