📦 AWS S3 storage plugin for verdaccio

Deprecated This package has been migrated into the verdaccio core monorepo. Please use verdaccio-aws-s3-storage instead.

Requirements

AWS Account

Verdaccio server (>3.0) (see below)

npm install -g verdaccio @beta

This plugin is not supported in the version 2.x

Usage

npm install verdaccio-s3-storage

This will pull AWS credentials from your environment.

In your verdaccio config, configure