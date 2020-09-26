verdaccio-ldap is a fork of sinopia-ldap . It aims to keep backwards compatibility with sinopia , while keeping up with npm changes.

Installation

$ npm install verdaccio $ npm install verdaccio-ldap

A detailed example of the verdaccio-ldap plugin + OpenLDAP server packed in Docker for v3 is available here and for v4 here.

Read a guide how to migrate from Verdaccio v3 to v4 using LDAP plugin.

Config

Add to your config.yaml :

auth: ldap: type: ldap groupNameAttribute: "ou" cache: size: 100 expire: 300 client_options: url: "ldap://ldap.example.com" adminDn: "cn=admin,dc=example,dc=com" adminPassword: "admin" searchBase: "ou=People,dc=example,dc=com" searchFilter: "(uid= {{username}} )" groupDnProperty: 'cn' groupSearchBase: 'ou=groups,dc=myorg,dc=com' searchAttributes: ['*', 'memberOf' ] reconnect: true

LDAP Admin Password

If you run this plugin in k8s, you may want to set password by env with secretRef. You can use LDAP_ADMIN_PASS to set ldap admin password, it will override the one in config.yaml .

For plugin writers

It's called as:

require ( 'verdaccio-ldap' )(config, stuff)

Where:

config - module's own config

stuff - collection of different internal verdaccio objects stuff.config - main config stuff.logger - logger



This should export two functions: