verdaccio-ldap is a fork of
sinopia-ldap. It aims to keep backwards compatibility with
sinopia, while keeping up with npm changes.
$ npm install verdaccio
$ npm install verdaccio-ldap
A detailed example of the verdaccio-ldap plugin + OpenLDAP server packed in Docker for v3 is available here and for v4 here.
Read a guide how to migrate from Verdaccio v3 to v4 using LDAP plugin.
Add to your
config.yaml:
auth:
ldap:
type: ldap
# Only required if you are fetching groups that do not have a "cn" property. defaults to "cn"
groupNameAttribute: "ou"
# Optional, default false.
cache:
# max credentials to cache (default to 100 if cache is enabled)
size: 100
# cache expiration in seconds (default to 300 if cache is enabled)
expire: 300
client_options:
url: "ldap://ldap.example.com"
# Only required if you need auth to bind
adminDn: "cn=admin,dc=example,dc=com"
adminPassword: "admin"
# Search base for users
searchBase: "ou=People,dc=example,dc=com"
searchFilter: "(uid={{username}})"
# If you are using groups, this is also needed
groupDnProperty: 'cn'
groupSearchBase: 'ou=groups,dc=myorg,dc=com'
# If you have memberOf support on your ldap
searchAttributes: ['*', 'memberOf']
# Else, if you don't (use one or the other):
# groupSearchFilter: '(memberUid={{dn}})'
# Optional
reconnect: true
If you run this plugin in k8s, you may want to set password by env with secretRef.
You can use
LDAP_ADMIN_PASS to set ldap admin password, it will override the one in
config.yaml.
It's called as:
require('verdaccio-ldap')(config, stuff)
Where:
This should export two functions:
adduser(user, password, cb)
It should respond with:
cb(err) in case of an error (error will be returned to user)
cb(null, false) in case registration is disabled (next auth plugin will be executed)
cb(null, true) in case user registered successfully
It's useful to set
err.status property to set http status code (e.g.
err.status = 403).
authenticate(user, password, cb)
It should respond with:
cb(err) in case of a fatal error (error will be returned to user, keep those rare)
cb(null, false) in case user not authenticated (next auth plugin will be executed)
cb(null, [groups]) in case user is authenticated
Groups is an array of all users/usergroups this user has access to. You should probably include username itself here.