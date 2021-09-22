Use GitLab Community Edition as authentication provider for the private npm registry Verdaccio, the sinopia fork.

The main goal and differences from other sinopia/verdaccio plugins are the following:

no admin token required

user authenticates with Personal Access Token

access & publish packages depending on user rights in gitlab

This is experimental!

Use it

You need at least node version 8.x.x, codename carbon.

git clone https://github.com/bufferoverflow/verdaccio-gitlab.git cd verdaccio-gitlab yarn install yarn start

NOTE: Define http_proxy environment variable if you are behind a proxy.

Verdaccio is now up and running. In order the see this plugin in action, you can use the following Verdaccio configuration in your ~/.config/verdaccio/config.yaml .

storage: ./storage listen: - 0.0 .0 .0 :4873 auth: gitlab: url: https://gitlab.com uplinks: npmjs: url: https://registry.npmjs.org/ packages: '@*/*' : access: $all publish: $maintainer proxy: npmjs gitlab: true '**' : access: $all publish: $maintainer proxy: npmjs gitlab: true logs: - {type: stdout, format: pretty, level: debug}

Restart Verdaccio and authenticate into it with your credentials

Username: GitLab username

Password: Personal Access Token

using the Web UI http://localhost:4873 or via npm CLI:

yarn login --registry http://localhost:4873

and publish packages:

yarn publish --registry http://localhost:4873

Access Levels

Access and publish access rights are mapped following the rules below.

verdaccio-gitlab access control will only be applied to package sections that are marked with gitlab: true as in the configuration sample above. If you wish to disable gitlab authentication to any package config, just remove the element from the config.

Access

access is allowed depending on the following verdaccio package configuration directives:

authenticated users are able to access all packages

unauthenticated users will be able to access packages marked with either $all or $anonymous access levels at the package group definition

Please note that no group or package name mapping is applied on access, any user successfully authenticated can access all packages.

Publish

publish is allowed if:

the package name matches the GitLab username, or if the package name or scope of the package matches one of the user's GitLab groups, or if the package name (possibly scoped) matches on the user's GitLab projects.

For 2. and 3., the GitLab user must have the access rights on the group or project as specified in the auth.gitlab.publish setting.

For instance, assuming the following configuration:

auth: gitlab: publish = $maintainer

The GitLab user sample_user has access to:

Group group1 as $maintainer

as Group group2 as $reporter

as Project group3/project as $maintainer

Then this user would be able to:

access any package

publish any of the following packages: sample_user group1 any package under @group1/** @group3/project



There would be an error if the user tried to publish any package under @group2/** .

Configuration Options

The full set of configuration options is:

auth: gitlab: url: <url> authCache: enabled: <boolean> ttl: <integer> publish: <string>

Option Default Type Description url <empty> url mandatory, the url of the gitlab server authCache: enabled true boolean activate in-memory authentication cache authCache: ttl 300 ( 0 =unlimited) integer time-to-live of entries in the authentication cache, in seconds publish $maintainer [ $guest , $reporter , $developer , $maintainer , $owner ] group minimum access level of the logged in user required for npm publish operations

Authentication Cache

In order to avoid too many authentication requests to the underlying gitlab instance, the plugin provides an in-memory cache that will save the detected groups of the users for a configurable ttl in seconds.

No clear-text password is saved in-memory, just an SHA-256 hash of the user+password, plus the groups information.

By default, the cache will be enabled and the credentials will be stored for 300 seconds. The ttl is checked on access, but there's also an internal timer that will check expired values regularly, so data of users not actively interacting with the system will also be eventually invalidated.

Please note that this implementation is in-memory and not multi-process; if the cluster module is used for starting several verdaccio processes, each process will store its own copy of the cache, so each user will actually be logged in multiple times.

Docker

git clone https://github.com/bufferoverflow/verdaccio-gitlab.git cd verdaccio-gitlab docker-compose up --build -d

login with user root and password verdaccio on Gitlab via http://localhost:50080

and password on Gitlab via http://localhost:50080 create a Personal Access Token

login to the npm registry http://localhost:4873 via browser

publish your packages via command line

The Dockerfile provides a default configuration file that is internally available under /verdaccio/conf/config.yaml . In order to overwrite this configuration you can provide your own file and mount it on docker startup with the --volume option, or equivalent mechanism (e.g. ConfigMaps on Kubernetes / OpenShift with the helm chart).

Development

Contributing

Please adhere to the verdaccio community guidelines and run all the tests before creating a PR. The commit message shall follow the conventional changelog as it is enforced via local commit hook using husky and the @commitlint/config-conventional rule set.

PR's that do not pass CI will not be reviewed.

Create a Release

Run one of the following command to create a release:

yarn release:major yarn release:minor yarn release:patch

finally run

yarn publish

Functional Tests

In order to run functional tests with debug output, set the VERDACCIO_DEBUG=true environment variable, as documented by verdaccio:

VERDACCIO_DEBUG= true yarn test :functional

License

MIT