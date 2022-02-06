📦🔐 Verdaccio GitHub OAuth - With UI Support

A GitHub OAuth Plugin for Verdaccio – https://www.verdaccio.org

About

This plugin integrates with Verdaccio and re-exposes a new authentication plugin API that makes authentication more extensible and combinable, including suppport for modications to the default UI.

The result is a more consistent login experience and support for long-requested authentication features, such as: configurable setup instructions, multiple authentication methods, fine-grained permissions, reverse proxy authentication, 2FA, WebAuthn, and more.

See the Related Verdaccio Issues project board.

This is a Verdaccio plugin that offers GitHub OAuth integration for both the browser and the command line.

Features

The Verdaccio login button redirects you to GitHub instead of showing a login form. Logout works, too.

Login can be limited to members of a certain GitHub org.

Package access/publish/unpublish can be limited to GitHub orgs, teams, repos, and users.

The usage info is updated for use with GitHub OAuth.

A built-in command-line tool helps you configure npm.

Compatibility

Verdaccio 5

Node 14, 16

Chrome, Firefox, Firefox ESR, Edge, Safari

If you would like to use this with Verdaccio 3-4, Node.js 10-13, or IE you can use version 2 of the plugin.

Setup

Install

npm install verdaccio-github-oauth-ui

GitHub Config

Create an OAuth app at https://github.com/settings/developers

The callback URL should be YOUR_REGISTRY_URL/-/oauth/callback

Example:

Verdaccio Config

Merge the below options with your existing Verdaccio config:

middlewares: github-oauth-ui: enabled: true auth: github-oauth-ui: client-id: GITHUB_CLIENT_ID client-secret: GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET org: GITHUB_ORG enterprise-origin: GITHUB_ENTERPRISE_ORIGIN repository-access: true

Using environment variables

The plugin options can be actual values or the names of environment variables containing the values.

For example, either of the below will work:

client-id: abc

client-id: GITHUB_CLIENT_ID and set an environment variable GITHUB_CLIENT_ID=abc .

The environment variable names can be freely chosen. The above is just an example.

client-id and client-secret (required, string)

These values can be obtained from the GitHub OAuth app page at https://github.com/settings/developers.

org (required, string | false)

The name of a GitHub org, for example, n4bb12-oauth-test .

If set to a string , it limits the ability to log in to Verdaccio to members of this GitHub org.

If set to false , everybody with a GitHub account can log in. Permissions are then purely determined by the package access configuration.

Note that setting this to false changes the semantics of $authenticated since everybody can have a GitHub account. To limit package access based on GitHub orgs, teams, repos, and users, you can use one of the github/ -prefixed group names as described below.

For example, to limit package access to members of a GitHub org, you can use github/owner/ORG_NAME as a permission group. This effectively results in the same access restrictions as using $authenticated with this option set to a string, except that every GitHub user can log in (but not see or use anything).

enterprise-origin (optional, string | false)

If you are using a GitHub Enterprise instance, set this to the base URL of your instance, for example: https://github.example.com .

Remove this option, or set it to false if you are using the public GitHub.

Package Access

The following groups are added during login and can be used to configure package permissions:

$authenticated

GITHUB_USER — the user's login name

— the user's login name github/owner/GITHUB_USER — the user's personal GitHub account

— the user's personal GitHub account github/owner/GITHUB_ORG — for every GitHub org the user is a member of

— for every GitHub org the user is a member of github/owner/GITHUB_ORG/team/GITHUB_TEAM — for every GitHub team the user is a member of

— for every GitHub team the user is a member of github/owner/GITHUB_ORG/repo/GITHUB_REPO — for every GitHub repository the user has access to (including outside collaborators)

Note that visibility to orgs, org teams, and org repositories requires

Additionally, the following deprecated groups are added:

github/GITHUB_ORG — for every GitHub org the user is a member of

— for every GitHub org the user is a member of github/GITHUB_ORG/GITHUB_TEAM — for every GitHub team the user is a member of

You can use these groups as shown below:

packages: foo: access: $authenticated publish: github/owner/GITHUB_ORG unpublish: github/owner/GITHUB_ORG/team/GITHUB_TEAM bar: access: github/owner/GITHUB_ORG/repo/GITHUB_REPO

See Package Access for more examples.

Proxy Config

If you are behind a proxy server, the plugin needs to know the proxy server to make GitHub requests.

Configure the below environment variable.

$ export GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY=http:

See the global-agent docs for detailed configuration instrcutions.

Login

Verdaccio UI

Click the login button and get redirected to GitHub.

Authorize the registry to access your GitHub user and org info. You only need to do this once. If your org is private, make sure to click the Request or Grant button to get read:org access when prompted to authorize Verdaccio.

or button to get access when prompted to authorize Verdaccio. Once completed, you'll be redirected back to Verdaccio.

You are now logged in 🎉.

Command Line

Option A) Use the built-in CLI

The easiest way to configure npm is to use this short command:

$ npx verdaccio-github-oauth-ui --registry http:

Option B) Copy commands from the UI

Verdaccio 5:

Open the "Register Info" dialog and click "Copy to clipboard":

Run the copied commands on your terminal:

npm config set //localhost:4873:_authToken "SECRET_TOKEN" npm config set //localhost:4873:always-auth true

Verify npm is set up correctly by running the whoami command. Example:

$ npm whoami --registry http: n4bb12

If you see your GitHub username, you are ready to start installing and publishing packages.

Logout

Verdaccio UI

Click the Logout button as per usual.

Command Line

Unless OAuth access is revoked in the GitHub settings, the token is valid indefinitely.

Revoke Tokens

To invalidate your active login tokens you need to revoke access on the GitHub OAuth app:

Go to https://github.com/settings/applications

Find your Verdaccio app

Click the Revoke button as shown below

If you have created the GitHub OAuth app, you can also revoke access for all users:

Go to https://github.com/settings/applications

Find your Verdaccio app

Click the app name

On the app detail page click the Revoke all user tokens button

Troubleshooting

Missing permission groups after logging in

If the GitHub org or some of its contents are private, users will need to grant read:org permission during login to allow Verdaccio to see this information.

Users can request or grant this permission during the OAuth flow (i.e. during first login) by clicking on the Request or Grant button next to each org when prompted to authorize Verdaccio to access GitHub information.

If users accidentally skipped this step, go to https://github.com/settings/applications, find the Verdaccio app, and grant read:org access from there.

Error: "verdaccio-github-oauth-ui plugin not found"

Avoid using a global installation of Verdaccio. Despite what Verdaccio examples or documentation suggest, globally installed plugins may not work.

Verdaccio loads plugins by requiring them from various locations. Global node_modules are NOT included in this search because they are NOT part of the Node.js resolve algorithm. See #13 for more info.

Solutions that worked for others:

Add your global node_modules folder to the NODE_PATH environment variable. This hints to Node.js where else to search in addition to default locations.

folder to the environment variable. This hints to Node.js where else to search in addition to default locations. Create a package.json and install Verdaccio + plugins locally.

and install Verdaccio + plugins locally. If you are using npm, try using yarn classic. Yarn installs modules a bit differently such that globally installed plugins are found.

Deploy Verdaccio by extending the official docker image. It uses a local Verdaccio installation by default. See Dockerfile and docker.sh in this example.

Error: "Failed requesting GitHub user info"

Double-check that your configured client id and client secret are correct.

If you are behind a proxy, make sure you are also passing through the query parameters to Verdaccio. See #47 for an example using nginx .

Error: "Your auth token is no longer valid. Please log in again."

If login access is restricted to a certain GitHub org, please see missing orgs, teams, repos and #5.

Error: "Access denied: User "..." is not a member of "..."

If login access is restricted to a certain GitHub org, this could be an expected error meaning that the user trying to log in is not a member of the required org.

See the related org plugin option.

If you see this error despite being a member of the configured org, please see missing orgs, teams, repos.