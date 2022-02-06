A GitHub OAuth Plugin for Verdaccio – https://www.verdaccio.org
This plugin integrates with Verdaccio and re-exposes a new authentication plugin API that makes authentication more extensible and combinable, including suppport for modications to the default UI.
The result is a more consistent login experience and support for long-requested authentication features, such as: configurable setup instructions, multiple authentication methods, fine-grained permissions, reverse proxy authentication, 2FA, WebAuthn, and more.
See the Related Verdaccio Issues project board.
This is a Verdaccio plugin that offers GitHub OAuth integration for both the browser and the command line.
If you would like to use this with Verdaccio 3-4, Node.js 10-13, or IE you can use version 2 of the plugin.
$ npm install verdaccio-github-oauth-ui
YOUR_REGISTRY_URL/-/oauth/callback
Example:
Merge the below options with your existing Verdaccio config:
middlewares:
github-oauth-ui:
enabled: true
auth:
github-oauth-ui:
client-id: GITHUB_CLIENT_ID
client-secret: GITHUB_CLIENT_SECRET
org: GITHUB_ORG
enterprise-origin: GITHUB_ENTERPRISE_ORIGIN # (if you are using an enterprise instance)
repository-access: true # (set to false if not restricting by repositories)
The plugin options can be actual values or the names of environment variables containing the values.
For example, either of the below will work:
client-id: abc
client-id: GITHUB_CLIENT_ID and set an environment variable
GITHUB_CLIENT_ID=abc.
The environment variable names can be freely chosen. The above is just an example.
client-id and
client-secret (required, string)
These values can be obtained from the GitHub OAuth app page at https://github.com/settings/developers.
org (required, string | false)
The name of a GitHub org, for example,
n4bb12-oauth-test.
If set to a
string, it limits the ability to log in to Verdaccio to members of
this GitHub org.
If set to
false, everybody with a GitHub account can log in. Permissions are
then purely determined by the package access configuration.
Note that setting this to
false changes the semantics of
$authenticated
since everybody can have a GitHub account. To limit package access based on
GitHub orgs, teams, repos, and users, you can use one of the
github/-prefixed
group names as described below.
For example, to limit package access to members of a GitHub org, you can use
github/owner/ORG_NAME as a permission group. This effectively results in the
same access restrictions as using
$authenticated with this option set to a
string, except that every GitHub user can log in (but not see or use anything).
enterprise-origin (optional, string | false)
If you are using a GitHub Enterprise instance, set this to the base URL of your
instance, for example:
https://github.example.com.
Remove this option, or set it to
false if you are using the public GitHub.
The following groups are added during login and can be used to configure package permissions:
$authenticated
GITHUB_USER — the user's login name
github/owner/GITHUB_USER — the user's personal GitHub account
github/owner/GITHUB_ORG — for every GitHub org the user is a member of
github/owner/GITHUB_ORG/team/GITHUB_TEAM — for every GitHub team the user is a member of
github/owner/GITHUB_ORG/repo/GITHUB_REPO — for every GitHub repository the user has access to (including outside collaborators)
Note that visibility to orgs, org teams, and org repositories requires
Additionally, the following deprecated groups are added:
github/GITHUB_ORG — for every GitHub org the user is a member of
github/GITHUB_ORG/GITHUB_TEAM — for every GitHub team the user is a member of
You can use these groups as shown below:
packages:
foo:
# limit actions to logged-in users (works in combination with other plugins such as htpasswd)
access: $authenticated
# limit actions to org members
publish: github/owner/GITHUB_ORG
# limit actions to team members
unpublish: github/owner/GITHUB_ORG/team/GITHUB_TEAM
bar:
# limit actions to repository members (including outside collaborators)
access: github/owner/GITHUB_ORG/repo/GITHUB_REPO
See Package Access for more examples.
If you are behind a proxy server, the plugin needs to know the proxy server to make GitHub requests.
Configure the below environment variable.
$ export GLOBAL_AGENT_HTTP_PROXY=http://127.0.0.1:8080
See the global-agent docs for detailed configuration instrcutions.
read:org access when
prompted to authorize Verdaccio.
The easiest way to configure npm is to use this short command:
$ npx verdaccio-github-oauth-ui --registry http://localhost:4873
Open the "Register Info" dialog and click "Copy to clipboard":
$ npm config set //localhost:4873:_authToken "SECRET_TOKEN"
$ npm config set //localhost:4873:always-auth true
whoami command. Example:
$ npm whoami --registry http://localhost:4873
n4bb12
If you see your GitHub username, you are ready to start installing and publishing packages.
Click the Logout button as per usual.
Unless OAuth access is revoked in the GitHub settings, the token is valid indefinitely.
To invalidate your active login tokens you need to revoke access on the GitHub OAuth app:
If you have created the GitHub OAuth app, you can also revoke access for all users:
If the GitHub org or some of its contents are private, users will need to grant
read:org permission during login to allow Verdaccio to see this information.
Users can request or grant this permission during the OAuth flow (i.e. during first login) by clicking on the Request or Grant button next to each org when prompted to authorize Verdaccio to access GitHub information.
If users accidentally skipped this step, go to https://github.com/settings/applications,
find the Verdaccio app, and grant
read:org access from there.
Avoid using a global installation of Verdaccio. Despite what Verdaccio examples or documentation suggest, globally installed plugins may not work.
Verdaccio loads plugins by requiring them from various locations.
Global
node_modules are NOT included in this search because they are NOT part
of the Node.js resolve algorithm. See
#13
for more info.
Solutions that worked for others:
node_modules folder to the
NODE_PATH environment variable.
This hints to Node.js where else to search in addition to default locations.
package.json and install Verdaccio + plugins locally.
Dockerfile and
docker.sh in
this example.
nginx.
If login access is restricted to a certain GitHub org, please see missing orgs, teams, repos and #5.
If login access is restricted to a certain GitHub org, this could be an expected error meaning that the user trying to log in is not a member of the required org.
See the related org plugin option.
If you see this error despite being a member of the configured org, please see missing orgs, teams, repos.