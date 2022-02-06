Version 6 (Development branch)

Looking for Verdaccio 5? Check branch 5.x .

Verdaccio is a simple, zero-config-required local private npm registry. No need for an entire database just to get started! Verdaccio comes out of the box with its own tiny database, and the ability to proxy other registries (eg. npmjs.org), caching the downloaded modules along the way. For those looking to extend their storage capabilities, Verdaccio supports various community-made plugins to hook into services such as Amazon's s3, Google Cloud Storage or create your own plugin.

Install

Latest Node.js v16 required

Install with npm:

npm install --global verdaccio@6-next

or

docker pull verdaccio/verdaccio:nightly-master

Donations

Verdaccio is run by volunteers; nobody is working full-time on it. If you find this project to be useful and would like to support its development, consider do a long support donation - and your logo will be on this section of the readme.

Donate 💵👍🏻 starting from $1/month or just one single contribution.

What does Verdaccio do for me?

Use private packages

If you want to use all benefits of npm package system in your company without sending all code to the public, and use your private packages just as easy as public ones.

Cache npmjs.org registry

If you have more than one server you want to install packages on, you might want to use this to decrease latency (presumably "slow" npmjs.org will be connected to only once per package/version) and provide limited failover (if npmjs.org is down, we might still find something useful in the cache) or avoid issues like How one developer just broke Node, Babel and thousands of projects in 11 lines of JavaScript, Many packages suddenly disappeared or Registry returns 404 for a package I have installed before.

Link multiple registries

If you use multiples registries in your organization and need to fetch packages from multiple sources in one single project you might take advance of the uplinks feature with Verdaccio, chaining multiple registries and fetching from one single endpoint.

Override public packages

If you want to use a modified version of some 3rd-party package (for example, you found a bug, but maintainer didn't accept pull request yet), you can publish your version locally under the same name. See in detail here.

E2E Testing

Verdaccio has proved to be a lightweight registry that can be booted in a couple of seconds, fast enough for any CI. Many open source projects use verdaccio for end to end testing, to mention some examples, create-react-app, mozilla neutrino, pnpm, storybook, alfresco or eclipse theia. You can read more in dedicated article to E2E in our blog.

Watch our Videos

Node Congress 2022, February 2022, Online Free

Using Docker and Verdaccio to make Integration Testing Easy - Docker All Hands #4 December - 2021.

You might want to check out as well our previous talks:

Get Started

Run in your terminal

verdaccio

You would need set some npm configuration, this is optional.

npm set registry http://localhost:4873/

For one-off commands or to avoid setting the registry globally:

NPM_CONFIG_REGISTRY=http://localhost:4873 npm i

Now you can navigate to http://localhost:4873/ where your local packages will be listed and can be searched.

Warning: Verdaccio does not currently support PM2's cluster mode, running it with cluster mode may cause unknown behavior.

Publishing

1. create a user and log in

npm adduser --registry http://localhost:4873

if you use HTTPS, add an appropriate CA information ("null" means get CA list from OS)

npm set ca null

2. publish your package

npm publish --registry http://localhost:4873

This will prompt you for user credentials which will be saved on the verdaccio server.

Docker

Below are the most commonly needed information, every aspect of Docker and verdaccio is documented separately

docker pull verdaccio / verdaccio :nightly-master

Available as tags.

Running verdaccio using Docker

To run the docker container:

docker run -it --rm --name verdaccio -p 4873:4873 verdaccio/verdaccio

Docker examples are available in this repository.

Compatibility

Verdaccio aims to support all features of a standard npm client that make sense to support in private repository. Unfortunately, it isn't always possible.

Basic features

Installing packages (npm install, npm upgrade, etc.) - supported

Publishing packages (npm publish) - supported

Advanced package control

Unpublishing packages (npm unpublish) - supported

Tagging (npm tag) - supported

Deprecation (npm deprecate) - supported

User management

Registering new users (npm adduser {newuser}) - supported

Change password (npm profile set password) - supported

Transferring ownership (npm owner add {user} {pkg}) - not supported, PR-welcome

Token (npm token) - supported

Miscellany

Searching (npm search) - supported (cli / browser)

(cli / browser) Ping (npm ping) - supported

Starring (npm star, npm unstar, npm stars) - supported

Security

npm/yarn audit - supported

Report a vulnerability

If you want to report a security vulnerability, please follow the steps which we have defined for you in our security policy.

Special Thanks

Thanks to the following companies to help us to achieve our goals providing free open source licenses. Every company provides enough resources to move this project forward.

Company Logo License JetBrains JetBrains provides licenses for products for active maintainers, renewable yearly Crowdin Crowdin provides platform for translations BrowserStack BrowserStack provides plan to run End to End testing for the UI Netlify Netlify provides pro plan for website deployment Algolia Algolia provides search services for the website Docker Docker offers unlimited pulls and unlimited egress to any and all users

Maintainers

You can find and chat with then over Discord, click here or follow them at Twitter.

Who is using Verdaccio?

🤓 Don't be shy, you also can be in the list.

Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]

Open Collective Backers

Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]

Contributors

This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute. [Contribute].

If you have any issue you can try the following options, do no desist to ask or check our issues database, perhaps someone has asked already what you are looking for.

License

Verdaccio is MIT licensed

The Verdaccio documentation and logos (excluding /thanks, e.g., .md, .png, .sketch) files within the /assets folder) is Creative Commons licensed.