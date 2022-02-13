Develop. Preview. Ship.
Documentation · Changelog · Templates · CLI
Vercel is a platform for static sites and frontend frameworks, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database.
We provide a frictionless developer experience to take care of the hard things: deploy instantly, scale automatically, and serve personalized content around the globe.
We make it easy for frontend teams to develop, preview, and ship delightful user experiences, where performance is the default.
Get started by importing a project or using the Vercel CLI. Then,
git push to deploy.
For details on how to use Vercel, check out our documentation.
Vercel (FKA Zeit), and their tool - Vercel (FKA Now) is so incredibly simple to use it's my go to whenever I need to get a static site or build of StoryBook up without wanting to wait for the bureaucracy of a large corporation to approve, acquisition, set up CI/CD, hold the keys to the server, wait for PR reviews... It's honestly mind-blowing to see such hosting freely available with such a simple CLI tool. ❤️
Extremely easy-to-use and it's so simple to deploy an app. The CLI tool is very helpful and even provides a development server.