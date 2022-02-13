openbase logo
Readme

Vercel

Develop. Preview. Ship.

Documentation · Changelog · Templates · CLI


Vercel

Vercel is a platform for static sites and frontend frameworks, built to integrate with your headless content, commerce, or database.

We provide a frictionless developer experience to take care of the hard things: deploy instantly, scale automatically, and serve personalized content around the globe.

We make it easy for frontend teams to develop, preview, and ship delightful user experiences, where performance is the default.

Deploy

Get started by importing a project or using the Vercel CLI. Then, git push to deploy.

Documentation

For details on how to use Vercel, check out our documentation.

Contributing

100
Tristan MarshAustralia50 Ratings53 Reviews
Front End Developer in Melbourne, Australia
August 21, 2020
Responsive Maintainers
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Bleeding Edge

Vercel (FKA Zeit), and their tool - Vercel (FKA Now) is so incredibly simple to use it's my go to whenever I need to get a static site or build of StoryBook up without wanting to wait for the bureaucracy of a large corporation to approve, acquisition, set up CI/CD, hold the keys to the server, wait for PR reviews... It's honestly mind-blowing to see such hosting freely available with such a simple CLI tool. ❤️

0
cherryblossom000
I'm a human that lives on Earth.
2 months ago
I’m a human that lives on Earth.
2 months ago
Great Documentation
Easy to Use

Extremely easy-to-use and it's so simple to deploy an app. The CLI tool is very helpful and even provides a development server.

0

