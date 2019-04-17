openbase logo
vn

verb-nurbs

by Peter Boyer
2.0.2 (see all)

Open-source, cross-platform NURBS

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

647

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Build Status

verb

Open-source, cross-platform NURBS

verb is a library for creating and manipulating NURBS surfaces and curves in many languages including JavaScript.

verb provides advanced tools like derivative evaluation, adaptive tessellation, and intersection. Verb provides a concurrent execution runtime via WebWorkers in modern browsers and thread pools on other platforms and is suitable for use in a datacenter or in the browser.

Platforms

Using haxe, verb compiles for:

  • JavaScript
  • C#
  • C++
  • Python
  • PHP

Documentation

For information on building and using verb, go to the docs

JavaScript Quick Start

You can install verb with

npm install verb-nurbs

Pre-compiled JavaScript can be found in build/js.

Examples

You'll find many usage examples in the examples directory and amongst the tests.

