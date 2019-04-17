verb

Open-source, cross-platform NURBS

verb is a library for creating and manipulating NURBS surfaces and curves in many languages including JavaScript.

verb provides advanced tools like derivative evaluation, adaptive tessellation, and intersection. Verb provides a concurrent execution runtime via WebWorkers in modern browsers and thread pools on other platforms and is suitable for use in a datacenter or in the browser.

Platforms

Using haxe, verb compiles for:

JavaScript

C#

C++

Python

PHP

Documentation

For information on building and using verb, go to the docs

JavaScript Quick Start

You can install verb with

npm install verb-nurbs

Pre-compiled JavaScript can be found in build/js.

Examples

You'll find many usage examples in the examples directory and amongst the tests.