verb is a library for creating and manipulating NURBS surfaces and curves in many languages including JavaScript.
verb provides advanced tools like derivative evaluation, adaptive tessellation, and intersection. Verb provides a concurrent execution runtime via WebWorkers in modern browsers and thread pools on other platforms and is suitable for use in a datacenter or in the browser.
Using haxe, verb compiles for:
For information on building and using verb, go to the docs
You can install verb with
npm install verb-nurbs
Pre-compiled JavaScript can be found in build/js.
You'll find many usage examples in the examples directory and amongst the tests.