This is a plugin for verb, for automatically generating a
README.md file using
Encourages readme-driven development!
This generator requires verb 0.9.0 and up, which is currently on the
dev branch. If you're willing to put up with occassional bugs and would like to provide helpful feedback, install verb with the following command:
$ npm install --global "verbose/verb#dev"
Verb is a powerful, open-source developer framework and documentation build-system for GitHub projects.
API
Built on node.js, Verb's API is crafted around the purpose of simplifying how documentation is specified, authored, rendered and generated. The core verb application offers methods for rendering templates, working with the file system, registering and running tasks, and verb can be extended to do anything else using plugins.
CLI
Once installed globally, verb's CLI is run using the
verb command.
verbfile.js
Each time the
verb command is run, verb's CLI looks for a
verbfile.js in the user's current working directory and if found will try to load the file and execute any tasks specified by the user.
.verb.md
If
verb-generate-readme is installed (locally or globally), and a
verbfile.js is not found, verb's CLI looks for a
.verb.md readme template in the user's current working directory. If found, verb will render the file to create a
README.md using data from the user's environment, such as
package.json and
.git config (for username, if necessary).
Visit the verb project to learn more.
Installing the CLI
To run the
readme generator from the command line, you'll need to first install verb globally first. You can that now with the following command:
$ npm install --global verb
This adds the
verb command to your system path, allowing it to be run from any directory. Visit the verb project and documentation to learn more.
Run the
readme generator from the command line
Once both verb and
verb-generate-readme are installed globally, you can run the generator with the following command:
Run the
readme generator from the command line:
$ verb readme
The following tasks are defined on
verb-generate-readme.
Alias for the readme task, generates a README.md to the user's working directory.
Example
$ verb readme
Generate
README.md and fix missing reflinks.
Example
$ verb readme
Configuration options can be:
verb object in package.json, or
Most of the following examples show how to set configuration values on the
verb object via the command line, but you can also set these manually.
To automatically run the
readme generator with the
verb command (without specifying
readme on the command line), add the following to package.json:
// --package.json--
{
// add a verb object with an array of tasks to run
"verb": {
"tasks": ["readme"]
}
}
Mute progress for tasks and generators from being displayed in the terminal.
CLI
$ verb --silent
verb config
In your project's package.json:
{
"verb": {
"silent": true
}
}
API
In your
verbfile.js or application code:
app.enable('silent');
// equivalent to
app.option('silent', true);
Examples
With
--silent
Customize the location of your readme template.
CLI
$ verb --readme="lib/foo.md"
verb config
In your project's package.json:
{
"verb": {
"readme": "docs/foo.md"
}
}
Display all timings that are typically muted in the terminal.
CLI
$ verb --times
verb config
Always show timings for a project by adding the following to package.json:
{
"verb": {
"times": true
}
}
API
In your
verbfile.js or application code:
app.enable('times');
// equivalent to
app.option('times', true);
Disable or enable the Table of Contents in the built-in layouts:
CLI
Set in-memory options for the current run only:
# enable
$ verb --toc
# disable
$ verb --toc:false
Persist options to package.json:
# enable
$ verb --config=toc
# disable
$ verb --config=toc:false
Results in:
{
"name": "my-project",
"verb": {
"toc": false
}
}
Disable reflinks caching.
$ verb --no-reflinks-cache
Set the layout to use for a project.
$ verb --config=layout:default
Available layouts
As with all templates, you can easily override these and/or define your own templates in a
verbfile.js. Verb does much more than generate readme's!
The following layouts are available:
default: a layout with installation, tests, author, usage, related list, contributing and license sections.
global: same as default, but with global npm installation instructions (verb-generate-readme uses this layout)
empty: noop layout. no content is applied, but all layout-related middleware stages will still run.
Layouts can be defined on a template-by-template basic, and even for includes. If you need more granularity just add a
verbfile.js with your custom code.
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
Running and reviewing unit tests is a great way to get familiarized with a library and its API. You can install dependencies and run tests with the following command:
$ npm install && npm test
(This project's readme.md is generated by verb, please don't edit the readme directly. Any changes to the readme must be made in the .verb.md readme template.)
To generate the readme, run the following command:
$ npm install -g verbose/verb#dev verb-generate-readme && verb
|Commits
|Contributor
|245
|jonschlinkert
|5
|doowb
|2
|olstenlarck
|1
|ierceg
|1
|arrowrowe
Jon Schlinkert
Copyright © 2018, Jon Schlinkert. Released under the MIT License.
