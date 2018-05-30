Documentation generator for GitHub projects. Verb is extremely powerful, easy to use, and is used on hundreds of projects of all sizes to generate everything from API docs to readmes.
Built by verb
The follow projects use verb to build the reamde and other docs:
Quickstart
Install
verb and
verb-cli globally:
$ npm i verb verb-cli -g
Next, just add a
.verb.md markdown template to your project and run
verb in the commandline (NOTE that verb will overwrite the existing
README, so make sure your work is committed!).
I'm working on a site for verb, but in the meantime a good place to see
.verb.md examples is to surf my projects.
Install with npm
$ npm i verb --save-dev
var verb = require('verb');
(Table of contents generated by [verb])
<!-- toc --> to any document.
{%= include() %} helper
docs/ directory with the
{%= docs() %} helper
cwd to the helper: example:
{%= docs("foo", {cwd: ''}) %}
(WIP)
Verb's API is organized into the following categories:
(WIP)
Methods:
.create
.loader
.load
.engine
.helper
.helpers
.asyncHelper
.asyncHelpers
.render
Verb exposes entire API from template. See the [template docs] the full API.
Transforms
Run immediately during init. Used to extend or modify the
this object.
verb.transform('engine', function() {
this.engine('md', require('engine-lodash'));
});
Application Settings
Set arbitrary values on
verb.cache:
.set
.get
.del
See the [config-cache docs] the full API.
Options
Set and get values from
verb.options:
.option
.enable
.enabled
.disable
.disabled
.disabled
See the [option-cache docs] the full API.
(WIP)
Set and get values from
verb.cache.data
.data
Verb exposes entire API from plasma. See the [plasma docs] the full API.
(WIP)
Verb exposes the entire [en-route] API. See the [en-route docs] the full API.
(WIP)
Define a Verb task.
Params
name {String}: Task name
fn {Function}
Example
verb.task('docs', function() {
verb.src(['.verb.md', 'docs/*.md'])
.pipe(verb.dest('./'));
});
Re-run the specified task(s) when a file changes.
Params
glob {String|Array}: Filepaths or glob patterns.
fn {Function}: Task(s) to watch.
Example
verb.task('watch', function() {
verb.watch('docs/*.md', ['docs']);
});
Glob patterns or filepaths to source files.
Params
glob {String|Array}: Glob patterns or file paths to source files.
options {Object}: Options or locals to merge into the context and/or pass to
src plugins
Example
verb.src('src/*.hbs', {layout: 'default'})
Specify a destination for processed files.
Params
dest {String|Function}: File path or rename function.
options {Object}: Options and locals to pass to
dest plugins
Example
verb.dest('dist')
Copy a
glob of files to the specified
dest.
Params
glob {String|Array}
dest {String|Function}
returns {Stream}: Stream, to continue processing if necessary.
Example
verb.task('assets', function() {
verb.copy('assets/**', 'dist');
});
Display a visual representation of the difference between two objects or strings.
Params
a {Object|String}
b {Object|String}
methodName {String}: Optionally pass a jsdiffmethod name to use. The default is
diffJson
Example
var doc = verb.views.docs['foo.md'];
verb.render(doc, function(err, content) {
verb.diff(doc.orig, content);
});
It's magical and smells like chocolate. If that's not enough for you, it's also the most powerful and easy-to-use documentation generator for node.js. And it's magical.
Install dev dependencies:
$ npm i -d && npm test
Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.
npm cache clear, then do
npm i verb verb-cli -g. If that doesn't clear things up, try #2.
v0.4.0: Verb now requires verb-clito run. See the getting started section for details.
