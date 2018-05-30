verb

Documentation generator for GitHub projects. Verb is extremely powerful, easy to use, and is used on hundreds of projects of all sizes to generate everything from API docs to readmes.

Built by verb

The follow projects use verb to build the reamde and other docs:

micromatch (1.7m downloads/mo) - this readme is pretty extensive, with a TOC and other advanced features

is-glob (1.6m downloads/mo) - example of simple readme

repeat-string (2.2m downloads/mo) - example of another basic readme.

Quickstart

Install verb and verb-cli globally:

$ npm i verb verb-cli -g

Next, just add a .verb.md markdown template to your project and run verb in the commandline (NOTE that verb will overwrite the existing README , so make sure your work is committed!).

I'm working on a site for verb, but in the meantime a good place to see .verb.md examples is to surf my projects.

Install

Install with npm

$ npm i verb --save-dev

Usage

var verb = require ( 'verb' );

Table of contents

(Table of contents generated by [verb])

Features

Generate markdown docs, or HTML

Generate a Table of Contents simply by adding <!-- toc --> to any document.

to any document. Include templates from locally installed npm packages with the {%= include() %} helper

helper Include templates from your project's docs/ directory with the {%= docs() %} helper

directory with the helper Change the templates directory for either helper by passing a cwd to the helper: example: {%= docs("foo", {cwd: ''}) %}

CLI

(WIP)

API

Verb's API is organized into the following categories:

Template API

(WIP)

Methods:

.create

.loader

.load

.engine

.helper

.helpers

.asyncHelper

.asyncHelpers

.render

Verb exposes entire API from template. See the [template docs] the full API.

Config API

Transforms

Run immediately during init. Used to extend or modify the this object.

verb.transform( 'engine' , function ( ) { this .engine( 'md' , require ( 'engine-lodash' )); });

Application Settings

Set arbitrary values on verb.cache :

.set

.get

.del

See the [config-cache docs] the full API.

Options

Set and get values from verb.options :

.option

.enable

.enabled

.disable

.disabled

.disabled

See the [option-cache docs] the full API.

(WIP)

Data API

Set and get values from verb.cache.data

.data

Verb exposes entire API from plasma. See the [plasma docs] the full API.

(WIP)

Middleware API

Verb exposes the entire [en-route] API. See the [en-route docs] the full API.

(WIP)

Task API

Define a Verb task.

Params

name {String} : Task name

: Task name fn {Function}

Example

verb.task( 'docs' , function ( ) { verb.src([ '.verb.md' , 'docs/*.md' ]) .pipe(verb.dest( './' )); });

Re-run the specified task(s) when a file changes.

Params

glob {String|Array} : Filepaths or glob patterns.

: Filepaths or glob patterns. fn {Function}: Task(s) to watch.

Example

verb.task( 'watch' , function ( ) { verb.watch( 'docs/*.md' , [ 'docs' ]); });

Glob patterns or filepaths to source files.

Params

glob {String|Array} : Glob patterns or file paths to source files.

: Glob patterns or file paths to source files. options {Object}: Options or locals to merge into the context and/or pass to src plugins

Example

verb.src( 'src/*.hbs' , { layout : 'default' })

Specify a destination for processed files.

Params

dest {String|Function} : File path or rename function.

: File path or rename function. options {Object}: Options and locals to pass to dest plugins

Example

verb.dest( 'dist' )

Copy a glob of files to the specified dest .

Params

glob {String|Array}

dest {String|Function}

returns {Stream}: Stream, to continue processing if necessary.

Example

verb.task( 'assets' , function ( ) { verb.copy( 'assets/**' , 'dist' ); });

Display a visual representation of the difference between two objects or strings.

Params

a {Object|String}

b {Object|String}

methodName {String}: Optionally pass a jsdiffmethod name to use. The default is diffJson

Example

var doc = verb.views.docs[ 'foo.md' ]; verb.render(doc, function ( err, content ) { verb.diff(doc.orig, content); });

Related projects

assemble: Static site generator for Grunt.js, Yeoman and Node.js. Used by Zurb Foundation, Zurb Ink, H5BP/Effeckt,… more | homepage

composer: API-first task runner with three methods: task, run and watch. | homepage

engine: Template engine based on Lo-Dash template, but adds features like the ability to register helpers… more | homepage

template: Render templates using any engine. Supports, layouts, pages, partials and custom template types. Use template… more | homepage

Why use Verb?

It's magical and smells like chocolate. If that's not enough for you, it's also the most powerful and easy-to-use documentation generator for node.js. And it's magical.

Running tests

Install dev dependencies:

$ npm i -d && npm test

Contributing

Pull requests and stars are always welcome. For bugs and feature requests, please create an issue.

Troubleshooting

First things first, please make sure to run npm cache clear , then do npm i verb verb-cli -g . If that doesn't clear things up, try #2. Create an issue. We'd love to help, so please be sure to provide as much detail as possible, including:

version of verb and verb-cli

platform

any error messages or other information that might be useful.

Major changes

v0.4.0 : Verb now requires verb-clito run. See the getting started section for details.

Author

Jon Schlinkert

License

Copyright © 2014-2015 Jon Schlinkert Released under the MIT license.

This file was generated by verb-cli on August 26, 2015.