venturocket-angular-slider

by Venturocket
0.3.2 (see all)

Slider directive for AngularJS.

Readme

angular-slider Build Status

Slider directive for AngularJS. https://venturocket.github.io/angular-slider
License: MIT

Features

  • Single or dual knob
  • Fully Stylable
  • Custom arbitrary scaling
  • Adjustable knob "Stickiness"
  • Adjustable minimum range width
  • Draggable selection range
  • Full touch event support

Known Issues

  • When hidden during initialization (display: none;) the slider might not display correctly when shown. Issue $scope.$broadcast('refreshSlider'); in a parent scope to tell the slider to update the DOM.
  • The step attribute conflicts with angular-foundation's step directive (docs). To remedy this, use step-width instead (it's an alias of step). step will be deprecated in the next minor release, so if you want to do a bit of future proofing you can start using step-width now and save yourself a bit of migration work later .

Installation

bower install venturocket-angular-slider

Usage

Requirements

Add <script>s to your html files for angular, angular-touch and angular-slider:

<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.14/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.14/angular-touch.min.js"></script>
<script src="build/angular-slider.min.js"></script>

And add vr.directives.slider as a dependency for your app:

angular.module('myApp', ['vr.directives.slider', ...]);

NOTE: in IE10/11 an annoying tooltip will show up unless you add the following css:

::-ms-tooltip {
    display: none;
}

Single Knob

Markup

As an element:

<slider
    ng-model="{expression}"
    floor="{float}"
    ceiling="{float}"
    step="{float}"
    precision="{integer}"
    stretch="{integer}"
    translate-fn="{expression}"
    scale-fn="{expression}"
    inverse-scale-fn="{expression}">
</slider>

As an attribute:

<div
    slider
    ng-model="{expression}"
    floor="{float}"
    ceiling="{float}"
    step="{float}"
    precision="{integer}"
    stretch="{integer}"
    translate-fn="{expression}"
    scale-fn="{expression}"
    inverse-scale-fn="{expression}">
</div>

Parameters

ParamTypeRequiredDefaultDetails
ng-modelexpressionYesnoneAssignable angular expression to which to data-bind the value.
floorfloatYesnoneThe lowest value possible
ceilingfloatYesnoneThe highest value possible
stepfloatNoinfThe width between each tick.
precisionintegerNo0The numerical precision to which to round the value.
stretchintegerNo3How sticky the knobs will act. 1 = no stickiness
translate-fnexpressionNononeA translation function to apply to all view values. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()")
scale-fnexpressionNononeA scaling function to apply to the value. See the Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()")
inverse-scale-fnexpressionNononeThe inverse of the scaling function. This is required if a scaling function is specified. See the Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()")

--

Dual Knob

Markup

As an element:

<slider
    ng-model="{expression}"
    ng-model-range="{expression}"
    floor="{float}"
    ceiling="{float}"
    buffer="{float}"
    step="{float}"
    precision="{integer}"
    stretch="{integer}"
    translate-fn="{expression}"
    translate-range-fn="{expression}"
    translate-combined-fn="{expression}"
    scale-fn="{expression}"
    inverse-scale-fn="{expression}">
</slider>

As an attribute:

<div
    slider
    ng-model="{expression}"
    ng-model-range="{expression}"
    floor="{float}"
    ceiling="{float}"
    buffer="{float}"
    step="{float}"
    precision="{integer}"
    stretch="{integer}"
    translate-fn="{expression}"
    translate-range-fn="{expression}"
    translate-combined-fn="{expression}"
    scale-fn="{expression}"
    inverse-scale-fn="{expression}">
</div>

Parameters

ParamTypeRequiredDefaultDetails
ng-modelexpressionYesnoneAssignable angular expression to which to data-bind the low value.
ng-model-rangeexpressionYesnoneAssignable angular expression to which to data-bind the high value.
floorfloatYesnoneThe lowest value possible
ceilingfloatYesnoneThe highest value possible
bufferfloatNo0The minimum difference between the low and high values
stepfloatNoinfThe width between each tick.
precisionintegerNo0The numerical precision to which to round the value.
stretchfloatNo3How sticky the knobs will act. 1 = no stickiness
translate-fnexpressionNononeA translation function to apply to most of the view values. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()")
translate-range-fnexpressionNononeA translation function to apply to the range value. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()")
translate-combined-fnexpressionNononeA translation function to apply to the combined value (when the knobs are too close together). Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()")
scale-fnexpressionNononeA scaling function to apply to the value. See the Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()")
inverse-scale-fnexpressionNononeThe inverse of the scaling function. This is required if a scaling function is specified. See the Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()")

Scaling

You can supply any arbitrary scaling function (and its inverse) to the slider to suit your needs. The inverse scaling function MUST be specified if a scaling function is specified (and vice versa). The scaling/inverse function can be pretty much anything as long as they take a number as a parameter and return a number. Like this:

function scaleFn(value) {
    return Math.pow(value,3);
}
function inverseScaleFn(value) {
    var sign = (value == 0) ? 1 : (value/Math.abs(value));
    return sign * Math.pow(Math.abs(value),1/3);
}

A few notes:

  • scaleFn(inverseScaleFn(x)) MUST produce x or you're gonna have a bad time
  • If your scale function returns the same y for multiple x's within the range of the slider you're gonna have a bad time
  • If the floor of your slider dips into negative numbers and you don't account for possible imaginary numbers you're gonna have a bad time

Additional Features

  • ngChange support (docs)
  • ngDisabled support (docs)
  • implements ngModelController for form validation and dirty/pristine states (docs)

Development

Run npm install, then bower install and then npm run dev for continuously running the tests in PhantomJS whilst developing.

