Slider directive for AngularJS. https://venturocket.github.io/angular-slider

License: MIT

Features

Single or dual knob

Fully Stylable

Custom arbitrary scaling

Adjustable knob "Stickiness"

Adjustable minimum range width

Draggable selection range

Full touch event support

Known Issues

When hidden during initialization ( display: none; ) the slider might not display correctly when shown. Issue $scope.$broadcast('refreshSlider'); in a parent scope to tell the slider to update the DOM.

) the slider might not display correctly when shown. Issue in a parent scope to tell the slider to update the DOM. The step attribute conflicts with angular-foundation's step directive (docs). To remedy this, use step-width instead (it's an alias of step ). step will be deprecated in the next minor release, so if you want to do a bit of future proofing you can start using step-width now and save yourself a bit of migration work later .

Installation

bower install venturocket-angular-slider

Usage

Requirements

Add <script> s to your html files for angular, angular-touch and angular-slider:

< script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.14/angular.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.14/angular-touch.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "build/angular-slider.min.js" > </ script >

And add vr.directives.slider as a dependency for your app:

angular.module( 'myApp' , [ 'vr.directives.slider' , ...]);

NOTE: in IE10/11 an annoying tooltip will show up unless you add the following css:

::-ms-tooltip { display : none; }

Single Knob

Markup

As an element:

< slider ng-model = "{expression}" floor = "{float}" ceiling = "{float}" step = "{float}" precision = "{integer}" stretch = "{integer}" translate-fn = "{expression}" scale-fn = "{expression}" inverse-scale-fn = "{expression}" > </ slider >

As an attribute:

< div slider ng-model = "{expression}" floor = "{float}" ceiling = "{float}" step = "{float}" precision = "{integer}" stretch = "{integer}" translate-fn = "{expression}" scale-fn = "{expression}" inverse-scale-fn = "{expression}" > </ div >

Parameters

Param Type Required Default Details ng-model expression Yes none Assignable angular expression to which to data-bind the value. floor float Yes none The lowest value possible ceiling float Yes none The highest value possible step float No inf The width between each tick. precision integer No 0 The numerical precision to which to round the value. stretch integer No 3 How sticky the knobs will act. 1 = no stickiness translate-fn expression No none A translation function to apply to all view values. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()") scale-fn expression No none A scaling function to apply to the value. See the Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()") inverse-scale-fn expression No none The inverse of the scaling function. This is required if a scaling function is specified. See the Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()")

--

Dual Knob

Markup

As an element:

< slider ng-model = "{expression}" ng-model-range = "{expression}" floor = "{float}" ceiling = "{float}" buffer = "{float}" step = "{float}" precision = "{integer}" stretch = "{integer}" translate-fn = "{expression}" translate-range-fn = "{expression}" translate-combined-fn = "{expression}" scale-fn = "{expression}" inverse-scale-fn = "{expression}" > </ slider >

As an attribute:

< div slider ng-model = "{expression}" ng-model-range = "{expression}" floor = "{float}" ceiling = "{float}" buffer = "{float}" step = "{float}" precision = "{integer}" stretch = "{integer}" translate-fn = "{expression}" translate-range-fn = "{expression}" translate-combined-fn = "{expression}" scale-fn = "{expression}" inverse-scale-fn = "{expression}" > </ div >

Parameters

Param Type Required Default Details ng-model expression Yes none Assignable angular expression to which to data-bind the low value. ng-model-range expression Yes none Assignable angular expression to which to data-bind the high value. floor float Yes none The lowest value possible ceiling float Yes none The highest value possible buffer float No 0 The minimum difference between the low and high values step float No inf The width between each tick. precision integer No 0 The numerical precision to which to round the value. stretch float No 3 How sticky the knobs will act. 1 = no stickiness translate-fn expression No none A translation function to apply to most of the view values. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()") translate-range-fn expression No none A translation function to apply to the range value. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()") translate-combined-fn expression No none A translation function to apply to the combined value (when the knobs are too close together). Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()") scale-fn expression No none A scaling function to apply to the value. See the Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()") inverse-scale-fn expression No none The inverse of the scaling function. This is required if a scaling function is specified. See the Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()")

Scaling

You can supply any arbitrary scaling function (and its inverse) to the slider to suit your needs. The inverse scaling function MUST be specified if a scaling function is specified (and vice versa). The scaling/inverse function can be pretty much anything as long as they take a number as a parameter and return a number. Like this:

function scaleFn ( value ) { return Math .pow(value, 3 ); } function inverseScaleFn ( value ) { var sign = (value == 0 ) ? 1 : (value/ Math .abs(value)); return sign * Math .pow( Math .abs(value), 1 / 3 ); }

A few notes:

scaleFn(inverseScaleFn(x)) MUST produce x or you're gonna have a bad time

If your scale function returns the same y for multiple x's within the range of the slider you're gonna have a bad time

If the floor of your slider dips into negative numbers and you don't account for possible imaginary numbers you're gonna have a bad time

Additional Features

ngChange support (docs)

support (docs) ngDisabled support (docs)

support (docs) implements ngModelController for form validation and dirty/pristine states (docs)

Development