Slider directive for AngularJS. https://venturocket.github.io/angular-slider
License: MIT
display: none;) the slider might not display correctly when shown. Issue
$scope.$broadcast('refreshSlider');
in a parent scope to tell the slider to update the DOM.
step attribute conflicts with angular-foundation's
step directive (docs). To remedy this,
use
step-width instead (it's an alias of
step).
step will be deprecated in the next minor release, so if you want to do a bit of future proofing
you can start using
step-width now and save yourself a bit of migration work later .
bower install venturocket-angular-slider
Add
<script>s to your
html files for angular, angular-touch and angular-slider:
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.14/angular.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://ajax.googleapis.com/ajax/libs/angularjs/1.2.14/angular-touch.min.js"></script>
<script src="build/angular-slider.min.js"></script>
And add
vr.directives.slider as a dependency for your app:
angular.module('myApp', ['vr.directives.slider', ...]);
NOTE: in IE10/11 an annoying tooltip will show up unless you add the following css:
::-ms-tooltip {
display: none;
}
As an element:
<slider
ng-model="{expression}"
floor="{float}"
ceiling="{float}"
step="{float}"
precision="{integer}"
stretch="{integer}"
translate-fn="{expression}"
scale-fn="{expression}"
inverse-scale-fn="{expression}">
</slider>
As an attribute:
<div
slider
ng-model="{expression}"
floor="{float}"
ceiling="{float}"
step="{float}"
precision="{integer}"
stretch="{integer}"
translate-fn="{expression}"
scale-fn="{expression}"
inverse-scale-fn="{expression}">
</div>
|Param
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Details
|ng-model
|expression
|Yes
|none
|Assignable angular expression to which to data-bind the value.
|floor
|float
|Yes
|none
|The lowest value possible
|ceiling
|float
|Yes
|none
|The highest value possible
|step
|float
|No
|inf
|The width between each tick.
|precision
|integer
|No
|0
|The numerical precision to which to round the value.
|stretch
|integer
|No
|3
|How sticky the knobs will act. 1 = no stickiness
|translate-fn
|expression
|No
|none
|A translation function to apply to all view values. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()")
|scale-fn
|expression
|No
|none
|A scaling function to apply to the value. See the
Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()")
|inverse-scale-fn
|expression
|No
|none
|The inverse of the scaling function. This is required if a scaling function is specified. See the
Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()")
--
As an element:
<slider
ng-model="{expression}"
ng-model-range="{expression}"
floor="{float}"
ceiling="{float}"
buffer="{float}"
step="{float}"
precision="{integer}"
stretch="{integer}"
translate-fn="{expression}"
translate-range-fn="{expression}"
translate-combined-fn="{expression}"
scale-fn="{expression}"
inverse-scale-fn="{expression}">
</slider>
As an attribute:
<div
slider
ng-model="{expression}"
ng-model-range="{expression}"
floor="{float}"
ceiling="{float}"
buffer="{float}"
step="{float}"
precision="{integer}"
stretch="{integer}"
translate-fn="{expression}"
translate-range-fn="{expression}"
translate-combined-fn="{expression}"
scale-fn="{expression}"
inverse-scale-fn="{expression}">
</div>
|Param
|Type
|Required
|Default
|Details
|ng-model
|expression
|Yes
|none
|Assignable angular expression to which to data-bind the low value.
|ng-model-range
|expression
|Yes
|none
|Assignable angular expression to which to data-bind the high value.
|floor
|float
|Yes
|none
|The lowest value possible
|ceiling
|float
|Yes
|none
|The highest value possible
|buffer
|float
|No
|0
|The minimum difference between the low and high values
|step
|float
|No
|inf
|The width between each tick.
|precision
|integer
|No
|0
|The numerical precision to which to round the value.
|stretch
|float
|No
|3
|How sticky the knobs will act. 1 = no stickiness
|translate-fn
|expression
|No
|none
|A translation function to apply to most of the view values. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()")
|translate-range-fn
|expression
|No
|none
|A translation function to apply to the range value. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()")
|translate-combined-fn
|expression
|No
|none
|A translation function to apply to the combined value (when the knobs are too close together). Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "transFunc" instead of "transFunc()")
|scale-fn
|expression
|No
|none
|A scaling function to apply to the value. See the
Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()")
|inverse-scale-fn
|expression
|No
|none
|The inverse of the scaling function. This is required if a scaling function is specified. See the
Scaling section below for more details. Be sure to omit the parentheses (e.g. "scaleFunc" instead of "scaleFunc()")
You can supply any arbitrary scaling function (and its inverse) to the slider to suit your needs. The inverse scaling function MUST be specified if a scaling function is specified (and vice versa). The scaling/inverse function can be pretty much anything as long as they take a number as a parameter and return a number. Like this:
function scaleFn(value) {
return Math.pow(value,3);
}
function inverseScaleFn(value) {
var sign = (value == 0) ? 1 : (value/Math.abs(value));
return sign * Math.pow(Math.abs(value),1/3);
}
A few notes:
ngChange support (docs)
ngDisabled support (docs)
ngModelController for form validation and dirty/pristine states (docs)
Run
npm install, then
bower install and then
npm run dev for continuously running the tests in PhantomJS whilst developing.