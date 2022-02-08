Venom is a high-performance system developed with JavaScript to create a bot for WhatsApp, support for creating any interaction, such as customer service, media sending, sentence recognition based on artificial intelligence and all types of design architecture for WhatsApp.

Get started fast and easy! Official API!

Getting Started • Basic Function • Documentation

It's a high-performance alternative API to whatzapp, you can send, text messages, files, images, videos and more.

Remember, the API was developed on a platform called RESTful Web services, providing interoperability between computer systems on the Internet.

It uses a set of well-defined operations that apply to all information resources: HTTP itself defines a small set of operations, the most important being POST, GET, PUT and DELETE.

Use it in your favorite language like PHP, Python, C# and others. as long as your language is supported with the HTTP protocol, you will save time and money. you don't need to know how Venom works, we have the complete API documentation, in a professional way!

🕷🕷 Functions Venom🕷🕷

🚻 Automatic QR Refresh ✔ 📁 Send text, image, video, audio and docs ✔ 👥 Get contacts, chats, groups, group members, Block List ✔ 📞 Send contacts ✔ Send Buttons ✔ Send stickers ✔ Send stickers GIF ✔ Multiple Sessions ✔ ⏩ Forward Messages ✔ 📥 Receive message ✔ 👤 insert user section ✔ 📍 Send location!! ✔ 🕸🕸 and much more ✔

Documentation at https://orkestral.github.io/venom/index.html

Installation

> npm i --save venom-bot

or for Nightly releases:

> npm i --save https://github.com/orkestral/venom/releases/download/nightly/venom-bot-nightly.tgz

Installing the current repository "you can download the beta version from the current repository!"

> npm i github:orkestral/venom

Getting started Multidevice and Normal

const venom = require ( 'venom-bot' ); venom .create({ session : 'session-name' , multidevice : false }) .then( ( client ) => start(client)) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .log(erro); }); function start ( client ) { client.onMessage( ( message ) => { if (message.body === 'Hi' && message.isGroupMsg === false ) { client .sendText(message.from, 'Welcome Venom 🕷' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); } }); }

After executing create() function, venom will create an instance of whatsapp web. If you are not logged in, it will print a QR code in the terminal. Scan it with your phone and you are ready to go!

Venom will remember the session so there is no need to authenticate everytime.

Multiples sessions can be created at the same time by pasing a session name to create() function:

venom.create( 'sales' ).then( ( salesClient ) => {...}); venom.create( 'support' ).then( ( supportClient ) => {...});

Optional create parameters

Venom create() method third parameter can have the following optional parameters:

If you are using the Linux server do not forget to pass the args --user-agent Original parameters in browserArgs

const venom = require ( 'venom-bot' ); venom .create( 'sessionName' , (base64Qrimg, asciiQR, attempts, urlCode) => { console .log( 'Number of attempts to read the qrcode: ' , attempts); console .log( 'Terminal qrcode: ' , asciiQR); console .log( 'base64 image string qrcode: ' , base64Qrimg); console .log( 'urlCode (data-ref): ' , urlCode); }, (statusSession, session) => { console .log( 'Status Session: ' , statusSession); console .log( 'Session name: ' , session); }, { multidevice : false , folderNameToken : 'tokens' , mkdirFolderToken : '' , headless : true , devtools : false , useChrome : true , debug : false , logQR : true , browserWS : '' , browserArgs : [ '' ], puppeteerOptions : {}, disableSpins : true , disableWelcome : true , updatesLog : true , autoClose : 60000 , createPathFileToken : false , chromiumVersion : '818858' , addProxy : [ '' ], userProxy : '' , userPass : '' }, { WABrowserId : '"UnXjH....."' , WASecretBundle : '{"key":"+i/nRgWJ....","encKey":"kGdMR5t....","macKey":"+i/nRgW...."}' , WAToken1 : '"0i8...."' , WAToken2 : '"1@lPpzwC...."' }, (browser, waPage) => { console .log( 'Browser PID:' , browser.process().pid); waPage.screenshot({ path : 'screenshot.png' }); } ) .then( ( client ) => { start(client); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .log(erro); });

Callback Status Session

Gets the return if the session is isLogged or notLogged or browserClose or qrReadSuccess or qrReadFail or autocloseCalled or desconnectedMobile or deleteToken or chatsAvailable or deviceNotConnected or serverWssNotConnected or noOpenBrowser or Create session wss return "serverClose" case server for close

Status Condition isLogged When the user is already logged in to the browser notLogged When the user is not connected to the browser, it is necessary to scan the QR code through the cell phone in the option WhatsApp Web browserClose If the browser is closed this parameter is returned qrReadSuccess If the user is not logged in, the QR code is passed on the terminal a callback is returned. After the correct reading by cell phone this parameter is returned qrReadFail If the browser stops when the QR code scan is in progress, this parameter is returned autocloseCalled The browser was closed using the autoClose command desconnectedMobile Client has desconnected in to mobile serverClose Client has desconnected in to wss deleteToken If you pass true within the function client.getSessionTokenBrowser(true) chatsAvailable When Venom is connected to the chat list deviceNotConnected Chat not available because the phone is disconnected (Trying to connect to the phone) serverWssNotConnected The address wss was not found! noOpenBrowser It was not found in the browser, or some command is missing in args

const venom = require ( 'venom-bot' ); venom .create( 'sessionName' , undefined , (statusSession, session) => { console .log( 'Status Session: ' , statusSession); console .log( 'Session name: ' , session); }, { multidevice : false } ) .then( ( client ) => { start(client); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .log(erro); });

Exporting QR Code

By default QR code will appear on the terminal. If you need to pass the QR somewhere else heres how:

const fs = require ( 'fs' ); const venom = require ( 'venom-bot' ); venom .create( 'sessionName' , (base64Qr, asciiQR, attempts, urlCode) => { console .log(asciiQR); var matches = base64Qr.match( /^data:([A-Za-z-+\/]+);base64,(.+)$/ ), response = {}; if (matches.length !== 3 ) { return new Error ( 'Invalid input string' ); } response.type = matches[ 1 ]; response.data = new Buffer.from(matches[ 2 ], 'base64' ); var imageBuffer = response; require ( 'fs' ).writeFile( 'out.png' , imageBuffer[ 'data' ], 'binary' , function ( err ) { if (err != null ) { console .log(err); } } ); }, undefined , { logQR : false } ) .then( ( client ) => { start(client); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .log(erro); });

Downloading Files

Puppeteer takes care of the file downloading. The decryption is being done as fast as possible (outruns native methods). Supports big files!

import fs = require ( 'fs' ); import mime = require ( 'mime-types' ); client.onMessage( async (message) => { if (message.isMedia === true || message.isMMS === true ) { const buffer = await client.decryptFile(message); const fileName = `some-file-name. ${mime.extension(message.mimetype)} ` ; await fs.writeFile(fileName, buffer, (err) => { ... }); } });

Basic Functions (usage)

Not every available function is listed, for further look, every function available can be found in here and here

Chatting

Here, chatId could be <phoneNumber>@c.us or <phoneNumber>-<groupId>@g.us

const list = [ { title : "Pasta" , rows : [ { title : "Ravioli Lasagna" , description : "Made with layers of frozen cheese" , } ] }, { title : "Dessert" , rows : [ { title : "Baked Ricotta Cake" , description : "Sweets pecan baklava rolls" , }, { title : "Lemon Meringue Pie" , description : "Pastry filled with lemonand meringue." , } ] } ]; await client.sendListMenu( '000000000000@c.us' , 'Title' , 'subTitle' , 'Description' , 'menu' , list) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); const buttons = [ { "buttonText" : { "displayText" : "Text of Button 1" } }, { "buttonText" : { "displayText" : "Text of Button 2" } } ] await client.sendButtons( '000000000000@c.us' , 'Title' , buttons, 'Description' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client.sendVoice( '000000000000@c.us' , './audio.mp3' ).then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client.sendVoiceBase64( '000000000000@c.us' , base64MP3) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendContactVcard( '000000000000@c.us' , '111111111111@c.us' , 'Name of contact' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendContactVcardList( '000000000000@c.us' , [ '111111111111@c.us' , '222222222222@c.us' , ]) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendText( '000000000000@c.us' , '👋 Hello from venom!' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendLocation( '000000000000@c.us' , '-13.6561589' , '-69.7309264' , 'Brasil' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendLinkPreview( '000000000000@c.us' , 'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1bFr2SWP1I' , 'Kamakawiwo ole' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendImage( '000000000000@c.us' , 'path/to/img.jpg' , 'image-name' , 'Caption text' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client.sendImageFromBase64( '000000000000@c.us' , base64Image, "name file" ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendFile( '000000000000@c.us' , 'path/to/file.pdf' , 'file_name' , 'See my file in pdf' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendFileFromBase64( '000000000000@c.us' , base64PDF, 'file_name.pdf' , 'See my file in pdf' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendImageAsStickerGif( '000000000000@c.us' , './image.gif' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendImageAsSticker( '000000000000@c.us' , './image.jpg' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client.forwardMessages( '000000000000@c.us' , [ 'false_000000000000@c.us_B70847EE89E22D20FB86ECA0C1B11609' , 'false_000000000000@c.us_B70847EE89E22D20FB86ECA0C1B11777' ] ).then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client.sendMentioned( '000000000000@c.us' , 'Hello @5218113130740 and @5218243160777!' , [ '5218113130740' , '5218243160777' ] ); await client.reply( '000000000000@c.us' , 'This is a reply!' , 'true_551937311025@c.us_7C22WHCB6DKYHJKQIEN9' ).then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }).catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client. .sendMessageOptions( '000000000000@c.us' , 'This is a reply!' , { quotedMessageId : reply, } ) .then( ( retorno ) => { resp = retorno; }) .catch( ( e ) => { console .log(e); }); await client.sendVideoAsGif( '000000000000@c.us' , 'path/to/video.mp4' , 'video.gif' , 'Gif image file' ); checkReply = await client.returnReply(messagem); await client.sendSeen( '000000000000@c.us' ); await client.startTyping( '000000000000@c.us' ); await client.stopTyping( '000000000000@c.us' ); await client.setChatState( '000000000000@c.us' , 0 | 1 | 2 );

Retrieving Data

const chats = await client.getAllChats(); const chatsAllNew = getAllChatsNewMsg(); const contacts = await client.getAllChatsContacts(); const contactNewMsg = await client.getChatContactNewMsg(); const chats = await client.getAllChatsGroups(); const groupNewMsg = await client.getChatGroupNewMsg(); const transmission = await client.getAllChatsTransmission(); const contacts = await client.getAllContacts(); const listMute = await client.getListMute( 'all' ); const browserSessionToken = await client.getSessionTokenBrowser(); const getBlockList = await client.getBlockList(); const Messages = await client.getAllMessagesInChat( '000000000000@c.us' ); const moreMessages = await client.loadEarlierMessages( '000000000000@c.us' ); const allMessages = await client.loadAndGetAllMessagesInChat( '000000000000@c.us' ); const status = await client.getStatus( '000000000000@c.us' ); const user = await client.getNumberProfile( '000000000000@c.us' ); const messages = await client.getAllUnreadMessages(); const url = await client.getProfilePicFromServer( '000000000000@c.us' ); const chat = await client.getChat( '000000000000@c.us' ); const chat = await client.checkNumberStatus( '000000000000@c.us' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }).catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); });

Group Functions

await client .setGroupDescription( '00000000-000000@g.us' , 'group description' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client.leaveGroup( '00000000-000000@g.us' ); await client.getGroupMembers( '00000000-000000@g.us' ); await client.getGroupMembersIds( '00000000-000000@g.us' ); await client.getGroupInviteLink( '00000000-000000@g.us' ); await client.createGroup( 'Group name' , [ '111111111111@c.us' , '222222222222@c.us' ]); await client.removeParticipant( '00000000-000000@g.us' , '111111111111@c.us' ); await client.addParticipant( '00000000-000000@g.us' , '111111111111@c.us' ); await client.promoteParticipant( '00000000-000000@g.us' , '111111111111@c.us' ); await client.demoteParticipant( '00000000-000000@g.us' , '111111111111@c.us' ); await client.getGroupAdmins( '00000000-000000@g.us' ); await client.getGroupInfoFromInviteLink(InviteCode); await client.joinGroup(InviteCode);

Profile Functions

await client.setProfileStatus( 'On vacations! ✈️' ); await client.setProfileName( 'Venom bot' ); await client.setProfilePic( 'path/to/image.jpg' ); await client.getHostDevice();

Device Functions

await client.logout(); await client.killServiceWorker(); await client.restartService(); await client.getConnectionState(); await client.getBatteryLevel(); await client.isConnected(); await client.getWAVersion();

Events

client.onAnyMessage( message => { ... }; client.onMessage( message => { ... }) client.onStateChange( state => { ... }); client.onAck( ack => { ... }); client.onLiveLocation( "000000000000@c.us" , (liveLocation) => { ... }); client.onParticipantsChanged( "000000000000@c.us" , (event) => { ... }); client.onAddedToGroup( chatEvent => { ... });

Other

await client .checkChat(chatId) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .pinChat(chatId, true , false ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendMute( '000000000000@c.us' , 30 , 'minutes' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client .sendMute( '000000000000@c.us' ) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client.setTheme( 'dark' ); await client.getTheme(); await client.deleteChat( '000000000000@c.us' ); await client.clearChatMessages( '000000000000@c.us' ); await client.archiveChat(chatId, true ); await client .deleteMessage( '000000000000@c.us' , [ 'false_000000000000@c.us_B70847EE89E22D20FB86ECA0C1B11609' , 'false_000000000000@c.us_B70847EE89E22D20FB86ECA0C1B11777' ]) .then( ( result ) => { console .log( 'Result: ' , result); }) .catch( ( erro ) => { console .error( 'Error when sending: ' , erro); }); await client.markUnseenMessage( '000000000000@c.us' ); await client.blockContact( '000000000000@c.us' ); await client.unblockContact( '000000000000@c.us' );

Misc

There are some tricks for a better usage of venom.

Keep session alive:

client.onStateChange( ( state ) => { console .log( 'State changed: ' , state); if ( 'CONFLICT' .includes(state)) client.useHere(); if ( 'UNPAIRED' .includes(state)) console .log( 'logout' ); }); let time = 0 ; client.onStreamChange( ( state ) => { console .log( 'State Connection Stream: ' + state); clearTimeout(time); if (state === 'DISCONNECTED' || state === 'SYNCING' ) { time = setTimeout( () => { client.close(); }, 80000 ); } }); client.onIncomingCall( async (call) => { console .log(call); client.sendText(call.peerJid, "Sorry, I still can't answer calls" ); });

Closing (saving) sessions

Close the session properly to ensure the session is saved for the next time you log in (So it won't ask for QR scan again). So instead of CTRL+C,

process.on( 'SIGINT' , function ( ) { client.close(); }); try { ... } catch (error) { client.close(); }

Auto closing unsynced sessions

The auto close is enabled by default and the timeout is set to 60 sec. Receives the time in milliseconds to countdown until paired.

Use "autoClose: 0 | false" to disable auto closing.

Debugging

Development

Building venom is really simple altough it contains 3 main projects inside

Wapi project

> npm run build:wapi

Middleware

> npm run build:middleware > npm run build:jsQR

Venom

> npm run build:venom

To build the entire project just run

> npm run build

Maintainers

Maintainers are needed, I cannot keep with all the updates by myself. If you are interested please open a Pull Request.

Contributing

Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.