Venom is a high-performance system developed with JavaScript to create a bot for WhatsApp, support for creating any interaction, such as customer service, media sending, sentence recognition based on artificial intelligence and all types of design architecture for WhatsApp.
Getting Started • Basic Function • Documentation
It's a high-performance alternative API to whatzapp, you can send, text messages, files, images, videos and more.
Remember, the API was developed on a platform called RESTful Web services, providing interoperability between computer systems on the Internet.
It uses a set of well-defined operations that apply to all information resources: HTTP itself defines a small set of operations, the most important being POST, GET, PUT and DELETE.
Use it in your favorite language like PHP, Python, C# and others. as long as your language is supported with the HTTP protocol, you will save time and money. you don't need to know how Venom works, we have the complete API documentation, in a professional way!
SuperChats is a premium library with unique features that control Whatsapp functions with socket. With Superchats you can build service bots, multiservice chats or any system that uses Whatsapp
Superchats is a premium version of Venom, with exclusive features and support for companies and developers worldwide
https://github.com/orkestral/superchats
The value of the license is $30 monthly dollars, to acquire contact in whatsapp by clicking on the image below !!
|🚻 Automatic QR Refresh
|✔
|📁 Send text, image, video, audio and docs
|✔
|👥 Get contacts, chats, groups, group members, Block List
|✔
|📞 Send contacts
|✔
|Send Buttons
|✔
|Send stickers
|✔
|Send stickers GIF
|✔
|Multiple Sessions
|✔
|⏩ Forward Messages
|✔
|📥 Receive message
|✔
|👤 insert user section
|✔
|📍 Send location!!
|✔
|🕸🕸 and much more
|✔
Documentation at https://orkestral.github.io/venom/index.html
> npm i --save venom-bot
or for Nightly releases:
> npm i --save https://github.com/orkestral/venom/releases/download/nightly/venom-bot-nightly.tgz
Installing the current repository "you can download the beta version from the current repository!"
> npm i github:orkestral/venom
// Supports ES6
// import { create, Whatsapp } from 'venom-bot';
const venom = require('venom-bot');
venom
.create({
session: 'session-name', //name of session
multidevice: false // for version not multidevice use false.(default: true)
})
.then((client) => start(client))
.catch((erro) => {
console.log(erro);
});
function start(client) {
client.onMessage((message) => {
if (message.body === 'Hi' && message.isGroupMsg === false) {
client
.sendText(message.from, 'Welcome Venom 🕷')
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
}
});
}
create() function, venom will create an instance of whatsapp web. If you are not logged in, it will print a QR code in the terminal. Scan it with your phone and you are ready to go!
create() function:
// Init sales whatsapp bot
venom.create('sales').then((salesClient) => {...});
// Init support whatsapp bot
venom.create('support').then((supportClient) => {...});
Venom
create() method third parameter can have the following optional parameters:
If you are using the
Linux server do not forget to pass the args
--user-agent
Original parameters in browserArgs
const venom = require('venom-bot');
venom
.create(
//session
'sessionName', //Pass the name of the client you want to start the bot
//catchQR
(base64Qrimg, asciiQR, attempts, urlCode) => {
console.log('Number of attempts to read the qrcode: ', attempts);
console.log('Terminal qrcode: ', asciiQR);
console.log('base64 image string qrcode: ', base64Qrimg);
console.log('urlCode (data-ref): ', urlCode);
},
// statusFind
(statusSession, session) => {
console.log('Status Session: ', statusSession); //return isLogged || notLogged || browserClose || qrReadSuccess || qrReadFail || autocloseCalled || desconnectedMobile || deleteToken || chatsAvailable || deviceNotConnected || serverWssNotConnected || noOpenBrowser
//Create session wss return "serverClose" case server for close
console.log('Session name: ', session);
},
// options
{
multidevice: false, // for version not multidevice use false.(default: true)
folderNameToken: 'tokens', //folder name when saving tokens
mkdirFolderToken: '', //folder directory tokens, just inside the venom folder, example: { mkdirFolderToken: '/node_modules', } //will save the tokens folder in the node_modules directory
headless: true, // Headless chrome
devtools: false, // Open devtools by default
useChrome: true, // If false will use Chromium instance
debug: false, // Opens a debug session
logQR: true, // Logs QR automatically in terminal
browserWS: '', // If u want to use browserWSEndpoint
browserArgs: [''], //Original parameters ---Parameters to be added into the chrome browser instance
puppeteerOptions: {}, // Will be passed to puppeteer.launch
disableSpins: true, // Will disable Spinnies animation, useful for containers (docker) for a better log
disableWelcome: true, // Will disable the welcoming message which appears in the beginning
updatesLog: true, // Logs info updates automatically in terminal
autoClose: 60000, // Automatically closes the venom-bot only when scanning the QR code (default 60 seconds, if you want to turn it off, assign 0 or false)
createPathFileToken: false, // creates a folder when inserting an object in the client's browser, to work it is necessary to pass the parameters in the function create browserSessionToken
chromiumVersion: '818858', // Version of the browser that will be used. Revision strings can be obtained from omahaproxy.appspot.com.
addProxy: [''], // Add proxy server exemple : [e1.p.webshare.io:01, e1.p.webshare.io:01]
userProxy: '', // Proxy login username
userPass: '' // Proxy password
},
// BrowserSessionToken
// To receive the client's token use the function await clinet.getSessionTokenBrowser()
{
WABrowserId: '"UnXjH....."',
WASecretBundle:
'{"key":"+i/nRgWJ....","encKey":"kGdMR5t....","macKey":"+i/nRgW...."}',
WAToken1: '"0i8...."',
WAToken2: '"1@lPpzwC...."'
},
// BrowserInstance
(browser, waPage) => {
console.log('Browser PID:', browser.process().pid);
waPage.screenshot({ path: 'screenshot.png' });
}
)
.then((client) => {
start(client);
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.log(erro);
});
Gets the return if the session is
isLogged or
notLogged or
browserClose or
qrReadSuccess or
qrReadFail or
autocloseCalled or
desconnectedMobile or
deleteToken or
chatsAvailable or
deviceNotConnected or
serverWssNotConnected or
noOpenBrowser or
Create session wss return "serverClose" case server for close
|Status
|Condition
isLogged
|When the user is already logged in to the browser
notLogged
|When the user is not connected to the browser, it is necessary to scan the QR code through the cell phone in the option WhatsApp Web
browserClose
|If the browser is closed this parameter is returned
qrReadSuccess
|If the user is not logged in, the QR code is passed on the terminal a callback is returned. After the correct reading by cell phone this parameter is returned
qrReadFail
|If the browser stops when the QR code scan is in progress, this parameter is returned
autocloseCalled
|The browser was closed using the autoClose command
desconnectedMobile
|Client has desconnected in to mobile
serverClose
|Client has desconnected in to wss
deleteToken
|If you pass true within the function
client.getSessionTokenBrowser(true)
chatsAvailable
|When Venom is connected to the chat list
deviceNotConnected
|Chat not available because the phone is disconnected
(Trying to connect to the phone)
serverWssNotConnected
|The address wss was not found!
noOpenBrowser
|It was not found in the browser, or some command is missing in args
const venom = require('venom-bot');
venom
.create(
'sessionName',
undefined,
(statusSession, session) => {
console.log('Status Session: ', statusSession);
//return isLogged || notLogged || browserClose || qrReadSuccess || qrReadFail || autocloseCalled || desconnectedMobile || deleteToken || chatsAvailable || deviceNotConnected || serverWssNotConnected || noOpenBrowser
//Create session wss return "serverClose" case server for close
console.log('Session name: ', session);
},
{
multidevice: false // for version not multidevice use false.(default: true)
}
)
.then((client) => {
start(client);
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.log(erro);
});
By default QR code will appear on the terminal. If you need to pass the QR somewhere else heres how:
const fs = require('fs');
const venom = require('venom-bot');
venom
.create(
'sessionName',
(base64Qr, asciiQR, attempts, urlCode) => {
console.log(asciiQR); // Optional to log the QR in the terminal
var matches = base64Qr.match(/^data:([A-Za-z-+\/]+);base64,(.+)$/),
response = {};
if (matches.length !== 3) {
return new Error('Invalid input string');
}
response.type = matches[1];
response.data = new Buffer.from(matches[2], 'base64');
var imageBuffer = response;
require('fs').writeFile(
'out.png',
imageBuffer['data'],
'binary',
function (err) {
if (err != null) {
console.log(err);
}
}
);
},
undefined,
{ logQR: false }
)
.then((client) => {
start(client);
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.log(erro);
});
Puppeteer takes care of the file downloading. The decryption is being done as fast as possible (outruns native methods). Supports big files!
import fs = require('fs');
import mime = require('mime-types');
client.onMessage( async (message) => {
if (message.isMedia === true || message.isMMS === true) {
const buffer = await client.decryptFile(message);
// At this point you can do whatever you want with the buffer
// Most likely you want to write it into a file
const fileName = `some-file-name.${mime.extension(message.mimetype)}`;
await fs.writeFile(fileName, buffer, (err) => {
...
});
}
});
Not every available function is listed, for further look, every function available can be found in here and here
chatId could be
<phoneNumber>@c.us or
<phoneNumber>-<groupId>@g.us
// Send List menu
//This function does not work for Bussines contacts
const list = [
{
title: "Pasta",
rows: [
{
title: "Ravioli Lasagna",
description: "Made with layers of frozen cheese",
}
]
},
{
title: "Dessert",
rows: [
{
title: "Baked Ricotta Cake",
description: "Sweets pecan baklava rolls",
},
{
title: "Lemon Meringue Pie",
description: "Pastry filled with lemonand meringue.",
}
]
}
];
await client.sendListMenu('000000000000@c.us', 'Title', 'subTitle', 'Description', 'menu', list)
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send Messages with Buttons Reply
const buttons = [
{
"buttonText": {
"displayText": "Text of Button 1"
}
},
{
"buttonText": {
"displayText": "Text of Button 2"
}
}
]
await client.sendButtons('000000000000@c.us', 'Title', buttons, 'Description')
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send audio file MP3
await client.sendVoice('000000000000@c.us', './audio.mp3').then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send audio file base64
await client.sendVoiceBase64('000000000000@c.us', base64MP3)
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send contact
await client
.sendContactVcard('000000000000@c.us', '111111111111@c.us', 'Name of contact')
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send a list of contact cards
await client
.sendContactVcardList('000000000000@c.us', [
'111111111111@c.us',
'222222222222@c.us',
])
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send basic text
await client
.sendText('000000000000@c.us', '👋 Hello from venom!')
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send location
await client
.sendLocation('000000000000@c.us', '-13.6561589', '-69.7309264', 'Brasil')
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Automatically sends a link with the auto generated link preview. You can also add a custom message to be added.
await client
.sendLinkPreview(
'000000000000@c.us',
'https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V1bFr2SWP1I',
'Kamakawiwo ole'
)
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send image (you can also upload an image using a valid HTTP protocol)
await client
.sendImage(
'000000000000@c.us',
'path/to/img.jpg',
'image-name',
'Caption text'
)
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send image file base64
await client.sendImageFromBase64('000000000000@c.us', base64Image, "name file")
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send file (venom will take care of mime types, just need the path)
// you can also upload an image using a valid HTTP protocol
await client
.sendFile(
'000000000000@c.us',
'path/to/file.pdf',
'file_name',
'See my file in pdf'
)
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Sends file
// base64 parameter should have mime type already defined
await client
.sendFileFromBase64(
'000000000000@c.us',
base64PDF,
'file_name.pdf',
'See my file in pdf'
)
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Generates sticker from the provided animated gif image and sends it (Send image as animated sticker)
// image path imageBase64 A valid gif and webp image is required. You can also send via http/https (http://www.website.com/img.gif)
await client
.sendImageAsStickerGif('000000000000@c.us', './image.gif')
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Generates sticker from given image and sends it (Send Image As Sticker)
// image path imageBase64 A valid png, jpg and webp image is required. You can also send via http/https (http://www.website.com/img.jpg)
await client
.sendImageAsSticker('000000000000@c.us', './image.jpg')
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Forwards messages
await client.forwardMessages(
'000000000000@c.us',
['false_000000000000@c.us_B70847EE89E22D20FB86ECA0C1B11609','false_000000000000@c.us_B70847EE89E22D20FB86ECA0C1B11777']
).then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send @tagged message
await client.sendMentioned(
'000000000000@c.us',
'Hello @5218113130740 and @5218243160777!',
['5218113130740', '5218243160777']
);
// Reply to a message
await client.reply(
'000000000000@c.us',
'This is a reply!',
'true_551937311025@c.us_7C22WHCB6DKYHJKQIEN9'
).then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
}).catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Send message with options
await client.
.sendMessageOptions(
'000000000000@c.us',
'This is a reply!',
{
quotedMessageId: reply,
}
)
.then((retorno) => {
resp = retorno;
})
.catch((e) => {
console.log(e);
});
// Send gif
await client.sendVideoAsGif(
'000000000000@c.us',
'path/to/video.mp4',
'video.gif',
'Gif image file'
);
//checks and returns whether a message and a reply
// exemple:
// await client.onMessage(async (message) => {
// console.log(await client.returnReply(message)); // replicated message
// console.log(message.body ); //customer message
// })
checkReply = await client.returnReply(messagem);
// Send seen ✔️✔️
await client.sendSeen('000000000000@c.us');
// Start typing...
await client.startTyping('000000000000@c.us');
// Stop typing
await client.stopTyping('000000000000@c.us');
// Set chat state (0: Typing, 1: Recording, 2: Paused)
await client.setChatState('000000000000@c.us', 0 | 1 | 2);
// Retrieve all chats
const chats = await client.getAllChats();
//Retrieves all chats new messages
const chatsAllNew = getAllChatsNewMsg();
//Retrieves all chats Contacts
const contacts = await client.getAllChatsContacts();
//Retrieve all contacts new messages
const contactNewMsg = await client.getChatContactNewMsg();
// Retrieve all groups
// you can pass the group id optional use, exemple: client.getAllChatsGroups('00000000-000000@g.us')
const chats = await client.getAllChatsGroups();
//Retrieve all groups new messages
const groupNewMsg = await client.getChatGroupNewMsg();
//Retrieves all chats Transmission list
const transmission = await client.getAllChatsTransmission();
// Retrieve contacts
const contacts = await client.getAllContacts();
// Returns a list of mute and non-mute users
// "all" List all mutes
// "toMute" List all silent chats
// "noMute" List all chats without silence
const listMute = await client.getListMute('all');
// Retrieve the browser session token
// if you want to delete the token file -> const browserSessionToken = await client.getSessionTokenBrowser(true);
const browserSessionToken = await client.getSessionTokenBrowser();
// Calls your list of blocked contacts (returns an array)
const getBlockList = await client.getBlockList();
// Retrieve messages in chat
//chatID chat id
//includeMe will be by default true, if you do not want to pass false
//includeNotifications will be by default true, if you do not want to pass false
//const Messages = await client.getAllMessagesInChat(chatID, includeMe, includeNotifications)
const Messages = await client.getAllMessagesInChat('000000000000@c.us');
// Retrieve more chat message
const moreMessages = await client.loadEarlierMessages('000000000000@c.us');
// Retrieve all messages in chat
const allMessages = await client.loadAndGetAllMessagesInChat(
'000000000000@c.us'
);
// Retrieve contact status
const status = await client.getStatus('000000000000@c.us');
// Retrieve user profile
const user = await client.getNumberProfile('000000000000@c.us');
// Retrieve all unread message
const messages = await client.getAllUnreadMessages();
// Retrieve profile fic (as url)
const url = await client.getProfilePicFromServer('000000000000@c.us');
// Retrieve chat/conversation
const chat = await client.getChat('000000000000@c.us');
// Check if the number exists
const chat = await client.checkNumberStatus('000000000000@c.us')
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
}).catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// groupId or chatId: leaveGroup 52123123-323235@g.us
//change group description
await client
.setGroupDescription('00000000-000000@g.us', 'group description')
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Leave group
await client.leaveGroup('00000000-000000@g.us');
// Get group members
await client.getGroupMembers('00000000-000000@g.us');
// Get group members ids
await client.getGroupMembersIds('00000000-000000@g.us');
// Generate group invite url link
await client.getGroupInviteLink('00000000-000000@g.us');
// Create group (title, participants to add)
await client.createGroup('Group name', [
'111111111111@c.us',
'222222222222@c.us'
]);
// Remove participant
await client.removeParticipant('00000000-000000@g.us', '111111111111@c.us');
// Add participant
await client.addParticipant('00000000-000000@g.us', '111111111111@c.us');
// Promote participant (Give admin privileges)
await client.promoteParticipant('00000000-000000@g.us', '111111111111@c.us');
// Demote particiapnt (Revoke admin privileges)
await client.demoteParticipant('00000000-000000@g.us', '111111111111@c.us');
// Get group admins
await client.getGroupAdmins('00000000-000000@g.us');
// Return the group status, jid, description from it's invite link
await client.getGroupInfoFromInviteLink(InviteCode);
// Join a group using the group invite code
await client.joinGroup(InviteCode);
// Set client status
await client.setProfileStatus('On vacations! ✈️');
// Set client profile name
await client.setProfileName('Venom bot');
// Set client profile photo
await client.setProfilePic('path/to/image.jpg');
// Get device info
await client.getHostDevice();
// Disconnect from service
await client.logout();
// Delete the Service Worker
await client.killServiceWorker();
// Load the service again
await client.restartService();
// Get connection state
await client.getConnectionState();
// Get battery level
await client.getBatteryLevel();
// Is connected
await client.isConnected();
// Get whatsapp web version
await client.getWAVersion();
//Listens to all new messages
//To receiver or recipient
client.onAnyMessage(message => {
...
};
// Listen to messages
client.onMessage(message => {
...
})
// Listen to state changes
client.onStateChange(state => {
...
});
// Listen to ack's
// See the status of the message when sent.
// When receiving the confirmation object, "ack" may return a number, look {@link AckType} for details:
// -7 = MD_DOWNGRADE,
// -6 = INACTIVE,
// -5 = CONTENT_UNUPLOADABLE,
// -4 = CONTENT_TOO_BIG,
// -3 = CONTENT_GONE,
// -2 = EXPIRED,
// -1 = FAILED,
// 0 = CLOCK,
// 1 = SENT,
// 2 = RECEIVED,
// 3 = READ,
// 4 = PLAYED =
client.onAck(ack => {
...
});
// Listen to live location
// chatId: 'phone@c.us'
client.onLiveLocation("000000000000@c.us", (liveLocation) => {
...
});
// chatId looks like this: '5518156745634-1516512045@g.us'
// Event interface is in here: https://github.com/s2click/venom/blob/master/src/api/model/participant-event.ts
client.onParticipantsChanged("000000000000@c.us", (event) => {
...
});
// Listen when client has been added to a group
client.onAddedToGroup(chatEvent => {
...
});
//Check if there is chat
await client
.checkChat(chatId)
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Pin chat and Unpin chat messages with true or false
// Pin chat, non-existent (optional)
await client
.pinChat(chatId, true, false)
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
///mute a contact
await client
.sendMute(
'000000000000@c.us', //contact mute
30, //duration of silence, example: 30 minutes
'minutes' ///kind of silence "hours" "minutes" "year"
)
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
///unmute contact
await client
.sendMute(
'000000000000@c.us' //contact unmute
)
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Change the theme
// string types "dark" or "light"
await client.setTheme('dark');
// Receive the current theme
// returns string light or dark
await client.getTheme();
// Delete chat
await client.deleteChat('000000000000@c.us');
// Clear chat messages
await client.clearChatMessages('000000000000@c.us');
// Archive and unarchive chat messages with true or false
await client.archiveChat(chatId, true);
// Delete message (last parameter: delete only locally)
await client
.deleteMessage('000000000000@c.us', [
'false_000000000000@c.us_B70847EE89E22D20FB86ECA0C1B11609',
'false_000000000000@c.us_B70847EE89E22D20FB86ECA0C1B11777'
])
.then((result) => {
console.log('Result: ', result); //return object success
})
.catch((erro) => {
console.error('Error when sending: ', erro); //return object error
});
// Mark chat as not seen (returns true if it works)
await client.markUnseenMessage('000000000000@c.us');
// Blocks a user (returns true if it works)
await client.blockContact('000000000000@c.us');
// Unlocks contacts (returns true if it works)
await client.unblockContact('000000000000@c.us');
There are some tricks for a better usage of venom.
// function to detect conflits and change status
// Force it to keep the current session
// Possible state values:
// CONFLICT
// CONNECTED
// DEPRECATED_VERSION
// OPENING
// PAIRING
// PROXYBLOCK
// SMB_TOS_BLOCK
// TIMEOUT
// TOS_BLOCK
// UNLAUNCHED
// UNPAIRED
// UNPAIRED_IDLE
client.onStateChange((state) => {
console.log('State changed: ', state);
// force whatsapp take over
if ('CONFLICT'.includes(state)) client.useHere();
// detect disconnect on whatsapp
if ('UNPAIRED'.includes(state)) console.log('logout');
});
// DISCONNECTED
// SYNCING
// RESUMING
// CONNECTED
let time = 0;
client.onStreamChange((state) => {
console.log('State Connection Stream: ' + state);
clearTimeout(time);
if (state === 'DISCONNECTED' || state === 'SYNCING') {
time = setTimeout(() => {
client.close();
}, 80000);
}
});
// function to detect incoming call
client.onIncomingCall(async (call) => {
console.log(call);
client.sendText(call.peerJid, "Sorry, I still can't answer calls");
});
Close the session properly to ensure the session is saved for the next time you log in (So it won't ask for QR scan again). So instead of CTRL+C,
// Catch ctrl+C
process.on('SIGINT', function() {
client.close();
});
// Try-catch close
try {
...
} catch (error) {
client.close();
}
The auto close is enabled by default and the timeout is set to 60 sec. Receives the time in milliseconds to countdown until paired.
Use "autoClose: 0 | false" to disable auto closing.
Building venom is really simple altough it contains 3 main projects inside
> npm run build:wapi
> npm run build:middleware
> npm run build:jsQR
> npm run build:venom
To build the entire project just run
> npm run build
Maintainers are needed, I cannot keep with all the updates by myself. If you are interested please open a Pull Request.
Pull requests are welcome. For major changes, please open an issue first to discuss what you would like to change.