vendors

List of vendor prefixes.

Contents

What is this?

This is a little list of real (as in, mso- and prince- are not included because they are not valid) vendor prefixes known to the web platform. From Wikipedia and the CSS 2.1 spec.

When should I use this?

You can use this package if you’re dealing with parsing and transforming CSS and you don’t want to copy/paste these prefixes into each project.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install vendors

In Deno with Skypack:

import {vendors} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/vendors@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

< script type = "module" > import {vendors} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/vendors@2?min' </ script >

Use

import {vendors} from 'vendors' console .log(vendors)

Yields:

[ 'ah' , 'apple' , 'atsc' , 'epub' , 'hp' , 'khtml' , 'moz' , 'ms' , 'o' , 'rim' , 'ro' , 'tc' , 'wap' , 'webkit' , 'xv' ]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: vendors . There is no default export.

vendors

List of vendor prefixes ( string[] ).

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer