openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ven

vendors

by Titus
2.0.1 (see all)

List of vendor prefixes known to the web platform

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.7M

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

4mos ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vendors

Build Coverage Downloads Size

List of vendor prefixes.

Contents

What is this?

This is a little list of real (as in, mso- and prince- are not included because they are not valid) vendor prefixes known to the web platform. From Wikipedia and the CSS 2.1 spec.

When should I use this?

You can use this package if you’re dealing with parsing and transforming CSS and you don’t want to copy/paste these prefixes into each project.

Install

This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:

npm install vendors

In Deno with Skypack:

import {vendors} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/vendors@2?dts'

In browsers with Skypack:

<script type="module">
  import {vendors} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/vendors@2?min'
</script>

Use

import {vendors} from 'vendors'

console.log(vendors)

Yields:

[
  'ah',
  'apple',
  'atsc',
  'epub',
  'hp',
  'khtml',
  'moz',
  'ms',
  'o',
  'rim',
  'ro',
  'tc',
  'wap',
  'webkit',
  'xv'
]

API

This package exports the following identifiers: vendors. There is no default export.

vendors

List of vendor prefixes (string[]).

Types

This package is fully typed with TypeScript.

Compatibility

This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.

Security

This package is safe.

Contribute

Yes please! See How to Contribute to Open Source.

License

MIT © Titus Wormer

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial