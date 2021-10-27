List of vendor prefixes.
This is a little list of real (as in,
mso- and
prince- are not included
because they are not valid) vendor prefixes known to the web platform.
From Wikipedia and the CSS 2.1 spec.
You can use this package if you’re dealing with parsing and transforming CSS and you don’t want to copy/paste these prefixes into each project.
This package is ESM only. In Node.js (version 12.20+, 14.14+, or 16.0+), install with npm:
npm install vendors
In Deno with Skypack:
import {vendors} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/vendors@2?dts'
In browsers with Skypack:
<script type="module">
import {vendors} from 'https://cdn.skypack.dev/vendors@2?min'
</script>
import {vendors} from 'vendors'
console.log(vendors)
Yields:
[
'ah',
'apple',
'atsc',
'epub',
'hp',
'khtml',
'moz',
'ms',
'o',
'rim',
'ro',
'tc',
'wap',
'webkit',
'xv'
]
This package exports the following identifiers:
vendors.
There is no default export.
vendors
List of vendor prefixes (
string[]).
This package is fully typed with TypeScript.
This package is at least compatible with all maintained versions of Node.js. As of now, that is Node.js 12.20+, 14.14+, and 16.0+. It also works in Deno and modern browsers.
This package is safe.
