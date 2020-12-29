Velona is TypeScript DI helper for functional programming.
index.ts
import { depend } from 'velona'
const add = (a: number, b: number) => a + b
export const basicFn = depend(
{ add },
({ add }, a: number, b: number, c: number) => add(a, b) * c
)
sample.ts
import { basicFn } from './'
console.log(basicFn(2, 3, 4)) // 20
index.spec.ts
import { basicFn } from './'
const injectedFn = basicFn.inject({ add: (a, b) => a * b })
expect(injectedFn(2, 3, 4)).toBe(2 * 3 * 4) // pass
expect(basicFn(2, 3, 4)).toBe((2 + 3) * 4) // pass
handler.ts
import { depend } from 'velona'
export const handler = depend(
{ print: (text: string) => alert(text) },
({ print }, e: Pick<MouseEvent, 'type' | 'x' | 'y'>) => print(`type: ${e.type}, x: ${e.x}, y: ${e.y}`)
)
index.ts
import { handler } from './handler'
document.body.addEventListener('click', handler, false)
document.body.click() // alert('type: click, x: 0, y: 0')
index.spec.ts
import { handler } from './handler'
const event = { type: 'click', x: 1, y: 2 }
expect(() => handler(event)).toThrow() // ReferenceError: alert is not defined (on Node.js)
const injectedHandler = handler.inject({ print: text => text })
expect(injectedHandler(event)).toBe(
`type: ${event.type}, x: ${event.x}, y: ${event.y}`
) // pass
add.ts
export const add = (a: number, b: number) => a + b
noDI.ts
import { add } from './add'
export const noDIFn = (a: number, b: number, c: number) => add(a, b) * c
index.ts
import { depend } from 'velona'
import { add } from './add'
export const basicFn = depend(
{ add },
({ add }, a: number, b: number, c: number) => add(a, b) * c
)
sample.ts
import { basicFn } from './'
import { noDIFn } from './noDI'
console.log(basicFn(2, 3, 4)) // 20
console.log(noDIFn(2, 3, 4)) // 20
index.spec.ts
import { basicFn } from './'
import { noDIFn } from './noDI'
const injectedFn = basicFn.inject({ add: (a, b) => a * b })
expect(injectedFn(2, 3, 4)).toBe(2 * 3 * 4) // pass
expect(basicFn(2, 3, 4)).toBe((2 + 3) * 4) // pass
expect(noDIFn(2, 3, 4)).toBe((2 + 3) * 4) // pass
index.ts
import fs from 'fs'
import { depend } from 'velona'
type FS = {
readFile(path: string, option: 'utf8'): Promise<string>
writeFile(path: string, text: string, option: 'utf8'): Promise<void>
}
export const basicFn = depend(
fs.promises as FS, // downcast for injection
async (dependencies, path: string, text: string) => {
await dependencies.writeFile(path, text, 'utf8')
return dependencies.readFile(path, 'utf8')
}
)
sample.ts
import { basicFn } from './'
const text = await basicFn('sample.txt', 'Hello world!') // create sample.txt
console.log(text) // 'Hello world!'
index.spec.ts
import { basicFn } from './'
const data: Record<string, string> = {}
const injectedFn = basicFn.inject({
readFile: path => Promise.resolve(data[path]),
writeFile: (path, text) => {
data[path] = text
return Promise.resolve()
}
})
const text = 'Hello world!'
await expect(injectedFn('test.txt', text)).resolves.toBe(text)
tasks.ts
import { depend } from 'velona'
import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client'
type Task = {
id: number
label: string
done: boolean
}
const prisma = new PrismaClient()
export const getTasks = depend(
{ prisma: prisma as { task: { findMany(): Promise<Task[]> } } }, // inject prisma
({ prisma }) => prisma.task.findMany() // prisma is injected object
)
tasks.spec.ts
import { getTasks } from '$/service/tasks'
const injectedGetTasks = getTasks.inject({
prisma: {
task: {
findMany: () =>
Promise.resolve([
{ id: 0, label: 'task1', done: false },
{ id: 1, label: 'task2', done: false },
{ id: 2, label: 'task3', done: true },
{ id: 3, label: 'task4', done: true },
{ id: 4, label: 'task5', done: false }
])
}
}
})
await expect(injectedGetTasks()).resolves.toHaveLength(5)
add.ts
export const add = (a: number, b: number) => a + b
grandchild.ts
import { depend } from 'velona'
import { add } from './add'
export const grandchild = depend(
{ add },
({ add }, a: number, b: number) => add(a, b)
)
child.ts
import { depend } from 'velona'
import { grandchild } from './grandchild'
export const child = depend(
{ grandchild },
({ grandchild }, a: number, b: number, c: number) => grandchild(a, b) * c
)
parentFn.ts
import { depend } from 'velona'
import { child } from './child'
export const parentFn = depend(
{ child, print: (data: number) => alert(data) },
({ child, print }, a: number, b: number, c: number) => print(child(a, b, c))
)
index.ts
import { parentFn } from './parentFn'
parentFn(2, 3, 4) // alert(20)
parentFn.spec.ts
import { parentFn } from './parentFn'
const injectedFn = parentFn.inject((parentDeps) => ({
child: parentDeps.child.inject((childDeps) => ({
grandchild: clildDeps.grandchild.inject({
add: (a, b) => a * b
}))
})),
print: data => data
})
expect(injectedFn(2, 3, 4)).toBe(2 * 3 * 4) // pass
Velona is licensed under a MIT License.