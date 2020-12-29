Velona is TypeScript DI helper for functional programming.

Table of Contents

Installation

Using npm: $ npm install velona

Using Yarn: $ yarn add velona

Usage

index.ts

import { depend } from 'velona' const add = ( a: number , b: number ) => a + b export const basicFn = depend( { add }, ( { add }, a: number , b: number , c: number ) => add(a, b) * c )

sample.ts

import { basicFn } from './' console .log(basicFn( 2 , 3 , 4 ))

index.spec.ts

import { basicFn } from './' const injectedFn = basicFn.inject({ add: ( a, b ) => a * b }) expect(injectedFn( 2 , 3 , 4 )).toBe( 2 * 3 * 4 ) expect(basicFn( 2 , 3 , 4 )).toBe(( 2 + 3 ) * 4 )

DI to browser API callback

handler.ts

import { depend } from 'velona' export const handler = depend( { print: ( text: string ) => alert(text) }, ( { print }, e: Pick<MouseEvent, ' type ' | 'x' | 'y'> ) => print( `type: ${e. type } , x: ${e.x} , y: ${e.y} ` ) )

index.ts

import { handler } from './handler' document .body.addEventListener( 'click' , handler, false ) document .body.click()

index.spec.ts

import { handler } from './handler' const event = { type : 'click' , x: 1 , y: 2 } expect( () => handler(event)).toThrow() const injectedHandler = handler.inject({ print: text => text }) expect(injectedHandler(event)).toBe( `type: ${event. type } , x: ${event.x} , y: ${event.y} ` )

Comparison with no DI

add.ts

export const add = ( a: number , b: number ) => a + b

noDI.ts

import { add } from './add' export const noDIFn = ( a: number , b: number , c: number ) => add(a, b) * c

index.ts

import { depend } from 'velona' import { add } from './add' export const basicFn = depend( { add }, ( { add }, a: number , b: number , c: number ) => add(a, b) * c )

sample.ts

import { basicFn } from './' import { noDIFn } from './noDI' console .log(basicFn( 2 , 3 , 4 )) console .log(noDIFn( 2 , 3 , 4 ))

index.spec.ts

import { basicFn } from './' import { noDIFn } from './noDI' const injectedFn = basicFn.inject({ add: ( a, b ) => a * b }) expect(injectedFn( 2 , 3 , 4 )).toBe( 2 * 3 * 4 ) expect(basicFn( 2 , 3 , 4 )).toBe(( 2 + 3 ) * 4 ) expect(noDIFn( 2 , 3 , 4 )).toBe(( 2 + 3 ) * 4 )

Usage with fs

index.ts

import fs from 'fs' import { depend } from 'velona' type FS = { readFile(path: string , option: 'utf8' ): Promise < string > writeFile(path: string , text: string , option: 'utf8' ): Promise < void > } export const basicFn = depend( fs.promises as FS, async (dependencies, path: string , text: string ) => { await dependencies.writeFile(path, text, 'utf8' ) return dependencies.readFile(path, 'utf8' ) } )

sample.ts

import { basicFn } from './' const text = await basicFn( 'sample.txt' , 'Hello world!' ) console .log(text)

index.spec.ts

import { basicFn } from './' const data: Record< string , string > = {} const injectedFn = basicFn.inject({ readFile: path => Promise .resolve(data[path]), writeFile: ( path, text ) => { data[path] = text return Promise .resolve() } }) const text = 'Hello world!' await expect(injectedFn( 'test.txt' , text)).resolves.toBe(text)

Usage with prisma

tasks.ts

import { depend } from 'velona' import { PrismaClient } from '@prisma/client' type Task = { id: number label: string done: boolean } const prisma = new PrismaClient() export const getTasks = depend( { prisma: prisma as { task: { findMany(): Promise <Task[]> } } }, ({ prisma }) => prisma.task.findMany() )

tasks.spec.ts

import { getTasks } from '$/service/tasks' const injectedGetTasks = getTasks.inject({ prisma: { task: { findMany: () => Promise .resolve([ { id: 0 , label: 'task1' , done: false }, { id: 1 , label: 'task2' , done: false }, { id: 2 , label: 'task3' , done: true }, { id: 3 , label: 'task4' , done: true }, { id: 4 , label: 'task5' , done: false } ]) } } }) await expect(injectedGetTasks()).resolves.toHaveLength( 5 )

Integration test

add.ts

export const add = ( a: number , b: number ) => a + b

grandchild.ts

import { depend } from 'velona' import { add } from './add' export const grandchild = depend( { add }, ( { add }, a: number , b: number ) => add(a, b) )

child.ts

import { depend } from 'velona' import { grandchild } from './grandchild' export const child = depend( { grandchild }, ( { grandchild }, a: number , b: number , c: number ) => grandchild(a, b) * c )

parentFn.ts

import { depend } from 'velona' import { child } from './child' export const parentFn = depend( { child, print: ( data: number ) => alert(data) }, ( { child, print }, a: number , b: number , c: number ) => print(child(a, b, c)) )

index.ts

import { parentFn } from './parentFn' parentFn( 2 , 3 , 4 )

parentFn.spec.ts

import { parentFn } from './parentFn' const injectedFn = parentFn.inject( ( parentDeps ) => ({ child: parentDeps.child.inject( ( childDeps ) => ({ grandchild: clildDeps.grandchild.inject({ add: ( a, b ) => a * b })) })), print: data => data }) expect(injectedFn( 2 , 3 , 4 )).toBe( 2 * 3 * 4 )

License

Velona is licensed under a MIT License.