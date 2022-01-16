Velocity - Template Engine

Velocityjs is velocity template engine for javascript.

中文版文档

Features

Supports both client and server side use.

Separation of parsing and rendering templates.

The basic syntax is fully supported all java version velocity.

Vim Syntax for vim.

Install

via npm:

$ npm install velocityjs

Browser

Compatible with all modern browsers. You can try test case in your browser to test it.

For other lower version browsers, you need have those polyfill function.

Array.prototype map, forEach, some, filter, every, indexOf Date.now Object.keys

Examples

You can find a lot of examples from the tests directory. There is no different between the use of browser and NodeJs.

Public API

{ render(vm: string , context?: Object , macros?: Object ): string ; parse(vm: string , config?: Object , ignorespace?: boolean ): Array <Ast>; Compile: { (asts: Array <Ast>, config?: Object ): { render(context?: Object , macros?: Object ); }; }; }

render

params:

vm {string} velocity string input

context {object} render context, data or function for vm

macros {object} such as #include('path/xxx') , you can define you inlcude macro function

var Velocity = require ( 'velocityjs' ); Velocity.render( 'string of velocity' , context, macros);

context

context is an object or undefined, for vm $foo.bar , data look up path will be context.foo.bar . context can have method, and call it just on velocity string.

The method of context, will have eval method on this of inner method body. You can eval to rerender velocity string, such as test code $control.setTemplate.

Compile and parse

parse method can parse vm, and return ast tree of velocity.

Compile will render asts to result string.

var Compile = Velocity.Compile; var asts = Velocity.parse( 'string of velocity' ); ( new Compile(asts)).render(context, macros);

Compile

params:

asts {array} array of vm asts tree

config {object} you can define some option for Compile

config

escape {boolean} default false , default not escape variable to html encode, you can set true to open it.

, default not escape variable to html encode, you can set true to open it. unescape {object} define the object, which key do not need escape. For example, set unescape equal {control: true} , so $control.html will not escape.

, so will not escape. env {string} when env equal development will throw error when null values are used

will throw error when null values are used valueMapper {function} this config allow us to redefine the #set value, @see https://github.com/shepherdwind/velocity.js/pull/105

value, @see https://github.com/shepherdwind/velocity.js/pull/105 customMethodHandlers {Array} Used to implement some custom function behavior, the specific use of reference https://github.com/shepherdwind/velocity.js/issues/145

parse

params:

vm {string} string to parse

blocks {object} self define blocks, such as #cms(1) hello #end , you can set {cms: true}

, you can set ignorespace {boolean} if set true, then ignore the newline trim.

Syntax

Syntax you can find from velocity user guide。

Directives

Directives supports have set , foreach , if|else|elseif , macro , break , stop .

Some othe directive evaluate , define , parse , do not supported default, but You can realize by context or macros, for example parse

Questions

You can find help from those ways:

New issue Email to eward.song at gmail.com

Other

License

(The MIT License)