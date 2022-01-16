openbase logo
velocityjs

by Eward
2.0.5 (see all)

velocity for js

Popularity

Downloads/wk

383K

GitHub Stars

568

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

Readme

Velocity - Template Engine

NPM version build status Test coverage npm download

Velocityjs is velocity template engine for javascript.

中文版文档

Features

  • Supports both client and server side use.
  • Separation of parsing and rendering templates.
  • The basic syntax is fully supported all java version velocity.
  • Vim Syntax for vim.

Install

via npm:

$ npm install velocityjs

Browser

Compatible with all modern browsers. You can try test case in your browser to test it.

For other lower version browsers, you need have those polyfill function.

  1. Array.prototype map, forEach, some, filter, every, indexOf
  2. Date.now
  3. Object.keys

Examples

You can find a lot of examples from the tests directory. There is no different between the use of browser and NodeJs.

Public API

{
  // render method
  render(vm: string, context?: Object, macros?: Object): string;

  parse(vm: string, config?: Object, ignorespace?: boolean): Array<Ast>;

  Compile: {
    (asts: Array<Ast>, config?: Object): {
      render(context?: Object, macros?: Object);
    };
  };
}

render

params:

  • vm {string} velocity string input
  • context {object} render context, data or function for vm
  • macros {object} such as #include('path/xxx') , you can define you inlcude macro function
var Velocity = require('velocityjs');

Velocity.render('string of velocity', context, macros);

context

context is an object or undefined, for vm $foo.bar, data look up path will be context.foo.bar. context can have method, and call it just on velocity string.

The method of context, will have eval method on this of inner method body. You can eval to rerender velocity string, such as test code $control.setTemplate.

Compile and parse

parse method can parse vm, and return ast tree of velocity.

Compile will render asts to result string.

var Compile = Velocity.Compile;

var asts = Velocity.parse('string of velocity');
(new Compile(asts)).render(context, macros);

Compile

params:

  • asts {array} array of vm asts tree
  • config {object} you can define some option for Compile
config
  • escape {boolean} default false, default not escape variable to html encode, you can set true to open it.
  • unescape {object} define the object, which key do not need escape. For example, set unescape equal {control: true}, so $control.html will not escape.
  • env {string} when env equal development will throw error when null values are used
  • valueMapper {function} this config allow us to redefine the #set value, @see https://github.com/shepherdwind/velocity.js/pull/105
  • customMethodHandlers {Array} Used to implement some custom function behavior, the specific use of reference https://github.com/shepherdwind/velocity.js/issues/145

parse

params:

  • vm {string} string to parse
  • blocks {object} self define blocks, such as #cms(1) hello #end, you can set {cms: true}
  • ignorespace {boolean} if set true, then ignore the newline trim.

Syntax

Syntax you can find from velocity user guide

Directives

Directives supports have set, foreach, if|else|elseif, macro, break, stop.

Some othe directive evaluate, define, parse, do not supported default, but You can realize by context or macros, for example parse

Questions

You can find help from those ways:

  1. New issue
  2. Email to eward.song at gmail.com
  3. 阿里内部员工，可以通过 hanwen.sah 搜到我的旺旺

Other

Recommend an other velocity.

License

(The MIT License)

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable1
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
