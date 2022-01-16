Velocityjs is velocity template engine for javascript.
via npm:
$ npm install velocityjs
Compatible with all modern browsers. You can try test case in your browser to test it.
For other lower version browsers, you need have those polyfill function.
You can find a lot of examples from the tests directory. There is no different between the use of browser and NodeJs.
{
// render method
render(vm: string, context?: Object, macros?: Object): string;
parse(vm: string, config?: Object, ignorespace?: boolean): Array<Ast>;
Compile: {
(asts: Array<Ast>, config?: Object): {
render(context?: Object, macros?: Object);
};
};
}
params:
#include('path/xxx') , you can define you
inlcude macro function
var Velocity = require('velocityjs');
Velocity.render('string of velocity', context, macros);
context is an object or undefined, for vm
$foo.bar, data look up path will be
context.foo.bar.
context can have method, and call it just on velocity string.
The method of context, will have
eval method on
this of inner method body. You can
eval to rerender velocity string, such as test code $control.setTemplate.
parse method can parse vm, and return ast tree of velocity.
Compile will render asts to result string.
var Compile = Velocity.Compile;
var asts = Velocity.parse('string of velocity');
(new Compile(asts)).render(context, macros);
params:
false, default not escape variable to html encode, you can set true to open it.
{control: true}, so
$control.html will not escape.
development will throw error when null values are used
#set value, @see https://github.com/shepherdwind/velocity.js/pull/105
params:
#cms(1) hello #end, you can set
{cms: true}
Syntax you can find from velocity user guide。
Directives supports have
set,
foreach,
if|else|elseif,
macro,
break,
stop.
Some othe directive
evaluate,
define,
parse, do not supported default, but You can realize by context or macros, for example parse
You can find help from those ways:
Recommend an other velocity.
(The MIT License)