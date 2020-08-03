npm install velocity-animate@beta
https://github.com/julianshapiro/velocity/wiki
WhatsApp, Tumblr, Windows, Samsung, Uber, and thousands of other companies rely on Velocity. Visit Libscore.com to see which sites use Velocity on their homepage.
Announcement: https://fabric.io/blog/introducing-the-velocityreact-library
Repo: https://github.com/twitter-fabric/velocity-react
NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/velocity-react
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/velocity-animate@2.0/velocity.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/velocity/2.0.6/velocity.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/velocity-animate@2.0/velocity.ui.min.js"></script>
<script src="//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/velocity/2.0.6/velocity.ui.min.js"></script>
Please note that JSDelivr can automatically supply the latest release, while CloudFlare needs to ask for a specific version.
npm:
npm install velocity-animate@beta
If using the
.velocity(...) chained function in libraries such as jQuery or Zepto you need to ensure that Velocity is loaded after them. If you wish to add it to anything loaded afterwards then look at the Velocity.patch() method.
Ask on StackOverflow (make sure you add the
[velocity.js] and the
[javascript] or
[typescript] tags).
background:["rgba(red,0.1)", "blue"]).
High resolution timers (animations should be slightly smoother).
velocity.js. Read VelocityJS.org/#dependencies.
stop now stops animations immediately (instead of only clearing the remainder of the animation queue). No other backwards-incompatible changes were made.
MIT License. © Julian Shapiro (http://twitter.com/julian).
sponsors Velocity's development.