Velocity beta

NPM: npm install velocity-animate@beta

Docs

https://github.com/julianshapiro/velocity/wiki

IMPORTANT: The velocityjs.org documentation refers to V1, not V2 beta - use the wiki for latest documentation!

News

WhatsApp, Tumblr, Windows, Samsung, Uber, and thousands of other companies rely on Velocity. Visit Libscore.com to see which sites use Velocity on their homepage.

React Plugin

Announcement: https://fabric.io/blog/introducing-the-velocityreact-library

Repo: https://github.com/twitter-fabric/velocity-react

NPM: https://www.npmjs.com/package/velocity-react

Quickstart

Velocity (CDN, choose one of them):

< script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/velocity-animate@2.0/velocity.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/velocity/2.0.6/velocity.min.js" > </ script >

Velocity UI pack (CDN, choose one of them):

< script src = "//cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/velocity-animate@2.0/velocity.ui.min.js" > </ script > < script src = "//cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/velocity/2.0.6/velocity.ui.min.js" > </ script >

Please note that JSDelivr can automatically supply the latest release, while CloudFlare needs to ask for a specific version.

Package managers:

npm: npm install velocity-animate@beta

Automagic chaining:

If using the .velocity(...) chained function in libraries such as jQuery or Zepto you need to ensure that Velocity is loaded after them. If you wish to add it to anything loaded afterwards then look at the Velocity.patch() method.

Questions or Problems?

Ask on StackOverflow (make sure you add the [velocity.js] and the [javascript] or [typescript] tags).

2.0 : Typescript update and complete refactoring.

: Typescript update and complete refactoring. 1.5 : Bugfixes, IE9 compatibility fixes.

: Bugfixes, IE9 compatibility fixes. 1.4 : Pause / Resume (per element or global).

Forcefed string animation (just have matching number spaces) including unit conversions and colour names (ie background:["rgba(red,0.1)", "blue"] ). High resolution timers (animations should be slightly smoother).

Various fixes including ticker (loading Velocity in a background window) and color handling.

: Pause / Resume (per element or global). Forcefed string animation (just have matching number spaces) including unit conversions and colour names (ie ). High resolution timers (animations should be slightly smoother). Various fixes including ticker (loading Velocity in a background window) and color handling. 1.3 : Code cleanup - no breaking changes known.

: Code cleanup - no breaking changes known. 1.2 : Custom tweens. Custom easings. "Finish" command.

: Custom tweens. Custom easings. "Finish" command. 1.0 : File name changed to velocity.js . Read VelocityJS.org/#dependencies.

: File name changed to . Read VelocityJS.org/#dependencies. 0.1: stop now stops animations immediately (instead of only clearing the remainder of the animation queue). No other backwards-incompatible changes were made.

Learn

Motion design : smashingmagazine.com/2014/06/18/faster-ui-animations-with-velocity-js

: smashingmagazine.com/2014/06/18/faster-ui-animations-with-velocity-js Animating without jQuery : smashingmagazine.com/2014/09/04/animating-without-jquery

: smashingmagazine.com/2014/09/04/animating-without-jquery Performance comparisons : davidwalsh.name/css-js-animation

: davidwalsh.name/css-js-animation Workflow: css-tricks.com/improving-ui-animation-workflow-velocity-js

Comparisons

CSS transitions are meant for simple interface flourishes.

are meant for simple interface flourishes. jQuery's $.animate() is slow and poorly-equipped for motion design.

is slow and poorly-equipped for motion design. Velocity is a fast, feature-rich standalone alternative to jQuery's $.animate().

License

MIT License. © Julian Shapiro (http://twitter.com/julian).

sponsors Velocity's development.

provides browser testing services for Velocity.