React components for interacting with the Velocity DOM animation library.
Read our announcement blog post for details about why and how we built this.
See the live demo.
Latest version: v1.4.2 Avoids react-dom warnings in test for
Transition props.
Note: v1.1.0 and later require React 0.14.x Note: v1.3.0 and later require React 15.3.x and should work with React 16
$ git clone https://github.com/twitter-fabric/velocity-react.git
$ cd velocity-react
$ npm install
$ npm run demo
Visit http://localhost:8080/webpack-dev-server/ in your browser. Hot reloading is enabled, if you want to tweak the code in main.jsx.
The velocity-react library is provided as an NPM package:
$ npm install --save velocity-react
The
VelocityComponent and
VelocityTransitionGroup components, as well as the
velocityHelpers
utilities, are distributed as ES5-compatible JavaScript files with CommonJS
require statements. You will need a dependency tool such as Browserify,
RequireJS, or webpack to use them on the web.
This package depends directly on Velocity, as well as lodash for a handful of utility functions (which are required individually to try and keep bundle size down).
To use the Velocity UI Pack, which includes a library of transitions and support for the
stagger,
drag, and
backwards options, require it along with Velocity at an entry point to your app:
require('velocity-animate');
require('velocity-animate/velocity.ui');
Note: Depending upon where your version of NPM places dependencies, you may need to explicitly
require
velocity-animate in your package.json to be able to require
velocity-animate/velocity.ui.
It is assumed that your application already depends on
react and
react-dom at v15. If you're
still at React 0.13, use v1.0.1 of this package. Other than dependencies, it is the same as v1.1.0.
VelocityComponent
Component to add Velocity animations to a child node or one or more of its descendants. Wraps a single child without adding additional DOM nodes.
<VelocityComponent animation={{ opacity: this.state.showSubComponent ? 1 : 0 }} duration={500}>
<MySubComponent/>
</VelocityComponent>
The API attempts to be as declarative as possible. A single
animation property declares what
animation the child should have. If that property changes, this component applies the new animation
to the child on the next tick.
By default, the animation is not run when the component is mounted. Instead, Velocity's
finish
command is used to jump to the animation's end state. For a component that animates out of and
back in to a default state, this allows the parent to specify the "animate into" animation as
the default, and therefore not have to distinguish between the initial state and the state to
return to after animating away.
animation: Either an animation key or hash defining the animation. See Velocity's documentation
for what this can be. (It is passed to Velocity exactly.)
runOnMount: If true, runs the animation even when the component is first mounted.
targetQuerySelector: By default, this component's single child is animated. If
targetQuerySelector
is provided, it is used to select descendants to apply the animation to. Use with caution, only
when you're confident that React's reconciliation will preserve these nodes during animation.
Also note
querySelectorAll's silly behavior w.r.t. pruning results when being called on a node.
A special value of "children" will use the direct children of the node, since there isn't a
great way to specify that to
querySelectorAll.
interruptBehavior: Specifies what should happen to an in-progress animation if the
animation
property changes. By default is
stop, which stops it at its current position, letting the new
animation use that as a starting point. This generally gives the smoothest results. Other options
are
finish, which jumps the animation to its end state, and
queue, which will proceed with
the new animation only after the old one has finished. These options may be necessary to avoid
bad behavior when certain built-in effects like "slideUp" and "slideDown" are toggled rapidly.
Unrecognized properties are passed as options to Velocity (e.g.
duration,
delay,
loop).
runAnimation: Triggers the animation immediately. Useful for when you want an animation that
corresponds to an event but not a particular model state change (e.g. a "bump" when a click
occurs).
VelocityTransitionGroup
Component to add Velocity animations around React transitions. Delegates to the React
TransitionGroup
addon.
<VelocityTransitionGroup enter={{animation: "slideDown"}} leave={{animation: "slideUp"}}>
{this.state.renderSubComponent ? <MySubComponent/> : undefined}
</VelocityTransitionGroup>
enter: Animation to run on a child component being added
leave: Animation to run on a child component leaving
runOnMount: if true, runs the
enter animation on the elements that exist as children when this
component is mounted.
Any additional properties (e.g.
className,
component) will be passed to the internal
TransitionGroup.
enter and
leave should either be a string naming an animation registered with UI Pack, or a hash
with an
animation key that can either be a string itself, or a hash of style attributes to animate
(this value is passed to Velocity its the first arg).
Note: To make it easier to write consistent “enter” animations, the “leave” animation is applied to elements before the “enter” animation is run. So, for something like opacity, you can set it at 0 in “leave” and 1 in “enter,” rather than having to specify that “enter” should start at 0.
If
enter or
leave is a hash, it can additionally have a
style value that is applied the tick
before the Velocity animation starts. Use this for non-animating properties (like
position) that
are prerequisites for correct animation. The style value is applied using Velocity's JS -> CSS
routines, which may differ from React's.
Any hash entries beyond
animation and
style are passed in an options hash to Velocity. Use this
for options like
stagger,
reverse, &c.
disabledForTest: Set this to true globally to turn off all custom animation logic. Instead, this
component will behave like a vanilla
TransitionGroup.
velocityHelpers
registerEffect
Takes a Velocity "UI pack effect" definition and registers it with a unique key, returning that
key (to later pass as a value for the
animation property). Takes an optional
suffix, which can
be "In" or "Out" to modify UI Pack's behavior.
Unlike what you get from passing a style hash to
VelocityComponent's
animation property,
Velocity "UI pack effects" can have chained animation calls and specify a
defaultDuration, and
also can take advantage of
stagger and
reverse properties on the
VelocityComponent.
You will need to manually register the UI Pack with the global Velocity in your application with:
require('velocity-animate');
require('velocity-animate/velocity.ui');
If, even with the above statements, you see errors like
Velocity: First argument (transition.shrinkIn) was not a property map, a known action, or a registered redirect. Aborting.
it is likely that there are 2 copies of
velocity-animate in your
node_modules. Use
npm dedupe
to collapse them down to one.
It might also be necessary to require the
velocity-animate package explicitly in your package.json.
See: http://velocityjs.org/#uiPack
The
VelocityComponent and
VelocityTransitionGroup components are (as of v1.0.1)
tolerant of being rendered on the server: they will no-op and render their children
naturally. If your initial animation end states match
natural rendering this will be exactly what you want. Otherwise, you may notice a
flash when the JS is applied and the initial animations are resolved.
Please report any bugs to: https://github.com/twitter-fabric/velocity-react/issues
We welcome contributions! Note that when testing local changes against local projects you’ll
need to avoid
npm link since it typically will cause duplicate instances of
React in the client.
(You’ll often see this manifest as
firstChild undefined errors.)
Thanks to Julian Shapiro and Ken Wheeler for creating and maintaining Velocity, respectively, and for working with us to release this library.
Thanks to Kevin Robinson and Sam Phillips for all of the discussions and code reviews.
Copyright 2017 Google Inc.
Licensed under the MIT License: https://opensource.org/licenses/MIT