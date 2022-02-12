velocity

A node velocity template engine.

Node 版 velocity 模板引擎。

Differ from Java edition

Bug and suggestion

Change log

0. Features

Full implement of velocity syntax.

View template dependencies.

Extract data structure from templates.

Generate intermediate template to dump the context.

1. Installment

npm install velocity -g

2. Quick Start

Some examples are ready for you:

git clone https://github.com/fool2fish/velocity.git cd examples

Try a simple one

Command:

cd hello velocity

Output:

More examples

See all examples.

3. Use In Modules

Render a template

var Engine = require ( 'velocity' ).Engine var engine = new Engine( {{options}} ) var result = engine.render( {{context}} ) console .log(result)

Get the AST

var parser = require ( 'velocity' ).parser var content = fs.readFileSync( {{path/to/template}} , { encoding : {{encoding}}) var ast = parser.parse(content) console .log(ast)

Extract data structure from template and save to file

var Data = require ( 'velocity' ).Data var data = new Data({ output : 'path/save/data/structure' , ... }) var reselt = data.extract({{optionalExistedContext}})

4. Options

All options are very simple, you can view them in terminal:

velocity -h

Option config specifies a config file path. All examples have a config file.

License

(The MIT License)

Copyright (c) 2014 fool2fish fool2fish@gmail.com and other contributors

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the 'Software'), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED 'AS IS', WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.