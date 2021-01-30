Vegas – Backgrounds and Slideshows

Vegas is a jQuery/Zepto plugin to add beautiful backgrounds and Slideshows to DOM elements.

Important note: Vegas 2 is not a drop-in replacement for version 1.x. It's a brand new plugin.

Install

Download the last version.

Or use Bower:

bower install vegas

Or use NPM:

npm install vegas

Get started

First, include either jQuery or Zepto.

Then...

$( function ( ) { $( 'body' ).vegas({ slides : [ { src : 'img1.jpg' }, { src : 'img2.jpg' }, { src : 'img3.jpg' } ] }); });

Official website

https://vegas.jaysalvat.com/

Sin City demo

https://vegas.jaysalvat.com/demo/

Documentation

https://vegas.jaysalvat.com/documentation/

Looking for Vegas v1?

The Vegas v1 website is still available but this version is not maintained anymore.

Contributing

Please don't edit files in the dist directory as they are generated via Gulp. You'll find source code in the src directory!

Install dependencies.

npm install

Run watch task before editing code.

gulp watch

Regarding code style like indentation and whitespace, follow the conventions you see used in the source already.

License

The MIT License (MIT)

Copyright 2021 Jay Salvat

Permission is hereby granted, free of charge, to any person obtaining a copy of this software and associated documentation files (the "Software"), to deal in the Software without restriction, including without limitation the rights to use, copy, modify, merge, publish, distribute, sublicense, and/or sell copies of the Software, and to permit persons to whom the Software is furnished to do so, subject to the following conditions:

The above copyright notice and this permission notice shall be included in all copies or substantial portions of the Software.

THE SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED "AS IS", WITHOUT WARRANTY OF ANY KIND, EXPRESS OR IMPLIED, INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO THE WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY, FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE AND NONINFRINGEMENT. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHORS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS BE LIABLE FOR ANY CLAIM, DAMAGES OR OTHER LIABILITY, WHETHER IN AN ACTION OF CONTRACT, TORT OR OTHERWISE, ARISING FROM, OUT OF OR IN CONNECTION WITH THE SOFTWARE OR THE USE OR OTHER DEALINGS IN THE SOFTWARE.