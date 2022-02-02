Tooltip for Vega & Vega-Lite

A tooltip plugin for Vega and Vega-Lite visualizations. This plugin implements a custom tooltip handler for Vega that uses custom HTML tooltips instead of the HTML title attribute. Vega Tooltip is installed in the Vega Editor.

Features

Renders nice tooltips for Vega and Vega-Lite charts

Supports dark and light theme

Renders object-valued tooltips as a table

Supports special keys title (becomes the title of the tooltip) and image (used as the url for an embedded image)

Demo

http://vega.github.io/vega-tooltip/

Installing

We recommend using Vega-Embed, which already comes with this tooltip plugin.

NPM or Yarn

Use npm install vega-tooltip or yarn add vega-tooltip .

Using Vega-tooltip with a CDN

You can import vega-tooltip directly from jsDelivr . Replace [VERSION] with the version that you want to use.

< script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vega@5" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vega-lite@4" > </ script > < script src = "https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vega-tooltip@[VERSION]" > </ script >

Usage and APIs

If you use Vega-Embed, you don't need to install Vega Tooltip! Vega Embed already comes with Vega Tooltip. You can however pass tooltip customizations.

vegaEmbed( "#vis" , spec, { tooltip : { theme : 'dark' }}) .then( function ( result ) { }) .catch( console .error);

If you want to ue a different version of the tooltip handler, you can override the default handler with the handler from Vega Tooltip (and you need to install it separately).

var handler = new vegaTooltip.Handler(); vegaEmbed( "#vis" , spec, { tooltip : handler.call}) .then( function ( result ) { }) .catch( console .error);

See the API documentation for details.

Tutorials

Run Instructions

In the project folder vega-tooltip , type command yarn to install dependencies. Then, type yarn start . This will build the library and start a web server. In your browser, navigate to http://localhost:8000/ , where you can see various Vega-Lite and Vega visualizations with tooltip interaction.

Publishing

Publishing is handled by a 2-branch pre-release process, configured in publish.yml . All changes should be based off the default next branch, and are published automatically.