A tooltip plugin for Vega and Vega-Lite visualizations. This plugin implements a custom tooltip handler for Vega that uses custom HTML tooltips instead of the HTML
title attribute. Vega Tooltip is installed in the Vega Editor.
Features
title (becomes the title of the tooltip) and
image (used as the url for an embedded image)
http://vega.github.io/vega-tooltip/
We recommend using Vega-Embed, which already comes with this tooltip plugin.
Use
npm install vega-tooltip or
yarn add vega-tooltip.
You can import
vega-tooltip directly from
jsDelivr. Replace
[VERSION] with the version that you want to use.
<!-- Import Vega 5 & Vega-Lite 4 (does not have to be from CDN) -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vega@5"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vega-lite@4"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vega-tooltip@[VERSION]"></script>
If you use Vega-Embed, you don't need to install Vega Tooltip! Vega Embed already comes with Vega Tooltip. You can however pass tooltip customizations.
vegaEmbed("#vis", spec, {tooltip: {theme: 'dark'}})
.then(function(result) {
// result.view contains the Vega view
})
.catch(console.error);
If you want to ue a different version of the tooltip handler, you can override the default handler with the handler from Vega Tooltip (and you need to install it separately).
var handler = new vegaTooltip.Handler();
vegaEmbed("#vis", spec, {tooltip: handler.call})
.then(function(result) {
// result.view contains the Vega view
})
.catch(console.error);
See the API documentation for details.
vega-tooltip, type command
yarn to install dependencies.
yarn start. This will build the library and start a web server.
http://localhost:8000/, where you can see various Vega-Lite and Vega visualizations with tooltip interaction.
Publishing is handled by a 2-branch pre-release process, configured in
publish.yml. All changes should be based off the default
next branch, and are published automatically.
next pre-release tag on NPM. The result can be installed with
npm install vega-tooltip/@next.
next, please use the
squash and merge strategy.
next into
stable using this compare link.
next into
stable, please use the
create a merge commit strategy.