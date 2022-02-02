openbase logo
vega-tooltip

by vega
0.27.0 (see all)

Tooltip Plugin for Vega-Lite

Readme

Tooltip for Vega & Vega-Lite

npm version Build Status codecov code style: prettier

A tooltip plugin for Vega and Vega-Lite visualizations. This plugin implements a custom tooltip handler for Vega that uses custom HTML tooltips instead of the HTML title attribute. Vega Tooltip is installed in the Vega Editor.

demo image

Features

  • Renders nice tooltips for Vega and Vega-Lite charts
  • Supports dark and light theme
  • Renders object-valued tooltips as a table
  • Supports special keys title (becomes the title of the tooltip) and image (used as the url for an embedded image)

Demo

http://vega.github.io/vega-tooltip/

Installing

We recommend using Vega-Embed, which already comes with this tooltip plugin.

NPM or Yarn

Use npm install vega-tooltip or yarn add vega-tooltip.

Using Vega-tooltip with a CDN

You can import vega-tooltip directly from jsDelivr. Replace [VERSION] with the version that you want to use.

<!-- Import Vega 5 & Vega-Lite 4 (does not have to be from CDN) -->
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vega@5"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vega-lite@4"></script>

<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/vega-tooltip@[VERSION]"></script>

Usage and APIs

If you use Vega-Embed, you don't need to install Vega Tooltip! Vega Embed already comes with Vega Tooltip. You can however pass tooltip customizations.

vegaEmbed("#vis", spec, {tooltip: {theme: 'dark'}})
  .then(function(result) {
    // result.view contains the Vega view
  })
  .catch(console.error);

If you want to ue a different version of the tooltip handler, you can override the default handler with the handler from Vega Tooltip (and you need to install it separately).

var handler = new vegaTooltip.Handler();
vegaEmbed("#vis", spec, {tooltip: handler.call})
  .then(function(result) {
    // result.view contains the Vega view
  })
  .catch(console.error);

See the API documentation for details.

Tutorials

  1. Creating Your Tooltip
  2. Customizing Your Tooltip

Run Instructions

  1. In the project folder vega-tooltip, type command yarn to install dependencies.
  2. Then, type yarn start. This will build the library and start a web server.
  3. In your browser, navigate to http://localhost:8000/, where you can see various Vega-Lite and Vega visualizations with tooltip interaction.

Publishing

Publishing is handled by a 2-branch pre-release process, configured in publish.yml. All changes should be based off the default next branch, and are published automatically.

  • PRs made into the default branch are auto-deployed to the next pre-release tag on NPM. The result can be installed with npm install vega-tooltip/@next.
    • When merging into next, please use the squash and merge strategy.
  • To release a new stable version, open a PR from next into stable using this compare link.
    • When merging from next into stable, please use the create a merge commit strategy.

