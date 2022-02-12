Themes for stylized Vega and Vega-Lite visualizations. For Vega version 3+ and Vega-Lite 2+.
A Vega theme is a configuration object with default settings for a variety of visual properties such as colors, typefaces, line widths and spacing. This module exports a set of named themes, which can be passed as input to the Vega or Vega-Lite with Vega-Embed or directly as a configuration object to the Vega parser.
Try Vega-Themes in our Observable Demo.
Vega Themes comes with Vega-Embed:
vegaEmbed(el, spec, {theme: 'quartz'});
If you want to use a different version, pass the theme as a configuration:
vegaEmbed(el, spec, {config: vegaThemes.quartz});
Once instantiated, a visualization theme can not be changed. Instead, the input specification must be re-parsed with a new theme.
Chart theme modeled after Microsoft Excel. Try it here.
Chart theme modeled after ggplot2. Try it here.
Chart theme modeled after Quartz. Try it here.
Chart theme modeled after Vox. Try it here.
# vega.themes.fivethirtyeight <>
Chart theme modeled after FiveThirtyEight. Try it here.
A dark theme. Try it here.
Chart theme modeled after the Los Angeles Times. Try it here.
# vega.themes.urbaninstitute <>
Chart theme modeled after the Urban Institute. Try it here.
Chart theme modeled after Google Charts. Try it here.
Chart theme modeled after Power BI Desktop default theme. Try it here.
To view and test different themes, follow these steps:
yarn.
yarn start.
Publishing is handled by a 2-branch pre-release process, configured in
publish.yml. All changes should be based off the default
next branch, and are published automatically.
next pre-release tag on NPM. The result can be installed with
npm install vega-themes/@next.
next, please use the
squash and merge strategy.
next into
stable using this compare link.
next into
stable, please use the
create a merge commit strategy.