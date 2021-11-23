openbase logo
vega-schema-url-parser

by vega
2.2.0 (see all)

JSON schema for Vega and Vega-Lite

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

103K

GitHub Stars

25

Maintenance

Last Commit

3mos ago

Contributors

6

Package

Dependencies

0

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Readme

Schema

JSON schema for Vega and Vega-Lite.

Url format

https://vega.github.io/schema/[library]/[version].json

Script

We are releasing an npm package vega-schema-url-parser with a method to correctly extract the library and version from the schema url. The code for this module is on the parser branch.

