JSON schema for Vega and Vega-Lite.
https://vega.github.io/schema/[library]/[version].json
[library] can be
vega or
vega-lite
[version] defines the version of the library for which you get the schema. Underspecified versions match the latest version of the unspecified part. For example
v1 matches the latest major release,
v1.1 matches the latest minor release, and
v1.1.1 matches an exact version. For example https://vega.github.io/schema/vega/v2.json will serve https://vega.github.io/schema/vega/v2.6.5.json.
We are releasing an npm package
vega-schema-url-parser with a method to correctly extract the library and version from the schema url. The code for this module is on the
parser branch.