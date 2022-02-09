Vega-Lite provides a higher-level grammar for visual analysis that generates complete Vega specifications.

You can find more details, documentation, examples, usage instructions, and tutorials on the Vega-Lite website.

Try using Vega-Lite in the online Vega Editor.

Contributions are also welcome. Please see CONTRIBUTING.md for contribution and development guidelines and our Code of Conduct.

Read about future plans in our roadmap.

Team

The development of Vega-Lite is led by the alumni and members of the University of Washington Interactive Data Lab (UW IDL), including Kanit "Ham" Wongsuphasawat (now at Databricks), Dominik Moritz (now at CMU and Apple), Arvind Satyanarayan (now at MIT), and Jeffrey Heer (UW IDL).

Vega-Lite gets significant contributions from its community--in particular Will Strimling, Yuhan (Zoe) Lu, Souvik Sen, Chanwut Kittivorawong, Matthew Chun, Akshat Shrivastava, Saba Noorassa, Sira Horradarn, Donghao Ren, and Halden Lin. Please see the contributors page for the full list of contributors.

Citing Vega-Lite