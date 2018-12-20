NOTE: This package has been deprecated. For versions after Vega v4.4.0, library and application developers can use the vega package directly instead of vega-lib. All future development and issues will be handled at the vega/vega repository. This repository has been archived and is now read-only.

Include Vega in client-side projects using minimal dependencies.

Vega is a visualization grammar, a declarative format for creating, saving, and sharing interactive visualization designs. With Vega you can describe data visualizations in a JSON format, and generate interactive views using either HTML5 Canvas or SVG.

The vega-lib repository packages up the Vega codebase for use in client-side projects (for example, using Webpack or Browserify) with minimal server-side dependencies. We exclude node-canvas dependencies to remove compilation steps and associated overhead.

For more about Vega, including support for server-side rendering, see the main Vega repository and Vega website.

Basic Setup and Testing

For a basic setup allowing you to build Vega and run examples:

Run git clone git@github.com:vega/vega-lib.git to clone this repository.

to clone this repository. Run yarn to install dependencies. If you don't have yarn installed, see https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install.

to install dependencies. If you don't have yarn installed, see https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install. Once installation is complete, use yarn test to run tests and yarn run build to build output files.

This repository includes web-based demos within the test folder. To run these, launch a local web server in the top-level directory for the repo and point your browser to the right place (e.g., http://localhost:8080/test/ ).