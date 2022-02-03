openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vega

by vega
5.21.0 (see all)

A visualization grammar.

Home
npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

254K

GitHub Stars

9.6K

Maintenance

Last Commit

12d ago

Contributors

132

Package

Dependencies

27

License

BSD-3-Clause

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript Data Visualization

Reviews

Average Rating

5.0/51
Read All Reviews

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant

Readme

Vega: A Visualization Grammar

Vega Examples

Vega is a visualization grammar, a declarative format for creating, saving, and sharing interactive visualization designs. With Vega you can describe data visualizations in a JSON format, and generate interactive views using either HTML5 Canvas or SVG.

For documentation, tutorials, and examples, see the Vega website. For a description of changes between Vega 2 and later versions, please refer to the Vega Porting Guide.

Build Instructions

For a basic setup allowing you to build Vega and run examples:

  • Clone https://github.com/vega/vega.
  • Run yarn to install dependencies for all packages. If you don't have yarn installed, see https://yarnpkg.com/en/docs/install. We use Yarn workspaces to manage multiple packages within this monorepo.
  • Once installation is complete, run yarn test to run test cases, or run yarn build to build output files for all packages.
  • After running either yarn test or yarn build, run yarn serve to launch a local web server — your default browser will open and you can browse to the "test" folder to view test specifications.

This repository includes the Vega website and documentation in the docs folder. To launch the website locally, first run bundle install in the docs folder to install the necessary Jekyll libraries. Afterwards, use yarn docs to build the documentation and launch a local webserver. After launching, you can open http://127.0.0.1:4000/vega/ to see the website.

ES5 Support

For backwards compatibility, Vega includes a babel-ified ES5-compatible version of the code in packages/vega/build-es5 directory. Older browser would also require several polyfill libraries:

<script src="https://cdnjs.cloudflare.com/ajax/libs/babel-polyfill/7.4.4/polyfill.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/regenerator-runtime@0.13.3/runtime.min.js"></script>
<script src="https://cdn.jsdelivr.net/npm/whatwg-fetch@3.0.0/dist/fetch.umd.min.js"></script>

Contributions, Development, and Support

Interested in contributing to Vega? Please see our contribution and development guidelines, subject to our code of conduct.

Looking for support, or interested in sharing examples and tips? Post to the Vega discussion forum or join the Vega slack organization! We also have examples available as Observable notebooks.

If you're curious about system performance, see some in-browser benchmarks. Read about future plans in our roadmap.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use1
Performant1
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
Nikolay KolevIrvine, CA, US75 Ratings0 Reviews
Full-Stack Cloud Architect
5 months ago
Erik LumosManhattan, New York23 Ratings11 Reviews
Creating amazing apps, websites and AI
June 29, 2020
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant

Alternatives

echartsApache ECharts is a powerful, interactive charting and data visualization library for browser
GitHub Stars
50K
Weekly Downloads
295K
User Rating
4.5/ 5
171
Top Feedback
11Great Documentation
11Performant
9Easy to Use
plotly.jsOpen-source JavaScript charting library behind Plotly and Dash
GitHub Stars
14K
Weekly Downloads
123K
User Rating
4.7/ 5
19
Top Feedback
6Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
mermaidGeneration of diagram and flowchart from text in a similar manner as markdown
GitHub Stars
40K
Weekly Downloads
147K
User Rating
4.6/ 5
58
Top Feedback
5Great Documentation
4Easy to Use
3Performant
d3Bring data to life with SVG, Canvas and HTML. :bar_chart::chart_with_upwards_trend::tada:
GitHub Stars
100K
Weekly Downloads
2M
User Rating
4.7/ 5
743
Top Feedback
35Great Documentation
33Highly Customizable
30Performant
@carbon/charts:bar_chart: :chart_with_upwards_trend:⠀Robust dataviz framework implemented using D3 & typescript
GitHub Stars
457
Weekly Downloads
30K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Highly Customizable
See 24 Alternatives

Tutorials

Vega Tutorial 1 - Let’s make a Bar Chart (Solution)
observablehq.com2 years agoVega Tutorial 1 - Let’s make a Bar Chart (Solution)An Observable notebook by M H.
Vega-Lite: A Grammar of Interactive Graphics
www.youtube.com4 years agoVega-Lite: A Grammar of Interactive GraphicsVega-Lite is a declarative format for rapidly creating interactive visualizations. The simplest form of a Vega-Lite specification describes a single view–a m...
[Visualization Nights] Augmenting Visualization Tools with Automated Design & Recommendation
www.youtube.com4 years ago[Visualization Nights] Augmenting Visualization Tools with Automated Design & RecommendationIn this talk, University of Washington’s Kanit “Ham” Wongsuphasawat discusses the design of visualization tools that augment chart authoring with automated d...
Intro to Vega.js
www.youtube.com3 years agoIntro to Vega.jsVega.js is a declarative grammar for defining interactive visualizations that can embedded on the web. In this video, I walk through creating an interactive ...
Vega-Lite Data Visualization
www.youtube.com6 years agoVega-Lite Data VisualizationEtherpad: https://etherpad.wikimedia.org/p/2016-05-18-vegalite Materials: https://docs.google.com/presentation/d/10L-yA_Tq2-3r70F8EZHE0y5GCEE4214oJHucUclOhX8...