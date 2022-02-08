vee-validate is a form validation library for Vue.js that allows you to validate inputs and build better form UIs in a familiar declarative style or using composition functions.
# Install with yarn
yarn add vee-validate
# Install with npm
npm install vee-validate --save
The main v4 version supports Vue 3.x only, for previous versions of Vue, check the following the table
|vue Version
|vee-validate version
|Documentation Link
2.x
2.x or
3.x
|v2 or v3
3.x
4.x
|v4
vee-validate offers two styles to integrate form validation into your Vue.js apps.
Higher-order components are better suited for most of your cases. Register the
Field and
Form components and create a simple
required validator:
import { Field, Form } from 'vee-validate';
export default {
components: {
Field,
Form,
},
methods: {
isRequired(value) {
return value ? true : 'This field is required';
},
},
};
Then use the
Form and
Field components to render your form:
<Form v-slot="{ errors }">
<Field name="field" :rules="isRequired" />
<span>{{ errors.field }}</span>
</Form>
The
Field component renders an
input of type
text by default but you can control that
If you want more fine grained control, you can use
useField function to compose validation logic into your component:
import { useField } from 'vee-validate';
export default {
setup() {
// Validator function
const isRequired = value => (value ? true : 'This field is required');
const { value, errorMessage } = useField('field', isRequired);
return {
value,
errorMessage,
};
},
};
Then in your template, use
v-model to bind the
value to your input and display the errors using
errorMessage:
<input name="field" v-model="value" />
<span>{{ errorMessage }}</span>
Read the documentation and demos.
You can help this this project by donating one time or by sponsoring via the following link
You are welcome to contribute to this project, but before you do, please make sure you read the contribution guide.
Here we honor past contributors and sponsors who have been a major part on this project.
i like this library this library help me a lot for coding vue form validation in vue.js i was not expecting that this library is that helpful for me but it does. its highly customizable and work with plain css
Plug and play mode. Amazingly lightweight when it comes to the bandwidth. PWA friendly and developer friendly. Build with customization in mind. A must have package.
Great package specially latest version, very customizable and works with any CSS styles , really enjoyjable to work with it.
I loved the library approach. It was crafted with care for many edge cases and having a minimal footprint in app code.