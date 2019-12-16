Vee Element

A Vue plugin for Element UI that enables the Vee Validate validation library to be used instead of Element's default Async Validator.

Using the Vee Validate driver allows you to set up rules in Element UI like this:

{ email : 'required|email' , password : 'required|min:8|max:20' }

Demo

View the online demo at:

To run the demo locally, see the demo folder:

Setup

Installation

To install in your own projects, run:

npm i -S vee-element

Configuration

Vee Element is a Vue plugin. It needs to be installed after Element UI, and configured by passing in a Vee Validate instance.

import ElementUI from 'element-ui' import VeeValidate from 'vee-validate' import VeeElement from 'vee-element' const rules = { } const options = { } const validator = new VeeValidate.Validator(rules, options) Vue.use(ElementUI) Vue.use(VeeElement, validator)

Usage

Rules declaration

With the plugin installed, you can write Vee Validate style rules instead of Async Validator style rules:

{ email : 'required|email' , password : 'required|min:8|max:20' }

Note that Vee Element does not support any of the Vee Validate directives; validation is done only through rules passed in to either the Form or Form Item components via props.

Forms

Adding rules to forms is exactly the same as with the original setup:

<el-form :model="values" :rules="rules"> ... </el-form> <script> export default { data () { return { values: { ... }, rules: { email: 'required|email', password: 'required|min:8|max:20', } } } } </script>

Form Items

Adding rules to Form Items will override the rules on the form:

<el-form :model="values" :rules="rules" ref="form"> <el-form-item label="password" prop="password" :rules="rules.password"> <el-input type="password" v-model.number="values.password" autocomplete="off"/> </el-form-item> </el-form>

Configuration

Drivers

Vee Element allows you to switch between validators on the fly, by way of drivers.

By default, installing the plugin configures Element UI to use Vee Validate. To reconfigure the plugin to stick with the default Async Validator, pass false as the third argument in the use() statement:

Vue.use(VeeElement, validator, false )

To configure forms to individually to use different validators (for example, when upgrading a large site to Vee Validate, you may wish to go form-by-form) you can set the driver property of ElForm components:

<el-form :model="values" :rules="rules" driver="vee">

The possible values are async or vee .

Rules

For the complete list of built-in rules, see the Vee Validate rules page:

To add custom rules, see the Vee Validate custom rules page:

For an example of custom Vee Validator setup, see the demo:

Limitations

Vee Element does not yet support dependent fields such as confirmed or date_before :

This should be fixed in a subsequent Vee Validate release.

A workaround may be released in before this.