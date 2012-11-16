vectorclock

A simple implementation of vector clocks in Javascript.

API

Vector clocks are represented as plain old objects with a "clock" key (which is a hash). For example: { clock: { a: 1, b: 2 } } .

Recommended reading:

increment(clock, nodeId) : increment a vector clock at "nodeId"

: increment a vector clock at "nodeId" merge(a, b) : given two vector clocks, returns a new vector clock with all values greater than those of the merged clocks

: given two vector clocks, returns a new vector clock with all values greater than those of the merged clocks compare(a, b) / ascSort(a, b) : compare two vector clocks, returns -1 for a < b and 1 for a > b; 0 for concurrent and identical values. Can be used to sort an array of objects by their "clock" key via [].sort(VClock.ascSort)

/ : compare two vector clocks, returns -1 for a < b and 1 for a > b; 0 for concurrent and identical values. Can be used to sort an array of objects by their "clock" key via [].sort(VClock.ascSort) descSort(a, b) : sorts in descending order (N, ... 3, 2, 1)

: sorts in descending order (N, ... 3, 2, 1) isConcurrent(a, b) : if A and B are equal, or if they occurred concurrently.

: if A and B are equal, or if they occurred concurrently. isIdentical(a, b) : if every value in both vector clocks is equal.

Implementing read repair using vector clocks

Here is one way to implement read repair by detecting which clocks are concurrent, and if necessary, returning multiple values: