This library reads Mapbox Vector Tiles and allows access to the layers and features.

Example

var VectorTile = require ( '@mapbox/vector-tile' ).VectorTile; var Protobuf = require ( 'pbf' ); var tile = new VectorTile( new Protobuf(data)); tile.layers; var landuse = tile.layers.landuse; landuse.length; landuse.feature( 0 );

Vector tiles contained in serialtiles-spec are gzip-encoded, so a complete example of parsing them with the native zlib module would be:

var VectorTile = require ( 'vector-tile' ).VectorTile; var Protobuf = require ( 'pbf' ); var zlib = require ( 'zlib' ); zlib.gunzip(data, function ( err, buffer ) { var tile = new VectorTile( new Protobuf(buffer)); });

Depends

Node.js v0.10.x or v0.8.x

Install

To install:

npm install @ mapbox / vector - tile

API Reference

VectorTile

An object that parses vector tile data and makes it readable.

Constructor

new VectorTile(protobuf[, end]) — parses the vector tile data contained in the given Protobuf object, saving resulting layers in the created object as a layers property. Optionally accepts end index.

Properties

layers (Object) — an object containing parsed layers in the form of {<name>: <layer>, ...} , where each layer is a VectorTileLayer object.

VectorTileLayer

An object that contains the data for a single vector tile layer.

Properties

version ( Number , default: 1 )

( , default: ) name ( String) — layer name

( — layer name extent ( Number , default: 4096 ) — tile extent size

( , default: ) — tile extent size length ( Number ) — number of features in the layer

Methods

feature(i) — get a feature ( VectorTileFeature ) by the given index from the layer.

VectorTileFeature

An object that contains the data for a single feature.

Properties

type ( Number ) — type of the feature (also see VectorTileFeature.types )

( ) — type of the feature (also see ) extent ( Number ) — feature extent size

( ) — feature extent size id ( Number ) — feature identifier, if present

( ) — feature identifier, if present properties ( Object ) — object literal with feature properties

Methods