vector-tile

by mapbox
1.3.0 (see all)

Parses vector tiles with JavaScript

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.9K

GitHub Stars

270

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Deprecated!
This module has moved: please install @mapbox/vector-tile instead

vector-tile

This library reads Mapbox Vector Tiles and allows access to the layers and features.

var VectorTile = require('@mapbox/vector-tile').VectorTile;
var Protobuf = require('pbf');

var tile = new VectorTile(new Protobuf(data));

// Contains a map of all layers
tile.layers;

var landuse = tile.layers.landuse;

// Amount of features in this layer
landuse.length;

// Returns the first feature
landuse.feature(0);

Vector tiles contained in serialtiles-spec are gzip-encoded, so a complete example of parsing them with the native zlib module would be:

var VectorTile = require('vector-tile').VectorTile;
var Protobuf = require('pbf');
var zlib = require('zlib');

zlib.gunzip(data, function(err, buffer) {
    var tile = new VectorTile(new Protobuf(buffer));
});

  • Node.js v0.10.x or v0.8.x

To install:

npm install @mapbox/vector-tile

VectorTile

An object that parses vector tile data and makes it readable.

  • new VectorTile(protobuf[, end]) — parses the vector tile data contained in the given Protobuf object, saving resulting layers in the created object as a layers property. Optionally accepts end index.

  • layers (Object) — an object containing parsed layers in the form of {<name>: <layer>, ...}, where each layer is a VectorTileLayer object.

VectorTileLayer

An object that contains the data for a single vector tile layer.

  • version (Number, default: 1)
  • name (String) — layer name
  • extent (Number, default: 4096) — tile extent size
  • length (Number) — number of features in the layer

  • feature(i) — get a feature (VectorTileFeature) by the given index from the layer.

VectorTileFeature

An object that contains the data for a single feature.

  • type (Number) — type of the feature (also see VectorTileFeature.types)
  • extent (Number) — feature extent size
  • id (Number) — feature identifier, if present
  • properties (Object) — object literal with feature properties

  • loadGeometry() — parses feature geometry and returns an array of Point arrays (with each point having x and y properties)
  • bbox() — calculates and returns the bounding box of the feature in the form [x1, y1, x2, y2]
  • toGeoJSON(x, y, z) — returns a GeoJSON representation of the feature. (x, y, and z refer to the containing tile's index.)

