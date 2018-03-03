This library reads Mapbox Vector Tiles and allows access to the layers and features.
var VectorTile = require('@mapbox/vector-tile').VectorTile;
var Protobuf = require('pbf');
var tile = new VectorTile(new Protobuf(data));
// Contains a map of all layers
tile.layers;
var landuse = tile.layers.landuse;
// Amount of features in this layer
landuse.length;
// Returns the first feature
landuse.feature(0);
Vector tiles contained in serialtiles-spec are gzip-encoded, so a complete example of parsing them with the native zlib module would be:
var VectorTile = require('vector-tile').VectorTile;
var Protobuf = require('pbf');
var zlib = require('zlib');
zlib.gunzip(data, function(err, buffer) {
var tile = new VectorTile(new Protobuf(buffer));
});
To install:
npm install @mapbox/vector-tile
An object that parses vector tile data and makes it readable.
layers property. Optionally accepts end index.
{<name>: <layer>, ...},
where each layer is a
VectorTileLayer object.
An object that contains the data for a single vector tile layer.
Number, default:
1)
String) — layer name
Number, default:
4096) — tile extent size
Number) — number of features in the layer
VectorTileFeature) by the given index from the layer.
An object that contains the data for a single feature.
Number) — type of the feature (also see
VectorTileFeature.types)
Number) — feature extent size
Number) — feature identifier, if present
Object) — object literal with feature properties
x and
y properties)
[x1, y1, x2, y2]
x,
y, and
z refer to the containing tile's index.)