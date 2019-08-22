A generic library useful when you need to work with points/vectors in 2d space.
var a = new Vec2(10, 10), // new keyword
b = Vec2(100, 10); // call the constructor directly
console.log(a.distance(b)); // 90
Stuff to Note: most of the Vec2's methods take a
returnNew as the last parameter. If passed a truthy value, a new vector will be returned to you. Otherwise the operation will be applied to
this and
this will be returned.
Also, since
Infinityand
NaN are so insidious, this library will throw as soon as it detects either of these so you can take action to fix your data/algorithm.
change([fn])
Add an observer
fn that will be called whenever this vector changes. Calling this method without a function causes it to notify observers.
fn signature:
function(vec, prev) {} - where
prev is a clone of the vector before the last operation.
this function returns the passed
fn
returns:
Vec2
ignore([fn])
Pass a
fn to remove it from the observers list. Calling this function without a
fn will remove all observers.
returns:
Vec2
set(x, y [, notify]) or set(vec2 [, notify])
Sets the
x and
y coordinates of this vector. If
false is passed for
notify, none of the observers will be called.
returns:
Vec2
zero()
Sets the
x and
y of this vector to
0
returns:
Vec2
clone()
Returns a clone of this vector.
Note: this does not clone observers
returns:
Vec2
negate([returnNew])
Negate the
x and
y coords of this vector. If
returnNew is truthy, a new vector with the negated coordinates will be returned.
returns:
Vec2
add(x, y [, returnNew]) or add(array, [, returnNew]) or add(vec2 [, returnNew])
Add the
x and
y to this vector's coordinates.
If
returnNew is truthy, return a new vector containing the resulting coordinates. Otherwise apply them to this vector and return it.
returns:
Vec2
subtract(x, y [, returnNew]) or subtract(array, [, returnNew]) or subtract(vec2 [, returnNew])
returns:
Vec2
multiply(scalar [, returnNew]) or multiply(x, y [, returnNew]) or multiply(array, [, returnNew]) or multiply(vec2 [, returnNew])
Multiply this vectors components with the incoming, returning a clone if
returnNew is truthy.
returns:
Vec2
divide(scalar [, returnNew]) or divide(x, y [, returnNew]) or divide(array, [, returnNew]) or divide(vec2 [, returnNew])
Divide this vectors components by the incoming, returning a clone if
returnNew is truthy.
note: this method will throw if you attempt to divide by zero or pass values that cause NaNs
returns:
Vec2
rotate(radians [, inverse [, returnNew]])
Rotate this vector's cordinates around
(0,0). If
returnNew is specified, a new
Vec2 will be created and populated with the result and returned. Otherwise the result is applied to this vector and
this is returned.
inverse - inverts the direction of the rotation
returnNew - causes the result to be applied to a new
Vec2, otherwise the result is applied to
this
returns:
Vec2
length()
Returns the length of this vector from
(0,0)
returns:
double
lengthSquared()
Returns the length of this vector prior to the
Math.sqrt call.
This is usefull when you don't need to know the actual distance, but need a normalized value to compare with another
Vec2#lengthSquared or similar.
returns:
double
distance(vec2)
returns: the distance between this vector and the incoming
nearest(array)
returns: closest vector in array to this vector.
normalize([returnNew])
Normalizes this vector. If
returnNew is truthy, a new vector populated with the normalized coordinates will be returned.
returns:
Vec2
equal(vec2) or equal(x, y) or equal(array)
returns true if the incoming coordinates are the same as this vector's
returns:
boolean
abs([returnNew])
Return a
Vec2 that contains the absolute value of each of this vector's parts.
If
returnNew is truthy, create a new
Vec2 and return it. Otherwise apply the absolute values to to
this.
returns:
Vec2
min(vec)
Return a
Vec2 consisting of the smallest values from this vector and the incoming
When returnNew is truthy, a new
Vec2 will be returned otherwise the minimum values in either this or
vec will be applied to this vector.
returns:
Vec2
max(vec)
Return a
Vec2 consisting of the largest values from this vector and the incoming
When returnNew is truthy, a new
Vec2 will be returned otherwise the maximum values in either
this or
vec will be applied to this vector.
returns:
Vec2
clamp(low, high [, returnNew])
Clamp the coordinates of this vector to the high/low of the incoming vec2s. If
returnNew apply the result to the new vector and return. Otherwise apply to this vector.
returns:
Vec2
lerp(vec, amount [, returnNew])
Perform linear interpolation between this vector and the incoming.
amount - the percentage along the path to place the vector
returnNew - if
truthy, apply the result to a new vector and return it, otherwise return
this
returns:
Vec2
skew([returnNew])
Returns a vector set with the
(-y,x) coordinates of this vector. If
returnNew a new vector is created and the operation is applied to the new vector.
returns:
Vec2
dot()
returns:
double
perpDot()
returns:
double
angleTo(vec)
returns the angle from this vector to the incoming.
returns:
double
isPointOnLine(start, end)
where
start and
end are vec2-like (e.g.
start.x and
start.y)
returns:
boolean
toArray()
returns:
[x, y]
fromArray(array)
Applies the
[0] to
this.x and
[1] to
this.y
returns:
Vec2
toJSON()
returns:
{ x: ..., y: ...}
toString()
returns:
'(x, y)'
<script type="text/javascript" src="https://raw.github.com/tmpvar/vec2.js/master/vec2.min.js"></script>
<script type="text/javascript">
var v = new Vec2();
</script>
install with npm
npm install vec2
and then require it!
var Vec2 = require('vec2');
MIT (see LICENSE.txt)