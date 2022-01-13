About this Repo

This is a collection of dna sequence utility functions.

All sequences and annotations (unless otherwise specified) are assumed to have 0-based inclusive indices.

Example: 0123456 ATGAGAG --fff-- (the feature covers GAG) 0-based inclusive start: feature.start = 2 1-based inclusive start: feature.start = 3 0-based inclusive end: feature.end = 4 1-based inclusive end: feature.end = 5

Editing This Repo:

All collaborators:

Edit/create a new file and update/add any relevant tests. Make sure they pass by running npm test

Updating this repo:

Commit and push all changes first (make sure tests are passing!)

Teselagen collaborators:

Commit and push all changes Sign into npm using the teselagen npm account (npm whoami)

npm version patch|minor|major npm publish

Outside collaborators:

fork and pull request please :)