ve-sequence-utils

by TeselaGen
5.1.12 (see all)

DNA/RNA/AA sequence manipulation utility functions

Popularity

Downloads/wk

3.7K

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

14

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

CHANGELOG

About this Repo

This is a collection of dna sequence utility functions.

All sequences and annotations (unless otherwise specified) are assumed to have 0-based inclusive indices. 

  Example:
  0123456
  ATGAGAG
  --fff--  (the feature covers GAG)
  0-based inclusive start:
  feature.start = 2
  1-based inclusive start:
  feature.start = 3
  0-based inclusive end:
  feature.end = 4
  1-based inclusive end:
  feature.end = 5

Editing This Repo:

All collaborators:

Edit/create a new file and update/add any relevant tests. Make sure they pass by running npm test

Updating this repo:

Commit and push all changes first (make sure tests are passing!)

Teselagen collaborators:

Commit and push all changes Sign into npm using the teselagen npm account (npm whoami)

npm version patch|minor|major
npm publish

Outside collaborators:

fork and pull request please :)

