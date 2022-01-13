This is a collection of dna sequence utility functions.
All sequences and annotations (unless otherwise specified) are assumed to have 0-based inclusive indices.
Example:
0123456
ATGAGAG
--fff-- (the feature covers GAG)
0-based inclusive start:
feature.start = 2
1-based inclusive start:
feature.start = 3
0-based inclusive end:
feature.end = 4
1-based inclusive end:
feature.end = 5
Edit/create a new file and update/add any relevant tests.
Make sure they pass by running
npm test
Commit and push all changes first (make sure tests are passing!)
Commit and push all changes Sign into npm using the teselagen npm account (npm whoami)
npm version patch|minor|major
npm publish
fork and pull request please :)