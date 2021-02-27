openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vdx

vdx

by Yuan Qing Lim
0.0.11 (see all)

:film_strip: An intuitive CLI for processing video, powered by FFmpeg

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

15

GitHub Stars

1.5K

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

vdx npm Version build

An intuitive CLI for processing video, powered by FFmpeg

  • Crop, trim, resize, reverse, rotate, remove audio, change the speed, change the frame rate, change the volume, convert to a different file format
  • Run multiple operations on multiple video files concurrently

Quick start

Requires FFmpeg and Node.js.

$ npm install --global vdx

A variety of common video processing operations are supported:

$ vdx '*.mov' --crop 360,640    # Crop to width 360, height 640
$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif      # Convert to GIF
$ vdx '*.mov' --fps 12          # Change the frame rate to 12
$ vdx '*.mov' --no-audio        # Remove audio
$ vdx '*.mov' --resize 360,-1   # Resize to width 360, maintaining the aspect ratio
$ vdx '*.mov' --reverse         # Reverse
$ vdx '*.mov' --rotate 90       # Rotate 90 degrees clockwise
$ vdx '*.mov' --speed 2         # Double the speed
$ vdx '*.mov' --trim 0:05,0:10  # Trim from 0:05 to 0:10
$ vdx '*.mov' --volume 0.5      # Halve the volume

We can also run multiple operations all at once:

$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --fps 12 --resize 360,640 --speed 2 --trim 0:05,0:10

By default, the processed files will be written to a directory called ./build. To change this, use the --output option:

$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --output './gifs'

By default, up to 3 video files will be processed concurrently. To change this, use the --parallel option:

$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --output './gifs' --parallel 5

Usage

Usage: vdx <files> [options]

<files>

One or more globs of video files to process.

[options]

Use the -d or --debug option to print the underlying FFmpeg commands that are being run.

-c, --crop

Crop the video to <width>,<height> or <x>,<y>,<width>,<height>.

# Crop to width 360, height 640
$ vdx '*.mov' --crop 360,640

# Crop to width 360, height 640, starting from coordinates (10, 20)
$ vdx '*.mov' --crop 10,20,360,640

-f, --format

Convert the video to a different file format.

# Convert to GIF
$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif

-fp, --fps

Change the frame rate of the video.

# Change the frame rate to 12
$ vdx '*.mov' --fps 12

--no-audio

Remove audio from the video.

# Remove audio
$ vdx '*.mov' --no-audio

-o, --output

Set the output directory. Defaults to ./build.

# Output files to './gifs'
$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --output './gifs'

-p, --parallel

Set the maximum number of video files to process concurrently. Defaults to 3.

# Process up to 5 files concurrently
$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --parallel 5

-r, --resize

Resize the video to <width>,<height>. Set either <width> or <height> to -1 to maintain the aspect ratio.

# Resize to width 360, height 640
$ vdx '*.mov' --resize 360,640

# Resize to width 360, maintaining the aspect ratio
$ vdx '*.mov' --resize 360,-1

# Resize to height 640, maintaining the aspect ratio
$ vdx '*.mov' --resize -1,640

-rv, --reverse

Reverse the video.

# Reverse
$ vdx '*.mov' --reverse

-ro, --rotate

Rotate the video by -90, 90, or 180 degrees.

# Rotate 90 degrees clockwise
$ vdx '*.mov' --rotate 90

# Rotate 90 degrees counter-clockwise
$ vdx '*.mov' --rotate -90

# Rotate 180 degrees
$ vdx '*.mov' --rotate 180

-s, --speed

Change the speed of the video. To slow down, set to a number greater than 0 and less than 1. To speed up, set to a number greater than 1.

# Halve the speed
$ vdx '*.mov' --speed 0.5

# Double the speed
$ vdx '*.mov' --speed 2

-t, --trim

Trim to <start>,<end> where <start> and <end> are timestamps in the format HH:MM or HH:MM.mmm. Omit <end> to trim from <start> to the end of the video.

# Trim from 0:05 to 0:10
$ vdx '*.mov' --trim 0:05,0:10

# Trim from 0:05 to the end of the video
$ vdx '*.mov' --trim 0:05

-vo, --volume

Change the volume of the video. To remove audio from the video, set to 0. To decrease the volume, set to a number greater than 0 and less than 1. To increase the volume, set to a number greater than 1.

# Remove audio from the video
$ vdx '*.mov' --volume 0

# Halve the volume
$ vdx '*.mov' --volume 0.5

# Double the volume
$ vdx '*.mov' --volume 2

Installation

$ npm install --global vdx

Prior art

See also

License

MIT

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial