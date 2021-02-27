vdx

An intuitive CLI for processing video, powered by FFmpeg

Crop, trim, resize, reverse, rotate, remove audio, change the speed, change the frame rate, change the volume, convert to a different file format

Run multiple operations on multiple video files concurrently

Quick start

Requires FFmpeg and Node.js.

$ npm install --global vdx

A variety of common video processing operations are supported:

$ vdx '*.mov' --crop 360,640 $ vdx '*.mov' --format gif $ vdx '*.mov' --fps 12 $ vdx '*.mov' --no-audio $ vdx '*.mov' --resize 360,-1 $ vdx '*.mov' --reverse $ vdx '*.mov' --rotate 90 $ vdx '*.mov' --speed 2 $ vdx '*.mov' --trim 0:05,0:10 $ vdx '*.mov' --volume 0.5

We can also run multiple operations all at once:

$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --fps 12 --resize 360,640 --speed 2 --trim 0:05,0:10

By default, the processed files will be written to a directory called ./build . To change this, use the --output option:

$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --output './gifs'

By default, up to 3 video files will be processed concurrently. To change this, use the --parallel option:

$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --output './gifs' --parallel 5

Usage

Usage : vdx <files> [ options ]

One or more globs of video files to process.

Use the -d or --debug option to print the underlying FFmpeg commands that are being run.

Crop the video to <width>,<height> or <x>,<y>,<width>,<height> .

$ vdx '*.mov' --crop 360,640 $ vdx '*.mov' --crop 10,20,360,640

Convert the video to a different file format.

$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif

Change the frame rate of the video.

$ vdx '*.mov' --fps 12

Remove audio from the video.

$ vdx '*.mov' --no-audio

Set the output directory. Defaults to ./build .

$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --output './gifs'

Set the maximum number of video files to process concurrently. Defaults to 3 .

$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --parallel 5

Resize the video to <width>,<height> . Set either <width> or <height> to -1 to maintain the aspect ratio.

$ vdx '*.mov' --resize 360,640 $ vdx '*.mov' --resize 360,-1 $ vdx '*.mov' --resize -1,640

Reverse the video.

$ vdx '*.mov' --reverse

Rotate the video by -90 , 90 , or 180 degrees.

$ vdx '*.mov' --rotate 90 $ vdx '*.mov' --rotate -90 $ vdx '*.mov' --rotate 180

Change the speed of the video. To slow down, set to a number greater than 0 and less than 1 . To speed up, set to a number greater than 1 .

$ vdx '*.mov' --speed 0.5 $ vdx '*.mov' --speed 2

Trim to <start>,<end> where <start> and <end> are timestamps in the format HH:MM or HH:MM.mmm . Omit <end> to trim from <start> to the end of the video.

$ vdx '*.mov' --trim 0:05,0:10 $ vdx '*.mov' --trim 0:05

Change the volume of the video. To remove audio from the video, set to 0 . To decrease the volume, set to a number greater than 0 and less than 1 . To increase the volume, set to a number greater than 1 .

$ vdx '*.mov' --volume 0 $ vdx '*.mov' --volume 0.5 $ vdx '*.mov' --volume 2

Installation

$ npm install --global vdx

Prior art

See also

License

MIT