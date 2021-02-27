An intuitive CLI for processing video, powered by FFmpeg
$ npm install --global vdx
A variety of common video processing operations are supported:
$ vdx '*.mov' --crop 360,640 # Crop to width 360, height 640
$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif # Convert to GIF
$ vdx '*.mov' --fps 12 # Change the frame rate to 12
$ vdx '*.mov' --no-audio # Remove audio
$ vdx '*.mov' --resize 360,-1 # Resize to width 360, maintaining the aspect ratio
$ vdx '*.mov' --reverse # Reverse
$ vdx '*.mov' --rotate 90 # Rotate 90 degrees clockwise
$ vdx '*.mov' --speed 2 # Double the speed
$ vdx '*.mov' --trim 0:05,0:10 # Trim from 0:05 to 0:10
$ vdx '*.mov' --volume 0.5 # Halve the volume
We can also run multiple operations all at once:
$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --fps 12 --resize 360,640 --speed 2 --trim 0:05,0:10
By default, the processed files will be written to a directory called
./build. To change this, use the
--output option:
$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --output './gifs'
By default, up to 3 video files will be processed concurrently. To change this, use the
--parallel option:
$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --output './gifs' --parallel 5
Usage: vdx <files> [options]
One or more globs of video files to process.
Use the
-d or
--debug option to print the underlying FFmpeg commands that are being run.
Crop the video to
<width>,<height> or
<x>,<y>,<width>,<height>.
# Crop to width 360, height 640
$ vdx '*.mov' --crop 360,640
# Crop to width 360, height 640, starting from coordinates (10, 20)
$ vdx '*.mov' --crop 10,20,360,640
Convert the video to a different file format.
# Convert to GIF
$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif
Change the frame rate of the video.
# Change the frame rate to 12
$ vdx '*.mov' --fps 12
Remove audio from the video.
# Remove audio
$ vdx '*.mov' --no-audio
Set the output directory. Defaults to
./build.
# Output files to './gifs'
$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --output './gifs'
Set the maximum number of video files to process concurrently. Defaults to
3.
# Process up to 5 files concurrently
$ vdx '*.mov' --format gif --parallel 5
Resize the video to
<width>,<height>. Set either
<width> or
<height> to
-1 to maintain the aspect ratio.
# Resize to width 360, height 640
$ vdx '*.mov' --resize 360,640
# Resize to width 360, maintaining the aspect ratio
$ vdx '*.mov' --resize 360,-1
# Resize to height 640, maintaining the aspect ratio
$ vdx '*.mov' --resize -1,640
Reverse the video.
# Reverse
$ vdx '*.mov' --reverse
Rotate the video by
-90,
90, or
180 degrees.
# Rotate 90 degrees clockwise
$ vdx '*.mov' --rotate 90
# Rotate 90 degrees counter-clockwise
$ vdx '*.mov' --rotate -90
# Rotate 180 degrees
$ vdx '*.mov' --rotate 180
Change the speed of the video. To slow down, set to a number greater than
0 and less than
1. To speed up, set to a number greater than
1.
# Halve the speed
$ vdx '*.mov' --speed 0.5
# Double the speed
$ vdx '*.mov' --speed 2
Trim to
<start>,<end> where
<start> and
<end> are timestamps in the format
HH:MM or
HH:MM.mmm. Omit
<end> to trim from
<start> to the end of the video.
# Trim from 0:05 to 0:10
$ vdx '*.mov' --trim 0:05,0:10
# Trim from 0:05 to the end of the video
$ vdx '*.mov' --trim 0:05
Change the volume of the video. To remove audio from the video, set to
0. To decrease the volume, set to a number greater than
0 and less than
1. To increase the volume, set to a number greater than
1.
# Remove audio from the video
$ vdx '*.mov' --volume 0
# Halve the volume
$ vdx '*.mov' --volume 0.5
# Double the volume
$ vdx '*.mov' --volume 2
