New in v2.0: removed support for virtualize.fromHTML -- doing this right and supporting all platforms is a job for another library.

New in v1.0: vdom-virtualize now supports comments and does now use peerDependencies to depend on virtual-dom.

API

node {DOMNode}

returns {VNode} : A virtual-dom tree

html {String}

returns {VNode} : A virtual-dom tree

Turn a DOMNode into a virtual-dom node.