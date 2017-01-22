openbase logo
vth

vdom-to-html

by Nathan Tran
2.3.1 (see all)

Turn Virtual DOM nodes into HTML

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

1.7K

GitHub Stars

140

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Readme

vdom-to-html

Turn virtual-dom nodes into HTML

Installation

npm install --save vdom-to-html

Usage

var VNode = require('virtual-dom/vnode/vnode');
var toHTML = require('vdom-to-html');

toHTML(new VNode('input', { className: 'name', type: 'text' }));
// => '<input class="name" type="text">'

Special case for Widgets

Widgets are used to take control of the patching process, allowing the user to create stateful components, control sub-tree rendering, and hook into element removal. Documentation is available here.

Widgets are given an opportunity to provide a vdom representation through an optional render method. If the render method is not found an empty string will be used instead.

var Widget = function(text) {
  this.text = text;
}
Widget.prototype.type = 'Widget';
// provide a vdom representation of the widget
Widget.prototype.render = function() {
  return new VNode('span', null, [new VText(this.text)]);
};
// other widget prototype methods would be implemented

toHTML(new Widget('hello'));
// => '<span>hello</span>'

