Turn virtual-dom nodes into HTML

Installation

npm install --save vdom-to-html

Usage

var VNode = require ( 'virtual-dom/vnode/vnode' ); var toHTML = require ( 'vdom-to-html' ); toHTML( new VNode( 'input' , { className : 'name' , type : 'text' }));

Special case for Widgets

Widgets are used to take control of the patching process, allowing the user to create stateful components, control sub-tree rendering, and hook into element removal. Documentation is available here.

Widgets are given an opportunity to provide a vdom representation through an optional render method. If the render method is not found an empty string will be used instead.