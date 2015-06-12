A thunk optimization for virtual-dom

For an introduction on Thunk interface in general, see virtual-dom doc.

Example

Use Thunk when you want to avoid re-rendering subtrees.

Thunk will only re-evaluate the subtree if the arguments you pass to it change. This means you should use an immutable data structure (like observ-struct )

var Thunk = require ( "vdom-thunk" ) function render ( state ) { return h( 'div' , [ Thunk(header, state.head), main(), Thunk(footer, state.foot) ]) } function header ( head ) { ... } function main ( ) { ... } function footer ( foot ) { ... }

The above example demonstrates how we can only evaluate the header() function when state.head changes.

The Thunk will internally cache the previous state.head and not re-evaluate the expensive header() function unless the state.head state has changed.

Docs

See docs.mli for the jsig type definition

var thunk = Thunk(fn, ...args)

vdom-thunk : (fn: Function < VElem >, ...args: Any ) => VThunk

Thunk takes a fn function that returns a virtual node, probably created by virtual-hyperscript .

The rest of the arguments passed to Thunk will be passed to the fn you pass.

Thunk returns a virtual thunk that can be used in vtree/diff and in vdom/create-element from vtree and vdom

To make placing a "key" on a Thunk easier, you can set a "key" or "id" property on the second argument to Thunk .

This allows you to give a list of keyed Thunk 's to vtree which will increase performance by using the key algorithm in the virtual dom diff to move DOM nodes around instead of mutating them.

var Thunk = partial(eqFunc)

vdom-thunk/partial : ( eq: ( Array < Any >, Array < Any >) => Boolean ) => (fn: Function < VElem >, ...args: Any ) => VThunk

partial takes a comparison function and returns a Thunk function as defined above.

You can use partial to create your own Thunk function with a custom comparison function.

Your comparison function should take two arrays of arguments and return true if the arrays are the same.

The default implementation of this comparison function is shallow comparison of the arrays and checking that the values at each index are the exact same reference to an object.

var thunk = new ImmutableThunk(fn, args, key, eqFn)

vdom-thunk/immutable-thunk : ( fn: (...args: Any ) => VElem , args: Array < Any >, key: String | null, eqFn: ( Array < Any >, Array < Any >) => Boolean ) => VThunk

vdom-thunk will use ImmutableThunk under the hood. The ImmutableThunk interface is a lower level interface that you can use directly if you want slightly more performance or customizability.

It takes a function that will be evaluated to a virtual element for vtree and a set of args that it will call the function with.

It also takes a key which it sets on the returned VThunk and the comparison function used to do arguments comparison.

Installation

npm install vdom-thunk

Contributors

Raynos

MIT Licenced