A client-side DOM to vdom parser based on DOMParser API, compatible with virtual-dom.
We use
virtual-dom with progressive enhancement in mind: we use server-side rendering to achieve good first-page performance then re-attach vdom rendering client-side.
This means we need a solid implementation of html to vdom parser, while there are existing implementations, we would like a solution that's well-tested and make use of existing browser API.
Hence
vdom-parser, a small module that bridges the gap between server-side and client-side rendering.
virtual-dom major version (v2 currently).
phantomjs still lacks HTML support in DOMParser, so our travis coverage remains incomplete).
document.body to work, but anything else will throw
Invalid target element for this operation. Maybe better to cut the mustard and use server-side rendering.
virtual-dom diffing or patching, but don't expect
properties['xlink:href'] to exists.
virtual-dom don't have to remove or mutate them.
npm install vdom-parser --save
// server-side render
var parser = require('vdom-parser');
var nodeCache = document.body;
var vdomCache = parser(nodeCache);
// client-side render
var vdom = h('div', 'hello');
// diff and patch
var patches = diff(vdomCache, vdom);
patch(nodeCache, patches);
See test cases for more examples.
Returns a
VNode or
VText, see virtual-dom documentation.
Should be a DOM Element or HTML String.
Note: for string input,
<html>,
<body>,
<head> will return empty VText as we only support nodes under
document.body or
document.head. DOM element input doesn't have this limit.
Optional attribute name (eg. 'id' or 'data-id') for VNode key lookup, exposing VNode key as html attribute to minimize client-side patching.
MIT
Thanks to marcelklehr/vdom-virtualize and TimBeyer/html-to-vdom for their work on this topic.