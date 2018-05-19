Convert virtual-dom objects to and from JSON. Designed for generating virtual nodes on the server or in a web worker and then sending that to the client.

This lib can serialize both nodes and patches, but the patch JSON is a bit big due to the underlying VirtualPatch structure. For a more efficient patch serialization algorithm, check out vdom-serialized-patch.

Install

npm install vdom- as - json

If you need an AMD or browser-ready version, please use dist/vdom-as-json.js when you npm install , or download from wzrd.in. It will give you a global vdomAsJson object.

Usage

var toJson = require ( 'vdom-as-json/toJson' ); var fromJson = require ( 'vdom-as-json/fromJson' );

Examples

Convert a virtual node to and from JSON

var h = require ( 'virtual-dom/h' ); var toJson = require ( 'vdom-as-json/toJson' ); var fromJson = require ( 'vdom-as-json/fromJson' ); var node = h( "div" , "hello" ); var json = toJson(node); var rehydratedNode = fromJson(json);

Convert a virtual patch to and from JSON

var h = require ( 'virtual-dom/h' ); var diff = require ( 'virtual-dom/diff' ); var toJson = require ( 'vdom-as-json/toJson' ); var fromJson = require ( 'vdom-as-json/fromJson' ); var node1 = h( "div" , "hello" ); var node2 = h( "div" , "goodbye" ); var patch = diff(node1, node2); var json = toJson(patch); var rehydratedPatch = fromJson(json);

Stringify and parse

The API returns pure JSON objects. So if you need strings, then use JSON.parse() and JSON.stringify() :

var h = require ( 'virtual-dom/h' ); var diff = require ( 'virtual-dom/diff' ); var toJson = require ( 'vdom-as-json/toJson' ); var fromJson = require ( 'vdom-as-json/fromJson' ); var node1 = h( "div" , "hello" ); var node2 = h( "div" , "goodbye" ); var patch = diff(node1, node2); var jsonString = JSON .stringify(toJson(patch)); var rehydratedPatch = fromJson( JSON .parse(jsonString));

Standalone

Using browserify/webpack:

var toJson = require ( 'vdom-as-json' ).toJson; var fromJson = require ( 'vdom-as-json' ).fromJson;

Using the standalone browser bundle ( dist/vdom-as-json.js ):

var toJson = vdomAsJson.toJson; var fromJson = vdomAsJson.fromJson;

Limitations

This library doesn't support thunks, hooks, etc., because it's not possible to serialize custom behavior.