A DOM render and patch algorithm for vtree
Please note that this now lives under https://github.com/Matt-Esch/virtual-dom and all related issues shoud be opened there. This repository will eventually become a build artifact of
virtual-dom for developers with an advanced usage pattern.
Given a
vtree structure representing a DOM structure, we would like to either
render the structure to a DOM node using
vdom/create-element or we would like
to update the DOM using the results of
vtree/diff by patching the DOM with
vdom/patch
This module is currently re-exporting the
vdom from
virtual-dom, but the
aim is to eventually make this a standalone module and have
virtual-dom
depend on
vdom instead.
var VNode = require("vtree/vnode")
var diff = require("vtree/diff")
var createElement = require("vdom/create-element")
var patch = require("vdom/patch")
var leftNode = new VNode("div")
var rightNode = new VNode("text")
// Render the left node to a DOM node
var rootNode = createElement(leftNode)
document.body.appendChild(rootNode)
// Update the DOM with the results of a diff
var patches = diff(leftNode, rightNode)
patch(rootNode, patches)
npm install vdom