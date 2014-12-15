vdom

A DOM render and patch algorithm for vtree

Please note that this now lives under https://github.com/Matt-Esch/virtual-dom and all related issues shoud be opened there. This repository will eventually become a build artifact of virtual-dom for developers with an advanced usage pattern.

Motivation

Given a vtree structure representing a DOM structure, we would like to either render the structure to a DOM node using vdom/create-element or we would like to update the DOM using the results of vtree/diff by patching the DOM with vdom/patch

This module is currently re-exporting the vdom from virtual-dom , but the aim is to eventually make this a standalone module and have virtual-dom depend on vdom instead.

Example

var VNode = require ( "vtree/vnode" ) var diff = require ( "vtree/diff" ) var createElement = require ( "vdom/create-element" ) var patch = require ( "vdom/patch" ) var leftNode = new VNode( "div" ) var rightNode = new VNode( "text" ) var rootNode = createElement(leftNode) document .body.appendChild(rootNode) var patches = diff(leftNode, rightNode) patch(rootNode, patches)

Installation

npm install vdom

Contributors

Matt Esch

MIT Licenced