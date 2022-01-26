openbase logo
English | 简体中文

vConsole

A lightweight, extendable front-end developer tool for mobile web page.

vConsole is framework-free, you can use it in Vue or React or any other framework application.

Now vConsole is the official debugging tool for WeChat Miniprograms.

Features

  • Logs: console.log|info|error|...
  • Network: XMLHttpRequest, Fetch, sendBeacon
  • Element: HTML elements tree
  • Storage: Cookies, LocalStorage, SessionStorage
  • Execute JS command manually
  • Custom plugins

For details, please see the screenshots below.

Release Notes

Latest version: npm version

Detailed release notes for each version are available on Changelog.

Guide

See Tutorial for more usage details.

For installation, there are 2 primary ways of adding vConsole to a project:

Method 1: Using npm (Recommanded)

$ npm install vconsole

import VConsole from 'vconsole';

const vConsole = new VConsole();
// or init with options
const vConsole = new VConsole({ theme: 'dark' });

// call `console` methods as usual
console.log('Hello world');

// remove it when you finish debugging
vConsole.destroy();

Method 2: Using CDN in HTML:

<script src="https://unpkg.com/vconsole@latest/dist/vconsole.min.js"></script>
<script>
  // VConsole will be exported to `window.VConsole` by default.
  var vConsole = new window.VConsole();
</script>

Available CDN:

Preview

http://wechatfe.github.io/vconsole/demo.html

Screenshots

Overview

Light theme

Dark theme

Log Panel

Log styling

Command line

System Panel

Performance info

Output logs to different panel 
console.log('output to Log panel.')
console.log('[system]', 'output to System panel.')

Network Panel

Request details

Element Panel

Realtime HTML elements structure

Storage Panel

Add, edit, delete or copy Cookies / LocalStorage / SessionStorage

Documentation

vConsole:

Custom Plugin:

Third-party Plugins

Feedback

QQ Group: 497430533

License

The MIT License

