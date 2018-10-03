Mock server with Proxy and Record support inspired by ruby VCR.
yarn add vcr.js
mkdir -p fixtures/users
echo '{"users": ["Tim", "Tom"]}' > ./fixtures/users/GET.default.json
yarn vcr -- -f ./fixtures
Now you can hit localhost:8100/users and get your JSON!
Use
--help to get all the possible options:
yarn vcr -- --help
Output:
yarn vcr -- --fixturesDir [./fixtures]
Options:
-h, --help Show help [boolean]
-f, --fixturesDir Directory where to load fixtures [default: "./fixtures"]
-p, --proxy URL to real API
-r, --record Record proxied responses to fixtures dir [boolean]
--port [default: 8100]
Examples:
-f ./fixtures -p https://ur.l/base -r Load fixtures from directory, proxy not
found fixtures to ur.l/base and success
responses record back to fixtures
directory
When you hit the VCR.js server with a URL (e.g.
GET http://localhost:8100/api/v1/users),
the URL is translated to the path of the fixture file, consisting of a relative path to a directory and a file name,
in this case
{fixturesDir}/api/v1/users/GET.default.(json|js).
In general form:
{fixturesDir}/{endpointPath}/{method}.{variant}.(json|js)
With url query parameters (in variant name params must be sorted alphabetically, also encoded by
encodeURIComponent):
{fixturesDir}/{endpointPath}/{method}.param1=value¶m2=value.(json|js)
When accessing
http://localhost:8100/api/v1/users?page=1&limit=10 it will ty to look for fixture:
{fixturesDir}/{endpointPath}/GET.limit=10&page=1.(json|js)
To match an endpoint with dynamic params, use
{dynamicParam} as the directory name.
If you would like to get the same response from both
GET /users/1 and
GET /users/42,
create a file with the name
{fixturesDir}/users/{id}/GET.default.json and you can reuse your fixture file for all users!
As a bonus you can access these params in fixtures and customize the response by using a
.js fixture (described below).
What if you wanted to customize the response of a single endpoint?
Just set a
variants cookies with a list of desired variants separated by comma as the value, e.g.
/api/v1/users/{id}/GET.variantName,/api/v1/projects/POST.otherVariant
Stub server will find the corresponding cookie variant matching the request path and provide you with the correct fixture.
or you can also visit
/variants in browsers and use
/variants?add=XXX to add multiple variants to existing setup,
/variants?set=XXX to override variants and set given values,
/variants?clear=t to remove all variants from cookie
Currently supported fixture types are
.json and
.js. JS fixtures are basically handlers as you know them from expressjs/node.
A simple template for a
.js fixture:
module.exports = (req, res, next) => {
res.status(400).json({error: 'Bad request :D'});
};
If you specify a
-p or
--proxy URL, the stub server will look for local fixtures and if no fixture is found,
it will proxy the request to the 'real API', streaming the response back and optionally saving it as a fixture.
Together with
proxy option you can add
-r or
--record. This will enable saving fixtures from a proxy locally on the disc.
For example after running
yarn vcr -- -f ./fixtures -p https://ap.io/ -r with an empty fixtures folder and hitting
GET /users,
response from
https://ap.io/users is streamed to the client and is also saved in
fixtures/users/GET.default.json.
If you want to save fixtures from proxy under a custom variant, just set the
record_fixture_variant cookie with any word you want as the value.
With the
record_fixture_variant=blacklistedUser cookie the recorded fixtures will be saved as
{path}/GET.blacklistedUser.json.
yarn test
yarn tslint
yarn start