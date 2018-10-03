Mock server with Proxy and Record support inspired by ruby VCR.

yarn add vcr.js mkdir -p fixtures/users echo '{"users": ["Tim", "Tom"]}' > ./fixtures/users/ GET . default .json yarn vcr

Now you can hit localhost:8100/users and get your JSON!

Terminal options

Use --help to get all the possible options:

yarn vcr -- -- help

Output:

yarn vcr -- --fixturesDir [./fixtures] Options: - h, --help Show help [boolean] - f, --fixturesDir Directory where to load fixtures [ default: "./fixtures" ] - p, --proxy URL to real API - r, --record Record proxied responses to fixtures dir [boolean] - -port [ default: 8100 ] Examples: - f ./fixtures -p https: / /ur.l/base -r Load fixtures from directory, proxy not found fixtures to ur.l/base and success responses record back to fixtures directory

Resolving fixtures

When you hit the VCR.js server with a URL (e.g. GET http://localhost:8100/api/v1/users ), the URL is translated to the path of the fixture file, consisting of a relative path to a directory and a file name, in this case {fixturesDir}/api/v1/users/GET.default.(json|js) .

In general form:

{fixturesDir}/{endpointPath}/{ method }.{variant}.( json |js)

With url query parameters (in variant name params must be sorted alphabetically, also encoded by encodeURIComponent ):

{fixturesDir}/{endpointPath}/{ method }.param1= value ¶m2= value .( json |js)

When accessing http://localhost:8100/api/v1/users?page=1&limit=10 it will ty to look for fixture:

{fixturesDir}/{endpointPath}/ GET . limit = 10 &page= 1. ( json |js)

Dynamic route params

To match an endpoint with dynamic params, use {dynamicParam} as the directory name. If you would like to get the same response from both GET /users/1 and GET /users/42 , create a file with the name {fixturesDir}/users/{id}/GET.default.json and you can reuse your fixture file for all users! As a bonus you can access these params in fixtures and customize the response by using a .js fixture (described below).

Custom responses of a single endpoint - Variants

What if you wanted to customize the response of a single endpoint? Just set a variants cookies with a list of desired variants separated by comma as the value, e.g. /api/v1/users/{id}/GET.variantName,/api/v1/projects/POST.otherVariant Stub server will find the corresponding cookie variant matching the request path and provide you with the correct fixture.

or you can also visit /variants in browsers and use /variants?add=XXX to add multiple variants to existing setup, /variants?set=XXX to override variants and set given values, /variants?clear=t to remove all variants from cookie

What fixture types are handled?

Currently supported fixture types are .json and .js . JS fixtures are basically handlers as you know them from expressjs/node. A simple template for a .js fixture:

module .exports = ( req, res, next ) => { res.status( 400 ).json({ error : 'Bad request :D' }); };

Proxy mode - fixture recording

If you specify a -p or --proxy URL, the stub server will look for local fixtures and if no fixture is found, it will proxy the request to the 'real API', streaming the response back and optionally saving it as a fixture.

Proxy + record mode

Together with proxy option you can add -r or --record . This will enable saving fixtures from a proxy locally on the disc. For example after running yarn vcr -- -f ./fixtures -p https://ap.io/ -r with an empty fixtures folder and hitting GET /users , response from https://ap.io/users is streamed to the client and is also saved in fixtures/users/GET.default.json .

Custom variants for recording

If you want to save fixtures from proxy under a custom variant, just set the record_fixture_variant cookie with any word you want as the value. With the record_fixture_variant=blacklistedUser cookie the recorded fixtures will be saved as {path}/GET.blacklistedUser.json .

Development

yarn test yarn tslint yarn start

