openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

vcr.js-next

by blueberryapps
0.9.3 (see all)

Mock server with Proxy and Record support inspired by ruby VCR.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

91

GitHub Stars

40

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

16

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VCR.js CircleCI Dependency Status

Mock server with Proxy and Record support inspired by ruby VCR.

tl;dr

yarn add vcr.js
mkdir -p fixtures/users
echo '{"users": ["Tim", "Tom"]}' > ./fixtures/users/GET.default.json
yarn vcr -- -f ./fixtures

Now you can hit localhost:8100/users and get your JSON!

Terminal options

Use --help to get all the possible options:

yarn vcr -- --help

Output:

yarn vcr -- --fixturesDir [./fixtures]

Options:
  -h, --help         Show help                                         [boolean]
  -f, --fixturesDir  Directory where to load fixtures    [default: "./fixtures"]
  -p, --proxy        URL to real API
  -r, --record       Record proxied responses to fixtures dir          [boolean]
  --port                                                         [default: 8100]

Examples:
  -f ./fixtures -p https://ur.l/base -r  Load fixtures from directory, proxy not
                                         found fixtures to ur.l/base and success
                                         responses record back to fixtures
                                         directory

Resolving fixtures

When you hit the VCR.js server with a URL (e.g. GET http://localhost:8100/api/v1/users), the URL is translated to the path of the fixture file, consisting of a relative path to a directory and a file name, in this case {fixturesDir}/api/v1/users/GET.default.(json|js).

In general form:

{fixturesDir}/{endpointPath}/{method}.{variant}.(json|js)

With url query parameters (in variant name params must be sorted alphabetically, also encoded by encodeURIComponent):

{fixturesDir}/{endpointPath}/{method}.param1=value&param2=value.(json|js)

Example:

When accessing http://localhost:8100/api/v1/users?page=1&limit=10 it will ty to look for fixture:

{fixturesDir}/{endpointPath}/GET.limit=10&page=1.(json|js)

Dynamic route params

To match an endpoint with dynamic params, use {dynamicParam} as the directory name. If you would like to get the same response from both GET /users/1 and GET /users/42, create a file with the name {fixturesDir}/users/{id}/GET.default.json and you can reuse your fixture file for all users! As a bonus you can access these params in fixtures and customize the response by using a .js fixture (described below).

Custom responses of a single endpoint - Variants

What if you wanted to customize the response of a single endpoint? Just set a variants cookies with a list of desired variants separated by comma as the value, e.g. /api/v1/users/{id}/GET.variantName,/api/v1/projects/POST.otherVariant Stub server will find the corresponding cookie variant matching the request path and provide you with the correct fixture.

or you can also visit /variants in browsers and use /variants?add=XXX to add multiple variants to existing setup, /variants?set=XXX to override variants and set given values, /variants?clear=t to remove all variants from cookie

What fixture types are handled?

Currently supported fixture types are .json and .js. JS fixtures are basically handlers as you know them from expressjs/node. A simple template for a .js fixture:

module.exports = (req, res, next) => {
  res.status(400).json({error: 'Bad request :D'});
};

Proxy mode - fixture recording

If you specify a -p or --proxy URL, the stub server will look for local fixtures and if no fixture is found, it will proxy the request to the 'real API', streaming the response back and optionally saving it as a fixture.

Proxy + record mode

Together with proxy option you can add -r or --record. This will enable saving fixtures from a proxy locally on the disc. For example after running yarn vcr -- -f ./fixtures -p https://ap.io/ -r with an empty fixtures folder and hitting GET /users, response from https://ap.io/users is streamed to the client and is also saved in fixtures/users/GET.default.json.

Custom variants for recording

If you want to save fixtures from proxy under a custom variant, just set the record_fixture_variant cookie with any word you want as the value. With the record_fixture_variant=blacklistedUser cookie the recorded fixtures will be saved as {path}/GET.blacklistedUser.json.

Development

yarn test
yarn tslint
yarn start

Made with love by

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial