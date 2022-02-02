openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
vcf

vcf

by Jonas Hermsmeier
2.1.0 (see all)

A not so forgiving vCard / vcf parser

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

5.8K

GitHub Stars

78

Maintenance

Last Commit

14d ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

2

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

VCF / vCard

npm npm license npm downloads build status

Install via npm

$ npm install --save vcf

Index

Usage

var vCard = require( 'vcf' )

Parsing a Single vCard

var card = new vCard().parse( string )

vCard {
  version: '4.0',
  data: {
    version: [String: '4.0'],
    n: [String: 'Gump;Forrest;;;'],
    fn: [String: 'Forrest Gump'],
    org: [String: 'Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.'],
    title: [String: 'Shrimp Man'],
    photo: { [String: 'http://www.example.com/dir_photos/my_photo.gif'] mediatype: 'image/gif' },
    tel: [
      { [String: 'tel:+11115551212'] type: [ 'work', 'voice' ], value: 'uri' },
      { [String: 'tel:+14045551212'] type: [ 'home', 'voice' ], value: 'uri' }
    ],
    adr: [
      { [String: ';;100 Waters Edge;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of America']
        type: 'work',
        label: '"100 Waters Edge\\nBaytown, LA 30314\\nUnited States of America"' },
      { [String: ';;42 Plantation St.;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of America']
        type: 'home',
        label: '"42 Plantation St.\\nBaytown, LA 30314\\nUnited States ofAmerica"' }
    ],
    email: [String: 'forrestgump@example.com'],
    rev: [String: '20080424T195243Z']
  }
}

Parsing Multiple vCards

In order to deal with a string that contains multiple vCards, you will need to use a different function, which returns an array of cards:

var cards = vCard.parse( string )

Formats

Format: jCard

var card = vCard.fromJSON( data )

var jcard = card.toJSON()

[ "vcard",
  [
    [ "version", {}, "text", "4.0" ],
    [ "n", {}, "text", [ "Gump", "Forrest", "", "", "" ] ],
    [ "fn", {}, "text", "Forrest Gump" ],
    [ "org", {}, "text", "Bubba Gump Shrimp Co." ],
    [ "title", {}, "text", "Shrimp Man" ],
    [
      "photo", { "mediatype": "image/gif" },
      "text", "http://www.example.com/dir_photos/my_photo.gif"
    ],
    [ "tel", { "type": [ "work", "voice" ], "value": "uri" }, "uri", "tel:+11115551212" ],
    [ "tel", { "type": [ "home", "voice" ], "value": "uri" }, "uri", "tel:+14045551212" ],
    [
      "adr", { "type": "work", "label":"\"100 Waters Edge\\nBaytown, LA 30314\\nUnited States of America\"" },
      "text", [ "", "", "100 Waters Edge", "Baytown", "LA", "30314", "United States of America" ]
    ],
    [
      "adr", { "type": "home", "label": "\"42 Plantation St.\\nBaytown, LA 30314\\nUnited States ofAmerica\"" },
      "text", [ "", "", "42 Plantation St.", "Baytown", "LA", "30314", "United States of America" ]
    ],
    [ "email", {}, "text", "forrestgump@example.com" ],
    [ "rev", {}, "text", "20080424T195243Z" ]
  ]
]

Format: VCF

var vcf = card.toString()
var vcf = card.toString( '4.0' )

BEGIN:VCARD
VERSION:4.0
N:Gump;Forrest;;;
FN:Forrest Gump
ORG:Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
TITLE:Shrimp Man
PHOTO;MEDIATYPE=image/gif:http://www.example.com/dir_photos/my_photo.gif
TEL;TYPE=work,voice;VALUE=uri:tel:+11115551212
TEL;TYPE=home,voice;VALUE=uri:tel:+14045551212
ADR;TYPE=work;LABEL="100 Waters Edge\nBaytown, LA 30314\nUnited States
  of America":;;100 Waters Edge;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of America
ADR;TYPE=home;LABEL="42 Plantation St.\nBaytown, LA 30314\nUnited
  States ofAmerica":;;42 Plantation St.;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of
 America
EMAIL:forrestgump@example.com
REV:20080424T195243Z
END:VCARD

API Reference

vCard

Kind: global class

new vCard()

vCard

vCard.version : String

Version number

Kind: instance property of vCard

vCard.data : Object

Card data

Kind: instance property of vCard

vCard.get(key) ⇒ Object | Array

Get a vCard property

Kind: instance method of vCard

ParamType
keyString

vCard.set(key, value, params)

Set a vCard property

Kind: instance method of vCard

ParamType
keyString
valueString
paramsObject

vCard.add(key, value, params)

Add a vCard property

Kind: instance method of vCard

ParamType
keyString
valueString
paramsObject

vCard.setProperty(prop)

Set a vCard property from an already constructed vCard.Property

Kind: instance method of vCard

ParamType
propProperty

vCard.addProperty(prop)

Add a vCard property from an already constructed vCard.Property

Kind: instance method of vCard

ParamType
propProperty

vCard.parse(value) ⇒ vCard

Parse a vcf formatted vCard

Kind: instance method of vCard

ParamType
valueString

vCard.toString(version, charset) ⇒ String

Format the vCard as vcf with given version

Kind: instance method of vCard

ParamType
versionString
charsetString

vCard.toJCard(version) ⇒ Array

Format the card as jCard

Kind: instance method of vCard
Returns: Array - jCard

ParamTypeDefault
versionString'4.0'

vCard.toJSON() ⇒ Array

Format the card as jCard

Kind: instance method of vCard
Returns: Array - jCard

vCard.Property

Kind: static class of vCard

new Property(field, value, params)

vCard Property

ParamType
fieldString
valueString
paramsObject

property.is(type) ⇒ Boolean

Check whether the property is of a given type

Kind: instance method of Property

ParamType
typeString

property.isEmpty() ⇒ Boolean

Check whether the property is empty

Kind: instance method of Property

property.clone() ⇒ Property

Clone the property

Kind: instance method of Property

property.toString(version) ⇒ String

Format the property as vcf with given version

Kind: instance method of Property

ParamType
versionString

property.valueOf() ⇒ String

Get the property's value

Kind: instance method of Property

property.toJSON() ⇒ Array

Format the property as jCard data

Kind: instance method of Property

Property.prototype : Object

Property prototype

Kind: static property of Property

Property.fromJSON(data) ⇒ Property

Constructs a vCard.Property from jCard data

Kind: static method of Property

ParamType
dataArray

vCard.mimeType : String

vCard MIME type

Kind: static property of vCard

vCard.extension : String

vCard file extension

Kind: static property of vCard

vCard.versions : Array

vCard versions

Kind: static property of vCard

vCard.foldLine ⇒ String

Folds a long line according to the RFC 5322.

Kind: static property of vCard
See: http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc5322#section-2.1.1

ParamType
inputString
maxLengthNumber
hardWrapBoolean

vCard.parseLines : function

Parse an array of vcf formatted lines

Kind: static property of vCard
Internal: used by vCard#parse()

vCard.normalize(input) ⇒ String

Normalizes input (cast to string, line folding, whitespace)

Kind: static method of vCard

ParamType
inputString

vCard.isSupported(version) ⇒ Boolean

Check whether a given version is supported

Kind: static method of vCard

ParamType
versionString

vCard.parse(value) ⇒ Array.<vCard>

Parses a string or buffer into a vCard object

Kind: static method of vCard

ParamType
valueString | Buffer

vCard.fromJSON(jcard) ⇒ vCard

Constructs a vCard from jCard data

Kind: static method of vCard

ParamType
jcardArray

vCard.format(card, version) ⇒ String

Format a card object according to the given version

Kind: static method of vCard

ParamType
cardvCard
versionString

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial