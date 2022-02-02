$ npm install --save vcf
var vCard = require( 'vcf' )
var card = new vCard().parse( string )
vCard {
version: '4.0',
data: {
version: [String: '4.0'],
n: [String: 'Gump;Forrest;;;'],
fn: [String: 'Forrest Gump'],
org: [String: 'Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.'],
title: [String: 'Shrimp Man'],
photo: { [String: 'http://www.example.com/dir_photos/my_photo.gif'] mediatype: 'image/gif' },
tel: [
{ [String: 'tel:+11115551212'] type: [ 'work', 'voice' ], value: 'uri' },
{ [String: 'tel:+14045551212'] type: [ 'home', 'voice' ], value: 'uri' }
],
adr: [
{ [String: ';;100 Waters Edge;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of America']
type: 'work',
label: '"100 Waters Edge\\nBaytown, LA 30314\\nUnited States of America"' },
{ [String: ';;42 Plantation St.;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of America']
type: 'home',
label: '"42 Plantation St.\\nBaytown, LA 30314\\nUnited States ofAmerica"' }
],
email: [String: 'forrestgump@example.com'],
rev: [String: '20080424T195243Z']
}
}
In order to deal with a string that contains multiple vCards, you will need to use a different function, which returns an array of cards:
var cards = vCard.parse( string )
var card = vCard.fromJSON( data )
var jcard = card.toJSON()
[ "vcard",
[
[ "version", {}, "text", "4.0" ],
[ "n", {}, "text", [ "Gump", "Forrest", "", "", "" ] ],
[ "fn", {}, "text", "Forrest Gump" ],
[ "org", {}, "text", "Bubba Gump Shrimp Co." ],
[ "title", {}, "text", "Shrimp Man" ],
[
"photo", { "mediatype": "image/gif" },
"text", "http://www.example.com/dir_photos/my_photo.gif"
],
[ "tel", { "type": [ "work", "voice" ], "value": "uri" }, "uri", "tel:+11115551212" ],
[ "tel", { "type": [ "home", "voice" ], "value": "uri" }, "uri", "tel:+14045551212" ],
[
"adr", { "type": "work", "label":"\"100 Waters Edge\\nBaytown, LA 30314\\nUnited States of America\"" },
"text", [ "", "", "100 Waters Edge", "Baytown", "LA", "30314", "United States of America" ]
],
[
"adr", { "type": "home", "label": "\"42 Plantation St.\\nBaytown, LA 30314\\nUnited States ofAmerica\"" },
"text", [ "", "", "42 Plantation St.", "Baytown", "LA", "30314", "United States of America" ]
],
[ "email", {}, "text", "forrestgump@example.com" ],
[ "rev", {}, "text", "20080424T195243Z" ]
]
]
var vcf = card.toString()
var vcf = card.toString( '4.0' )
BEGIN:VCARD
VERSION:4.0
N:Gump;Forrest;;;
FN:Forrest Gump
ORG:Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.
TITLE:Shrimp Man
PHOTO;MEDIATYPE=image/gif:http://www.example.com/dir_photos/my_photo.gif
TEL;TYPE=work,voice;VALUE=uri:tel:+11115551212
TEL;TYPE=home,voice;VALUE=uri:tel:+14045551212
ADR;TYPE=work;LABEL="100 Waters Edge\nBaytown, LA 30314\nUnited States
of America":;;100 Waters Edge;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of America
ADR;TYPE=home;LABEL="42 Plantation St.\nBaytown, LA 30314\nUnited
States ofAmerica":;;42 Plantation St.;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of
America
EMAIL:forrestgump@example.com
REV:20080424T195243Z
END:VCARD
Kind: global class
String
Object
Object |
Array
vCard
String
Array
Array
Boolean
Boolean
Property
String
String
Array
Object
Property
String
String
Array
String
function
String
Boolean
Array.<vCard>
vCard
String
vCard
String
Version number
Kind: instance property of
vCard
Object
Card data
Kind: instance property of
vCard
Object |
Array
Get a vCard property
Kind: instance method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|key
String
Set a vCard property
Kind: instance method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|key
String
|value
String
|params
Object
Add a vCard property
Kind: instance method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|key
String
|value
String
|params
Object
Set a vCard property from an already constructed vCard.Property
Kind: instance method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|prop
Property
Add a vCard property from an already constructed vCard.Property
Kind: instance method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|prop
Property
vCard
Parse a vcf formatted vCard
Kind: instance method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|value
String
String
Format the vCard as vcf with given version
Kind: instance method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|version
String
|charset
String
Array
Format the card as jCard
Kind: instance method of
vCard
Returns:
Array - jCard
|Param
|Type
|Default
|version
String
'4.0'
Array
Format the card as jCard
Kind: instance method of
vCard
Returns:
Array - jCard
Kind: static class of
vCard
Boolean
Boolean
Property
String
String
Array
Object
Property
vCard Property
|Param
|Type
|field
String
|value
String
|params
Object
Boolean
Check whether the property is of a given type
Kind: instance method of
Property
|Param
|Type
|type
String
Boolean
Check whether the property is empty
Kind: instance method of
Property
Property
Clone the property
Kind: instance method of
Property
String
Format the property as vcf with given version
Kind: instance method of
Property
|Param
|Type
|version
String
String
Get the property's value
Kind: instance method of
Property
Array
Format the property as jCard data
Kind: instance method of
Property
Object
Property prototype
Kind: static property of
Property
Property
Constructs a vCard.Property from jCard data
Kind: static method of
Property
|Param
|Type
|data
Array
String
vCard MIME type
Kind: static property of
vCard
String
vCard file extension
Kind: static property of
vCard
Array
vCard versions
Kind: static property of
vCard
String
Folds a long line according to the RFC 5322.
Kind: static property of
vCard
See: http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc5322#section-2.1.1
|Param
|Type
|input
String
|maxLength
Number
|hardWrap
Boolean
function
Parse an array of vcf formatted lines
Kind: static property of
vCard
Internal: used by
vCard#parse()
String
Normalizes input (cast to string, line folding, whitespace)
Kind: static method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|input
String
Boolean
Check whether a given version is supported
Kind: static method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|version
String
Array.<vCard>
Parses a string or buffer into a vCard object
Kind: static method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|value
String |
Buffer
vCard
Constructs a vCard from jCard data
Kind: static method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|jcard
Array
String
Format a card object according to the given version
Kind: static method of
vCard
|Param
|Type
|card
vCard
|version
String