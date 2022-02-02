Install via npm

$ npm install --save vcf

Index

Usage

var vCard = require ( 'vcf' )

var card = new vCard().parse( string )

vCard { version : '4.0' , data : { version : [ String : '4.0' ], n : [ String : 'Gump;Forrest;;;' ], fn : [ String : 'Forrest Gump' ], org : [ String : 'Bubba Gump Shrimp Co.' ], title : [ String : 'Shrimp Man' ], photo : { [ String : 'http://www.example.com/dir_photos/my_photo.gif' ] mediatype: 'image/gif' }, tel : [ { [ String : 'tel:+11115551212' ] type: [ 'work' , 'voice' ], value : 'uri' }, { [ String : 'tel:+14045551212' ] type: [ 'home' , 'voice' ], value : 'uri' } ], adr : [ { [ String : ';;100 Waters Edge;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of America' ] type : 'work' , label : '"100 Waters Edge\

Baytown, LA 30314\

United States of America"' }, { [ String : ';;42 Plantation St.;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of America' ] type : 'home' , label : '"42 Plantation St.\

Baytown, LA 30314\

United States ofAmerica"' } ], email : [ String : 'forrestgump@example.com' ], rev : [ String : '20080424T195243Z' ] } }

In order to deal with a string that contains multiple vCards, you will need to use a different function, which returns an array of cards:

var cards = vCard.parse( string )

Formats

Format: jCard

var card = vCard.fromJSON( data )

var jcard = card.toJSON()

[ "vcard" , [ [ "version" , {}, "text" , "4.0" ], [ "n" , {}, "text" , [ "Gump" , "Forrest" , "" , "" , "" ] ], [ "fn" , {}, "text" , "Forrest Gump" ], [ "org" , {}, "text" , "Bubba Gump Shrimp Co." ], [ "title" , {}, "text" , "Shrimp Man" ], [ "photo" , { "mediatype" : "image/gif" }, "text" , "http://www.example.com/dir_photos/my_photo.gif" ], [ "tel" , { "type" : [ "work" , "voice" ], "value" : "uri" }, "uri" , "tel:+11115551212" ], [ "tel" , { "type" : [ "home" , "voice" ], "value" : "uri" }, "uri" , "tel:+14045551212" ], [ "adr" , { "type" : "work" , "label" : "\"100 Waters Edge\

Baytown, LA 30314\

United States of America\"" }, "text" , [ "" , "" , "100 Waters Edge" , "Baytown" , "LA" , "30314" , "United States of America" ] ], [ "adr" , { "type" : "home" , "label" : "\"42 Plantation St.\

Baytown, LA 30314\

United States ofAmerica\"" }, "text" , [ "" , "" , "42 Plantation St." , "Baytown" , "LA" , "30314" , "United States of America" ] ], [ "email" , {}, "text" , "forrestgump@example.com" ], [ "rev" , {}, "text" , "20080424T195243Z" ] ] ]

Format: VCF

var vcf = card.toString() var vcf = card.toString( '4.0' )

BEGIN:VCARD VERSION:4.0 N:Gump;Forrest;;; FN:Forrest Gump ORG:Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. TITLE:Shrimp Man PHOTO;MEDIATYPE=image/gif:http://www.example.com/dir_photos/my_photo.gif TEL;TYPE=work,voice;VALUE=uri:tel:+11115551212 TEL;TYPE=home,voice;VALUE=uri:tel:+14045551212 ADR;TYPE=work;LABEL="100 Waters Edge

Baytown, LA 30314

United States of America":;;100 Waters Edge;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of America ADR;TYPE=home;LABEL="42 Plantation St.

Baytown, LA 30314

United States ofAmerica":;;42 Plantation St.;Baytown;LA;30314;United States of America EMAIL:forrestgump@example.com REV:20080424T195243Z END:VCARD

API Reference

Kind: global class

vCard

Version number

Kind: instance property of vCard

Card data

Kind: instance property of vCard

Get a vCard property

Kind: instance method of vCard

Param Type key String

Set a vCard property

Kind: instance method of vCard

Param Type key String value String params Object

Add a vCard property

Kind: instance method of vCard

Param Type key String value String params Object

Set a vCard property from an already constructed vCard.Property

Kind: instance method of vCard

Param Type prop Property

Add a vCard property from an already constructed vCard.Property

Kind: instance method of vCard

Param Type prop Property

Parse a vcf formatted vCard

Kind: instance method of vCard

Param Type value String

Format the vCard as vcf with given version

Kind: instance method of vCard

Param Type version String charset String

Format the card as jCard

Kind: instance method of vCard

Returns: Array - jCard

Param Type Default version String '4.0'

Format the card as jCard

Kind: instance method of vCard

Returns: Array - jCard

Kind: static class of vCard

new Property(field, value, params)

vCard Property

Param Type field String value String params Object

property.is(type) ⇒ Boolean

Check whether the property is of a given type

Kind: instance method of Property

Param Type type String

property.isEmpty() ⇒ Boolean

Check whether the property is empty

Kind: instance method of Property

property.clone() ⇒ Property

Clone the property

Kind: instance method of Property

property.toString(version) ⇒ String

Format the property as vcf with given version

Kind: instance method of Property

Param Type version String

property.valueOf() ⇒ String

Get the property's value

Kind: instance method of Property

property.toJSON() ⇒ Array

Format the property as jCard data

Kind: instance method of Property

Property.prototype : Object

Property prototype

Kind: static property of Property

Property.fromJSON(data) ⇒ Property

Constructs a vCard.Property from jCard data

Kind: static method of Property

Param Type data Array

vCard MIME type

Kind: static property of vCard

vCard file extension

Kind: static property of vCard

vCard versions

Kind: static property of vCard

Folds a long line according to the RFC 5322.

Kind: static property of vCard

See: http://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc5322#section-2.1.1

Param Type input String maxLength Number hardWrap Boolean

Parse an array of vcf formatted lines

Kind: static property of vCard

Internal: used by vCard#parse()

Normalizes input (cast to string, line folding, whitespace)

Kind: static method of vCard

Param Type input String

Check whether a given version is supported

Kind: static method of vCard

Param Type version String

Parses a string or buffer into a vCard object

Kind: static method of vCard

Param Type value String | Buffer

Constructs a vCard from jCard data

Kind: static method of vCard

Param Type jcard Array

Format a card object according to the given version

Kind: static method of vCard