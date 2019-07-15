Create vCards to import contacts into Outlook, iOS, Mac OS, and Android devices from your website or application.
npm install vcards-js --save
Below is a simple example of how to create a basic vCard and how to save it to a file, or view its contents from the console.
var vCardsJS = require('vcards-js');
//create a new vCard
var vCard = vCardsJS();
//set properties
vCard.firstName = 'Eric';
vCard.middleName = 'J';
vCard.lastName = 'Nesser';
vCard.organization = 'ACME Corporation';
vCard.photo.attachFromUrl('https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/5659221?v=3&s=460', 'JPEG');
vCard.workPhone = '312-555-1212';
vCard.birthday = new Date(1985, 0, 1);
vCard.title = 'Software Developer';
vCard.url = 'https://github.com/enesser';
vCard.note = 'Notes on Eric';
//save to file
vCard.saveToFile('./eric-nesser.vcf');
//get as formatted string
console.log(vCard.getFormattedString());
You can use vCards JS on your website. Below is an example of how to get it working on Express 4.
var express = require('express');
var router = express.Router();
module.exports = function (app) {
app.use('/', router);
};
router.get('/', function (req, res, next) {
var vCardsJS = require('vcards-js');
//create a new vCard
var vCard = vCardsJS();
//set properties
vCard.firstName = 'Eric';
vCard.middleName = 'J';
vCard.lastName = 'Nesser';
vCard.organization = 'ACME Corporation';
//set content-type and disposition including desired filename
res.set('Content-Type', 'text/vcard; name="enesser.vcf"');
res.set('Content-Disposition', 'inline; filename="enesser.vcf"');
//send the response
res.send(vCard.getFormattedString());
});
You can embed images in the photo or logo field instead of linking to them from a URL using base64 encoding.
//can be Windows or Linux/Unix path structures, and JPEG, PNG, GIF formats
vCard.photo.embedFromFile('/path/to/file.png');
vCard.logo.embedFromFile('/path/to/file.png');
//can also embed images via base-64 encoded strings
vCard.photo.embedFromString('iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAA2...', 'image/png');
vCard.logo.embedFromString('iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAA2...', 'image/png');
MDN reference on how to use the
Date object for birthday and anniversary can be found at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Date.
The following shows a vCard with everything filled out.
var vCardJS = require('vcards-js');
//create a new vCard
var vCard = vCardsJS();
//set basic properties shown before
vCard.firstName = 'Eric';
vCard.middleName = 'J';
vCard.lastName = 'Nesser';
vCard.uid = '69531f4a-c34d-4a1e-8922-bd38a9476a53';
vCard.organization = 'ACME Corporation';
//link to image
vCard.photo.attachFromUrl('https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/5659221?v=3&s=460', 'JPEG');
//or embed image
vCard.photo.attachFromUrl('/path/to/file.jpeg');
vCard.workPhone = '312-555-1212';
vCard.birthday = new Date(1985, 0, 1);
vCard.title = 'Software Developer';
vCard.url = 'https://github.com/enesser';
vCard.workUrl = 'https://acme-corporation/enesser';
vCard.note = 'Notes on Eric';
//set other vitals
vCard.nickname = 'Scarface';
vCard.namePrefix = 'Mr.';
vCard.nameSuffix = 'JR';
vCard.gender = 'M';
vCard.anniversary = new Date(2004, 0, 1);
vCard.role = 'Software Development';
//set other phone numbers
vCard.homePhone = '312-555-1313';
vCard.cellPhone = '312-555-1414';
vCard.pagerPhone = '312-555-1515';
//set fax/facsimile numbers
vCard.homeFax = '312-555-1616';
vCard.workFax = '312-555-1717';
//set email addresses
vCard.email = 'e.nesser@emailhost.tld';
vCard.workEmail = 'e.nesser@acme-corporation.tld';
//set logo of organization or personal logo (also supports embedding, see above)
vCard.logo.attachFromUrl('https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/5659221?v=3&s=460', 'JPEG');
//set URL where the vCard can be found
vCard.source = 'http://mywebpage/myvcard.vcf';
//set address information
vCard.homeAddress.label = 'Home Address';
vCard.homeAddress.street = '123 Main Street';
vCard.homeAddress.city = 'Chicago';
vCard.homeAddress.stateProvince = 'IL';
vCard.homeAddress.postalCode = '12345';
vCard.homeAddress.countryRegion = 'United States of America';
vCard.workAddress.label = 'Work Address';
vCard.workAddress.street = '123 Corporate Loop\nSuite 500';
vCard.workAddress.city = 'Los Angeles';
vCard.workAddress.stateProvince = 'CA';
vCard.workAddress.postalCode = '54321';
vCard.workAddress.countryRegion = 'United States of America';
//set social media URLs
vCard.socialUrls['facebook'] = 'https://...';
vCard.socialUrls['linkedIn'] = 'https://...';
vCard.socialUrls['twitter'] = 'https://...';
vCard.socialUrls['flickr'] = 'https://...';
vCard.socialUrls['custom'] = 'https://...';
//you can also embed photos from files instead of attaching via URL
vCard.photo.embedFromFile('photo.jpg');
vCard.logo.embedFromFile('logo.jpg');
vCard.version = '3.0'; //can also support 2.1 and 4.0, certain versions only support certain fields
//save to file
vCard.saveToFile('./eric-nesser.vcf');
//get as formatted string
console.log(vCard.getFormattedString());
otherEmail,
cellPhone,
pagerPhone,
homePhone,
workPhone,
homeFax,
workFax,
otherPhone all support multiple entries in an array format.
Examples are provided below:
var vCardsJS = require('vcards-js');
//create a new vCard
var vCard = vCardsJS();
//multiple email entry
vCard.email = [
'e.nesser@emailhost.tld',
'e.nesser@emailhost2.tld',
'e.nesser@emailhost3.tld'
];
//multiple cellphone
vCard.cellPhone = [
'312-555-1414',
'312-555-1415',
'312-555-1416'
];
You can mark as a contact as an organization with the following Apple AddressBook extension property:
var vCardsJS = require('vcards-js');
var vCard = vCardsJS();
vCard.isOrganization = true;
A React Native version exists here at this repository -- https://github.com/idxbroker/vCards-js/tree/react-native
You can run the vCard unit tests via
npm:
npm test
Contributions are always welcome!
Additional thanks to --
