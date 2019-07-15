Create vCards to import contacts into Outlook, iOS, Mac OS, and Android devices from your website or application.

Install

npm install vcards-js --save

Usage

Below is a simple example of how to create a basic vCard and how to save it to a file, or view its contents from the console.

var vCardsJS = require ( 'vcards-js' ); var vCard = vCardsJS(); vCard.firstName = 'Eric' ; vCard.middleName = 'J' ; vCard.lastName = 'Nesser' ; vCard.organization = 'ACME Corporation' ; vCard.photo.attachFromUrl( 'https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/5659221?v=3&s=460' , 'JPEG' ); vCard.workPhone = '312-555-1212' ; vCard.birthday = new Date ( 1985 , 0 , 1 ); vCard.title = 'Software Developer' ; vCard.url = 'https://github.com/enesser' ; vCard.note = 'Notes on Eric' ; vCard.saveToFile( './eric-nesser.vcf' ); console .log(vCard.getFormattedString());

On the Web

You can use vCards JS on your website. Below is an example of how to get it working on Express 4.

var express = require ( 'express' ); var router = express.Router(); module .exports = function ( app ) { app.use( '/' , router); }; router.get( '/' , function ( req, res, next ) { var vCardsJS = require ( 'vcards-js' ); var vCard = vCardsJS(); vCard.firstName = 'Eric' ; vCard.middleName = 'J' ; vCard.lastName = 'Nesser' ; vCard.organization = 'ACME Corporation' ; res.set( 'Content-Type' , 'text/vcard; name="enesser.vcf"' ); res.set( 'Content-Disposition' , 'inline; filename="enesser.vcf"' ); res.send(vCard.getFormattedString()); });

Embedding Images

You can embed images in the photo or logo field instead of linking to them from a URL using base64 encoding.

vCard.photo.embedFromFile( '/path/to/file.png' ); vCard.logo.embedFromFile( '/path/to/file.png' );

vCard.photo.embedFromString( 'iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAA2...' , 'image/png' ); vCard.logo.embedFromString( 'iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAA2...' , 'image/png' );

MDN reference on how to use the Date object for birthday and anniversary can be found at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Date.

Complete Example

The following shows a vCard with everything filled out.

var vCardJS = require ( 'vcards-js' ); var vCard = vCardsJS(); vCard.firstName = 'Eric' ; vCard.middleName = 'J' ; vCard.lastName = 'Nesser' ; vCard.uid = '69531f4a-c34d-4a1e-8922-bd38a9476a53' ; vCard.organization = 'ACME Corporation' ; vCard.photo.attachFromUrl( 'https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/5659221?v=3&s=460' , 'JPEG' ); vCard.photo.attachFromUrl( '/path/to/file.jpeg' ); vCard.workPhone = '312-555-1212' ; vCard.birthday = new Date ( 1985 , 0 , 1 ); vCard.title = 'Software Developer' ; vCard.url = 'https://github.com/enesser' ; vCard.workUrl = 'https://acme-corporation/enesser' ; vCard.note = 'Notes on Eric' ; vCard.nickname = 'Scarface' ; vCard.namePrefix = 'Mr.' ; vCard.nameSuffix = 'JR' ; vCard.gender = 'M' ; vCard.anniversary = new Date ( 2004 , 0 , 1 ); vCard.role = 'Software Development' ; vCard.homePhone = '312-555-1313' ; vCard.cellPhone = '312-555-1414' ; vCard.pagerPhone = '312-555-1515' ; vCard.homeFax = '312-555-1616' ; vCard.workFax = '312-555-1717' ; vCard.email = 'e.nesser@emailhost.tld' ; vCard.workEmail = 'e.nesser@acme-corporation.tld' ; vCard.logo.attachFromUrl( 'https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/5659221?v=3&s=460' , 'JPEG' ); vCard.source = 'http://mywebpage/myvcard.vcf' ; vCard.homeAddress.label = 'Home Address' ; vCard.homeAddress.street = '123 Main Street' ; vCard.homeAddress.city = 'Chicago' ; vCard.homeAddress.stateProvince = 'IL' ; vCard.homeAddress.postalCode = '12345' ; vCard.homeAddress.countryRegion = 'United States of America' ; vCard.workAddress.label = 'Work Address' ; vCard.workAddress.street = '123 Corporate Loop

Suite 500' ; vCard.workAddress.city = 'Los Angeles' ; vCard.workAddress.stateProvince = 'CA' ; vCard.workAddress.postalCode = '54321' ; vCard.workAddress.countryRegion = 'United States of America' ; vCard.socialUrls[ 'facebook' ] = 'https://...' ; vCard.socialUrls[ 'linkedIn' ] = 'https://...' ; vCard.socialUrls[ 'twitter' ] = 'https://...' ; vCard.socialUrls[ 'flickr' ] = 'https://...' ; vCard.socialUrls[ 'custom' ] = 'https://...' ; vCard.photo.embedFromFile( 'photo.jpg' ); vCard.logo.embedFromFile( 'logo.jpg' ); vCard.version = '3.0' ; vCard.saveToFile( './eric-nesser.vcf' ); console .log(vCard.getFormattedString());

Multiple Email, Fax, & Phone Examples

email , otherEmail , cellPhone , pagerPhone , homePhone , workPhone , homeFax , workFax , otherPhone all support multiple entries in an array format.

Examples are provided below:

var vCardsJS = require ( 'vcards-js' ); var vCard = vCardsJS(); vCard.email = [ 'e.nesser@emailhost.tld' , 'e.nesser@emailhost2.tld' , 'e.nesser@emailhost3.tld' ]; vCard.cellPhone = [ '312-555-1414' , '312-555-1415' , '312-555-1416' ];

Apple AddressBook Extensions

You can mark as a contact as an organization with the following Apple AddressBook extension property:

var vCardsJS = require ( 'vcards-js' ); var vCard = vCardsJS(); vCard.isOrganization = true ;

React Native

A React Native version exists here at this repository -- https://github.com/idxbroker/vCards-js/tree/react-native

Testing

You can run the vCard unit tests via npm :

npm test

Contributions

Contributions are always welcome!

Additional thanks to --

Tobias Müller (https://github.com/webdepp)

Julian Krenge (https://github.com/jkrenge)

Charlie Hulcher (https://github.com/c-h-)

Jimmy Tsao (https://github.com/jimmytsao)

Michael Polino (https://github.com/mplno)

Randy Stevens (https://github.com/RandyStevens)

Donations

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2019 Eric J Nesser MIT