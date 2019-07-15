openbase logo
Create vCards to import contacts into Outlook, iOS, Mac OS, and Android devices from your website or application.

Readme

vCards JS

Build Status

Create vCards to import contacts into Outlook, iOS, Mac OS, and Android devices from your website or application.

Screenshot

Install

npm install vcards-js --save

Usage

Below is a simple example of how to create a basic vCard and how to save it to a file, or view its contents from the console.

Basic vCard

var vCardsJS = require('vcards-js');

//create a new vCard
var vCard = vCardsJS();

//set properties
vCard.firstName = 'Eric';
vCard.middleName = 'J';
vCard.lastName = 'Nesser';
vCard.organization = 'ACME Corporation';
vCard.photo.attachFromUrl('https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/5659221?v=3&s=460', 'JPEG');
vCard.workPhone = '312-555-1212';
vCard.birthday = new Date(1985, 0, 1);
vCard.title = 'Software Developer';
vCard.url = 'https://github.com/enesser';
vCard.note = 'Notes on Eric';

//save to file
vCard.saveToFile('./eric-nesser.vcf');

//get as formatted string
console.log(vCard.getFormattedString());

On the Web

You can use vCards JS on your website. Below is an example of how to get it working on Express 4.


var express = require('express');
var router = express.Router();

module.exports = function (app) {
  app.use('/', router);
};

router.get('/', function (req, res, next) {

    var vCardsJS = require('vcards-js');

    //create a new vCard
    var vCard = vCardsJS();

    //set properties
    vCard.firstName = 'Eric';
    vCard.middleName = 'J';
    vCard.lastName = 'Nesser';
    vCard.organization = 'ACME Corporation';

    //set content-type and disposition including desired filename
    res.set('Content-Type', 'text/vcard; name="enesser.vcf"');
    res.set('Content-Disposition', 'inline; filename="enesser.vcf"');

    //send the response
    res.send(vCard.getFormattedString());
});

Embedding Images

You can embed images in the photo or logo field instead of linking to them from a URL using base64 encoding.

//can be Windows or Linux/Unix path structures, and JPEG, PNG, GIF formats
vCard.photo.embedFromFile('/path/to/file.png');
vCard.logo.embedFromFile('/path/to/file.png');

//can also embed images via base-64 encoded strings
vCard.photo.embedFromString('iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAA2...', 'image/png');
vCard.logo.embedFromString('iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAA2...', 'image/png');

Date Reference

MDN reference on how to use the Date object for birthday and anniversary can be found at https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/JavaScript/Reference/Global_Objects/Date.

Complete Example

The following shows a vCard with everything filled out.

var vCardJS = require('vcards-js');

//create a new vCard
var vCard = vCardsJS();

//set basic properties shown before
vCard.firstName = 'Eric';
vCard.middleName = 'J';
vCard.lastName = 'Nesser';
vCard.uid = '69531f4a-c34d-4a1e-8922-bd38a9476a53';
vCard.organization = 'ACME Corporation';

//link to image
vCard.photo.attachFromUrl('https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/5659221?v=3&s=460', 'JPEG');

//or embed image
vCard.photo.attachFromUrl('/path/to/file.jpeg');

vCard.workPhone = '312-555-1212';
vCard.birthday = new Date(1985, 0, 1);
vCard.title = 'Software Developer';
vCard.url = 'https://github.com/enesser';
vCard.workUrl = 'https://acme-corporation/enesser';
vCard.note = 'Notes on Eric';

//set other vitals
vCard.nickname = 'Scarface';
vCard.namePrefix = 'Mr.';
vCard.nameSuffix = 'JR';
vCard.gender = 'M';
vCard.anniversary = new Date(2004, 0, 1);
vCard.role = 'Software Development';

//set other phone numbers
vCard.homePhone = '312-555-1313';
vCard.cellPhone = '312-555-1414';
vCard.pagerPhone = '312-555-1515';

//set fax/facsimile numbers
vCard.homeFax = '312-555-1616';
vCard.workFax = '312-555-1717';

//set email addresses
vCard.email = 'e.nesser@emailhost.tld';
vCard.workEmail = 'e.nesser@acme-corporation.tld';

//set logo of organization or personal logo (also supports embedding, see above)
vCard.logo.attachFromUrl('https://avatars2.githubusercontent.com/u/5659221?v=3&s=460', 'JPEG');

//set URL where the vCard can be found
vCard.source = 'http://mywebpage/myvcard.vcf';

//set address information
vCard.homeAddress.label = 'Home Address';
vCard.homeAddress.street = '123 Main Street';
vCard.homeAddress.city = 'Chicago';
vCard.homeAddress.stateProvince = 'IL';
vCard.homeAddress.postalCode = '12345';
vCard.homeAddress.countryRegion = 'United States of America';

vCard.workAddress.label = 'Work Address';
vCard.workAddress.street = '123 Corporate Loop\nSuite 500';
vCard.workAddress.city = 'Los Angeles';
vCard.workAddress.stateProvince = 'CA';
vCard.workAddress.postalCode = '54321';
vCard.workAddress.countryRegion = 'United States of America';

//set social media URLs
vCard.socialUrls['facebook'] = 'https://...';
vCard.socialUrls['linkedIn'] = 'https://...';
vCard.socialUrls['twitter'] = 'https://...';
vCard.socialUrls['flickr'] = 'https://...';
vCard.socialUrls['custom'] = 'https://...';

//you can also embed photos from files instead of attaching via URL
vCard.photo.embedFromFile('photo.jpg');
vCard.logo.embedFromFile('logo.jpg');

vCard.version = '3.0'; //can also support 2.1 and 4.0, certain versions only support certain fields

//save to file
vCard.saveToFile('./eric-nesser.vcf');

//get as formatted string
console.log(vCard.getFormattedString());

Multiple Email, Fax, & Phone Examples

email, otherEmail, cellPhone, pagerPhone, homePhone, workPhone, homeFax, workFax, otherPhone all support multiple entries in an array format.

Examples are provided below:

var vCardsJS = require('vcards-js');

//create a new vCard
var vCard = vCardsJS();

//multiple email entry
vCard.email = [
    'e.nesser@emailhost.tld',
    'e.nesser@emailhost2.tld',
    'e.nesser@emailhost3.tld'
];

//multiple cellphone
vCard.cellPhone = [
    '312-555-1414',
    '312-555-1415',
    '312-555-1416'
];

Apple AddressBook Extensions

You can mark as a contact as an organization with the following Apple AddressBook extension property:

    var vCardsJS = require('vcards-js');
    var vCard = vCardsJS();
    vCard.isOrganization = true;

React Native

A React Native version exists here at this repository -- https://github.com/idxbroker/vCards-js/tree/react-native

Testing

You can run the vCard unit tests via npm:

npm test

Contributions

Contributions are always welcome!

Additional thanks to --

Donations

BTC 18N1g2o1b9u2jNPbSpGHhV6x5xs6Qou3EV

License

Copyright (c) 2014-2019 Eric J Nesser MIT

